Manchin Announces $133K for AmeriCorps Community Service Projects in West Virginia

July 26, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and the National Service Congressional Caucus, announced $133,381 from AmeriCorps for the West Virginia Commission for National and Community Service. The funding will support approximately 1,500 AmeriCorps volunteers participating in community service activities across West Virginia on the September 11th, 2024 National Day of Service and Remembrance.

“West Virginians have a long history of lending a hand to their neighbors in times of need. AmeriCorps programs continue to make incredible impacts on our state, and I am pleased our state is receiving this award to support next year’s community service activities in honor of the September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance,” said Senator Manchin. “As a proud supporter of AmeriCorps and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support these vital programs across the Mountain State.”

Volunteers will be responsible for creating ten art installations, restoring ten cemeteries and completing ten additional projects.

