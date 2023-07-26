Funding helps people new to B.C. find in-demand jobs

CANADA, July 26 - More newcomers to the province will be able to find rewarding, skilled jobs in their communities through several new and innovative programs offered through the Immigrant Employment Council of BC (IEC-BC).

“We want newcomers to find good jobs here, and we want employers to have an easier time finding workers,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “This is why my ministry is funding $7 million to the Immigrant Employment Council of BC to support B.C. newcomers.”

With this grant, IEC-BC will provide extended mentorship to under-employed and unemployed immigrants that will help them understand and adapt their skills and experience to the Canadian labour market. This grant will benefit newcomers and businesses across the province.

The new funding has enabled a new research initiative, Tech Connect Plus, which brings together employers and newcomers for interviews and hiring opportunities and to identify and address factors that affect newcomer employment.

With more than 900,000 new job openings projected through 2027 and a low unemployment rate, employers throughout the province, especially those in urban areas, struggle to fill their staffing needs. The programs offered by IEC-BC removes the guesswork for employers from small to large businesses and gives job seekers a platform to shine.

Immigrants bring skills, diverse perspectives and international connections to their roles, making them an attractive talent pool for employers looking to fill in-demand jobs. People new to the province may need supports so their skills can be applied in different ways to make meaningful contributions to the organizations they join.

IEC-BC is a not-for-profit organization that provides B.C. employers with solutions, tools and resources to attract, hire and retain talented and skilled people new to the province. They support the integration of skilled people in the labour workforce through their programs and training to ensure that global talent can actively participate in the growing economy and building a stronger B.C.

Quotes:

Megan Dykeman, Parliamentary Secretary for Community Development and Non-Profits –

“Non-profits like IEC-BC play a critical role in connecting businesses with people new to the province. This funding demonstrates how we are actively working with non-profits to open opportunities that newcomers and immigrants need to build their lives in our great province.”

Bruce Ralston, MLA for Surrey-Whalley –

“Newcomers to our province need local training and opportunities that can get them good jobs so they can build solid futures for themselves and their families. Organizations like IEC-BC provide them with the platform they need to showcase their skills and knowledge to potential employers to fill in-demand jobs.”

Patrick MacKenzie, CEO, Immigrant Employment Council of BC –

“IEC-BC is very grateful for these new investments, which will help us scale up proven programs in a significant way. Ensuring employers have the knowledge, tools and connections they need to find, hire and retain skilled newcomers is essential for the success of B.C. businesses, hardworking immigrants and our economy.”

Korawit (Kori) Booranakit, participant, IEC-BC Tech Connect Plus –

“IEC-BC’s Tech Connect Plus event was very effective at connecting me with employers to learn what they’re looking for and how to best show my skills and experience in this Canadian context. I feel much more equipped for the job market and ready to contribute.”

Quick Facts:

The $7-million provincial grant to the Immigrant Employment Council of B.C. comes from the Canada-British Columbia Labour Market Development Agreement.

Under the agreement, the Province receives more than $300 million each year to fund employment services and supports, including those provided through the 102 WorkBC centres throughout B.C.

Learn More:

For information about the programs offered by the Immigrant Employment Council of BC, visit: https://iecbc.ca/