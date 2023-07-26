Submit Release
To His Excellency Mr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone

AZERBAIJAN, July 26 - 26 July 2023, 16:40

Esteemed Mr. President,

I cordially congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

I believe that we will make joint efforts to develop relations between Azerbaijan and Sierra Leone on the basis of friendship in line with the interests of our peoples and continue our fruitful cooperation within multilateral institutions, including the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your future responsible activities for the sake of welfare of your friendly people.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 26 July 2023

