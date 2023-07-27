The Institute for Precision Health Partners with University of Arizona to offer Community-Based Precision Health Course

Fostering future healthcare leaders

The course, tailored to Native American communities, empowers students to learn and apply the latest advancements in precision health for their communities.

One of the major hurdles in tackling health equity is the lack of efficiency in adopting and deploying advancements in science and health technology, that's exactly what this course aims to address” — Dr. Julie Smith-Yliniemi

NORTH DAKOTA, ND, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Precision Health (IPH) is thrilled to collaborate with The University of Arizona, inaugurating an innovative course focused on Precision Health. This course is specifically designed to promote the application and understanding of health science and technology in Native American communities.

"We are passionate about breaking down barriers to improved health outcomes by bringing cutting-edge knowledge to communities", states Dr. Julie Smith-Yliniemi, professor and the academic advisory board member of IPH. "One of the major hurdles in tackling health equity is the lack of efficiency in adopting and deploying new advancements in science and health technology, and that's exactly what this course aims to address. Our partnership with The University of Arizona gives us an opportunity to impact communities where such education can bring about transformative changes." she continued.

The course explores community-based healthcare approaches, emphasizing robust community partnerships to advance healthcare innovations. Participants study precision health technologies and community-based approaches to bridge health disparities in remote and indigenous communities. Through interactive learning experiences, students develop critical thinking and collaborative skills while delving into topics like health disparities, participatory monitoring and evaluation, and health monitoring technologies. The course empowers participants to adopt precision health strategies and drive positive change in underserved communities.

Elaborating on the issue and its potential solutions, Dr. Janet Roveda, the Program Director at The University of Arizona, says, "The lack of health coaches and providers in many of these communities has led to a widening gap in access to health services. Factors like geographical isolation and systemic barriers intensify the problem, emphasizing the urgent need for health education and self-empowerment."

"Through our collaboration with IPH," she adds, "we're not just educating our students about Precision Health; we're nurturing them to be agents of change in their communities. They will be equipped to apply these strategies in their communities, significantly improving overall health outcomes."

In a progressive move, IPH is offering the course under a creative commons license to all universities and colleges interested in extending their reach to remote communities with limited or no access to health services.

About The University of Arizona

The University of Arizona is a highly respected educational institution renowned for its commitment to innovation, community engagement, and inclusivity. It is driven by a mission to equip students with the necessary resources to create positive impacts and bring about meaningful change. Visit https://arizona.edu for more information.

About the Institute for Precision Health

IPH is a pioneering organization committed to bridging the gap between health science innovations and their practical applications. Through its focused educational and training programs, IPH aims to enhance health outcomes and promote the uptake of technological advancements. Visit https://precisionhealth.institute for more information.

