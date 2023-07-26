In a 3-0 ruling Tuesday, the Third District Court of Appeal in Sacramento overturned a judge’s decision allowing Stockton police to offer evidence in court of a loaded handgun an officer had found in a car trunk. The officer had seen a youth walk stiffly as he entered the car, reach toward his waistband, then walk out smoothly. When a search of the interior turned up nothing, the officer opened the trunk and found the gun.
Police can't search the trunk of a car without good cause, California court rules
