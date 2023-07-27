Manchin, Wicker Reintroduce Bipartisan Resolution to Honor Gold Star Children

July 26, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of both the U.S. Senate Armed Services and U.S. Veterans’ Affairs Committees, and Roger Wicker (R-MS), Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, reintroduced a bipartisan resolution to designate August 1st, 2023 as Gold Star Children’s Day. The resolution would recognize the unique sacrifices and hardships of the children of fallen service members.

“No child should ever have to grow up without a parent, and I cannot imagine the pain of losing any loved one in the line of duty. West Virginians and Americans are forever grateful to the brave patriots and their families who have sacrificed so much for the country we all love. I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan resolution to designate August 1st, 2023 as Gold Star Children’s Day to honor their dedication and sacrifice to our nation. I extend my deepest condolences and sincere gratitude to every Gold Star family and child,” said Senator Manchin.

“The children of our nation’s fallen patriots make a sacrifice that is difficult to comprehend,” said Senator Wicker. “These sons and daughters are heroes in their own right, and the least we can do is recognize their service. This resolution is a small token of our nation’s appreciation and respect.”

The full text of the resolution can be found here.