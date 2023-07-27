VIDEO: Capito Discusses Critical Mineral Recovery, Safety at Hearing on Electronic Waste Recycling and Reuse

Click here or the image above to watch Round 1 of Ranking Member Capito’s questions. Click here to watch Round 2.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, participated in full committee hearing on electronic waste recycling and critical mineral recovery.

ON WAYS TO IMPROVE ELECTRONIC WASTE RECYCLING FOR RURAL STATES: “I represent a rural state. We can't even sustain the recycling much for paper, tin cans, you know, things that we've been doing for years. Because the economic model is not there. How would you envision improving the accessibility of e-waste recycling to rural America? I mean, do you have suggestions here?”

ON MASSIVE MARKET, OPPORTUNITIES TO RECOVER CRITICAL MINERALS THROUGH RECYCLING, REUSE: “I went to the electronics show last year in Las Vegas. And I mean the types of products…you got e-bikes, you have chips in your dishwasher, in your refrigerator. You're talking about massive appliances. Is the industry looking at this too? We’ve said a lot about phones and the batteries, but there's a whole host of other products that really fall into this category.”

ON IMPORTANCE OF ELECTRONIC WASTE RECYCLING, REUSE MOVING FORWARD: “It is very interesting because it really impacts everybody at every level. Here in government, obviously, but in our garages and our closets and other places, and it's only going to get worse. And I think, you know, the economic model has got to be there. And I like the idea of a lot more reuse rather than just, you know, removing it and disposing of it because that's never going to get any better either. And it's just going to accumulate. So any way we can be supportive I'll take your suggestions.”

