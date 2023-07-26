In Visit to Erie and Warren Counties, Governor Shapiro Highlights Plans to Expand Broadband Access Across the Commonwealth, Meets with Ecklund Family

“My Administration has a plan to put Pennsylvania at the forefront of expanding broadband access and lowering costs for communities just like this one – all across the Commonwealth.” – Governor Shapiro

Harrisburg, PA – Yesterday at the Union City Senior Center, Governor Josh Shapiro and Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger highlighted the Shapiro Administration’s plans to expand broadband infrastructure across the Commonwealth in order to ensure unserved and underserved communities will have access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet.

This comes after Governor Shapiro recently traveled to Beaver Falls, Pittston, and Northern Cambria to share how the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority will use $1.16 billion in funding through the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program to expand internet access across Pennsylvania.

After visiting Union City, Governor Shapiro and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) met with Ron and Cindy Ecklund – and their heroic dog Tucker – at their home in Warren County. Governor Shapiro was able to thank them for calling in the tip that led to the apprehension of the prisoner who had escaped the Warren County Jail and for supporting PSP.

