I am The 908th: Senior Airman Juliana Todd

Published July 26, 2023

By Senior Airman Austin Jackson

908th Airlift Wing

Senior Airman Juliana Todd, a 908th Airlift Wing public affairs specialist and 2023 first quarter Airman of the Quarter award winner, found her love of service after deciding to join the military.

In 2021, the Covid-19 pandemic was in an uproar and seeing as the world seemingly came to a screeching halt, Todd took that as an opportunity to join the U.S. Air Force Reserve. Soon after her basic military training, she went to technical school to learn the art of public affairs.

“Everyone I asked said it was a one of the best jobs in the Air Force,” said Todd. “So that was the one I wanted.”

Being in the 908th for a little more than a year, she has come to love the diversity of her role. Being public affairs means that no two days are quite the same, but for Todd, that is what she enjoys the most about it.

“I get to experience various Air Force Specialty Codes,” she said. “Not only do I get an insider look at what other Airman’s daily lives are like, but I get to share that with everyone.”

Todd won five awards from Air Force Reserve Command public affairs 2022 media contest, more than any other public affairs unit that year.

“Winning those awards felt good,” said Todd. “I appreciate everyone who is willing to share their stories and gracefully allow me to live their life for a little bit.”

Public affairs is a field that requires empathy and determination to find excellent stories to tell. Todd’s dedication and commitment to the Air Force core value of excellence in her journalism, is an example of what that means.