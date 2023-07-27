Le Diner en Blanc Returns to Long Island on August 24, 2024!
“We are excited to share the return of Diner en Blanc with the Long Island after a four year hiatus ! Join us for Parisian theme chic fete, under the stars on Long Island”.”WEST HEMPSTEAD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Island, NY – After a couple of years on hiatus for the reasons we all know but shall not mention, Le Diner en Blanc returns to Long Island for its 4th edition on August 24, 2024 As always, the venue will remain secret until the last minute.
— Donyshia Boston~Hill
To be part of the unique experience, visit longisland.dinerenblanc.com and click on the Register tab to sign up for Phase 3 and you will be able to register for 2023 membershp.
Le Diner en Blanc is an event that transports us into another world. The sea of people all adorned in white creates images that are instantly ‘Instagram-able’. Meeting new people or reuniting with longtime friends. Getting all dressed up to attend a dinner à la française where conversation and champagne are essential.
Donyshia Boston~Hill, host of Le Diner en Blanc in Long Island, is glad that Le Diner en Blanc is returning to the city: “This chic and elegant affair seems perfect to encourage people to shop local and bring to the event their local flavour.………… This year, the number of participants will be limited, so we strongly invite the participants to forget to register early, not to wait until the last moment."
To maintain the uniqueness of Le Diner en Blanc as well as staying true to tradition, certain requirements must be followed:
• Dress code: elegant and white only. Originality is encouraged as long as it is stylish and tasteful.
• Table setting: all white!
• To ensure that the location secret is kept undisclosed until the last minute, guests meet at the assigned departure location and are escorted by a Diner en Blanc volunteer.
• In order to leave the event location as clean as when they arrived, guests are required to leave with all their belongings, leftovers and litter.
Guests must bring
• A table, two white chairs, white tablecloth.
• A picnic basket comprising fine food and proper stemware and white dinnerware.
o A catered picnic basket option, which can be picked up on site, will be available for those who do not wish to pack their own. Guests wishing to do so must reserve online through Le Diner en Blanc’s e-store.
• Champagne and/or wine. Beer and hard liquor are prohibited.
o As per New York State alcohol laws/regulations, guests cannot bring their own alcohol. Guests wishing to enjoy some wine or Champagne, must reserve online through Le Diner en Blanc’s e-store. However, guests are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages.
Le Diner en Blanc – Long Island gratefully acknowledges Resorts World as an official local partner of the 2023 edition of Le Diner en Blanc.
About the Hosts of Le Diner en Blanc – Long Island
Le Dîner en Blanc – Long Island hosting team is composed Donyshia Boston-Hill and Shanoy Skeete. Donyshia Boston-Hill is CEO of Keeper of the Brand Marketing & Digital Agency, a Long Island based firm specializing in integrated marketing engagement for entertainment, sports, corporate, government, non-profit and technology brands. Shanoy Skeete is a Professional Lifestyle & Event Production Director with over 20 years of experience. Shanoy "Mr. Lifestyle & Nightlife" has produced some of New York Cities most elegant and memorable events.
About Le Diner en Blanc
Le Diner en Blanc is so much more than an event. It’s a unique cultural movement that empowers friends of friends to gather and celebrate their shared passions for life, food, fashion, and community, year after year, with a pinch of mystery and large serving of spontaneity. Elegantly dressed all in white, guests arrive at a secret location for a chic picnic en masse. They bring their own tables, chairs, picnic baskets—all the trimmings—to sit down with friends and make new connections in one of their city’s most beautiful public spaces. The location remains secret up until the very moment of arrival. Over the course of the evening, guests from all backgrounds eat, dance, and reconnect with the finer things in life, as they appreciate the night’s magical experience.
To this day, over 120 cities in 40 countries have joined the ever-growing and international network to celebrate gourmet cuisine, offer extraordinary entertainment, and bring together vibrant individuals and bon vivants around the world. While Diner en Blanc International is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, every event in every city is hosted by passionate local organizers who fell in love with the original Parisian concept and wanted to bring it home and dress it up with local flair. For more info, photos, and videos of Le Diner en Blanc events from around the world, visit dinerenblanc.com.
To keep up to date on event announcements, visit longisland.dinerenblanc.com or DinerEnBlanc.LongIsland dinerenblanc.longisland dinerenblancli
For media requests, interviews or images, contact:
Donyshia Boston-Hill, Keeper of the Brand – 917-697-1699 or e. media@longisland.dinerenblanc.com
Sharon Devonish Leid, NetStrucPR - c. 347-527-6463 or sleid@netstruc.net &
