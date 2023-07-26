Triumph Appoints Jason Heilig Chief Technology Officer of Factoring Division

DALLAS, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph, a member of the Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) portfolio of brands and a leading provider of working capital financing solutions to the transportation industry, announced today the appointment of Jason Heilig to the position of chief technology officer of its factoring division. He will continue to report to Tim Valdez, president of Triumph’s factoring division.



“We’re excited to welcome Jason into his new position,” said Valdez. “Throughout his three-plus years at Triumph, he has helped grow the factoring IT department, while providing industry-leading technology to help better serve our clients and our team members. This is another great step forward in growing Triumph into a leading and thriving financial partner for the transportation industry.”

Heilig officially joined Triumph in March of 2020, however he has been an integral part of Triumph’s development and IT teams since 2016, when he began working as a contractor. In early 2022, he stepped into a senior leadership position and built a team of more than 30, including engineers, quality assurance and data analysts. Prior to joining Triumph, Heilig served as director of technology, project lead, at Projekt202 where he led sales efforts for multi-million-dollar projects for Fortune 500 companies.

"I am honored to accept this new role within Triumph, and to help lead a talented and experienced team dedicated to building technology solutions that push Triumph forward, while setting the standard for what's expected from a transportation finance partner,” Heilig said. “The excitement and anticipation for what we are building here are at an all-time high, and we are committed to delivering collaborative, value-driven tech that has broad impact that can be appreciated across the team and industry as a whole.”

Heilig’s promotion aligns with Triumph Financial’s continued commitment to further building on its technology solutions and growing as a fintech enterprise, as reflected in the recent appointments of Mike Mangino, chief technology officer, software engineering for TriumphX, John Shields, chief technology officer, enterprise architecture, and Michael Niessner, chief technology officer of TriumphPay.

About Triumph

Triumph is a leading provider of cash flow management services for the trucking industry. Triumph provides a unified product offering that includes invoice factoring, fuel discount programs, truck and cargo insurance and access to equipment finance, banking and treasury services.

Triumph is a member of the Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) portfolio of brands.

Factoring services offered by Triumph Financial Services LLC.

Banking services offered by TBK Bank, SSB, Member FDIC.

Insurance offered through Triumph Insurance Group, Inc., DBA in California as Triumph Risk and Insurance Solutions. Texas License # 1941647. Insurance products and services not a deposit, not FDIC insured, not guaranteed by the Bank, not insured by any Federal Government Agency, and may go down in value.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) is a financial holding company focused on payments, factoring and banking. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, its diversified portfolio of brands includes TriumphPay, Triumph and TBK Bank. www.tfin.com

