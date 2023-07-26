Drivers are advised to expect delays along Canal Road at the dip approximately 2.5 kilometres east of the Canal Road Bridge on Thursday, July 27, 2023, as maintenance paving takes place.

Travellers should expect delays of up to 30 minutes at a time throughout the day while work is underway. Crews are applying temporary asphalt repairs to remediate the current conditions so drivers can continue to use the road while a permanent solution is being developed.

The road is operating with single-lane-alternating traffic, with traffic signals at each end of the site. Additional traffic control personnel will be on site to direct traffic as needed. Signs will be posted at the ferry terminal alerting drivers to the additional delays.

The work is expected to be complete by end of day on Thursday.

