EPW Committee Advances Wildlife Innovation and Longevity Driver Reauthorization (WILD) Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee voted to advance the Wildlife Innovation and Longevity Driver Reauthorization (WILD) Act by voice vote. The legislation, introduced by EPW Chairman Tom Carper (D-Del.) and Ranking Member Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), would reauthorize the Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program, which enables habitat conservation in all 50 states and territories, as well as the Multinational Species Conservation Funds, which support the global conservation of imperiled species, including rhinos, elephants, tigers, great apes, and turtles.

“The WILD Act enables the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to promote voluntary conservation here at home, while also ensuring that the United States remains a global leader in protecting some of our world’s most beloved species,” said Chairman Carper. “By advancing this bipartisan legislation today, we move one step closer to reauthorizing federal programs that guide important conservation efforts in Delaware and around the world. I thank Senator Capito and our colleagues on the EPW Committee for supporting the WILD Act.”

“The reauthorization of the Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program in the WILD Act supports our conservation and habitat restoration efforts throughout the country, including West Virginia in the Chesapeake Bay watershed region. The EPW Committee passing this legislation today is an important step forward in helping strengthen conservation and wildlife programs in America and around the world,” said Ranking Member Capito.

The Committee also advanced the following:

S. 2195 , Diesel Emissions Reduction Act of 2023

, Diesel Emissions Reduction Act of 2023 S. 1381 , Coastal Habitat Conservation Act of 2023

, Coastal Habitat Conservation Act of 2023 S. 1278 , A bill to designate the federal building located at 985 Michigan Avenue in Detroit, Michigan, as the “Rosa Parks Federal Building”

, A bill to designate the federal building located at 985 Michigan Avenue in Detroit, Michigan, as the “Rosa Parks Federal Building” 16 General Services Administration resolutions

###