Krystal Biotech Announces Pipeline Expansion into Oncology and FDA Acceptance of IND Application for Lead Oncology Candidate KB707

PITTSBURGH, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRYS), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs, announced today that it has expanded its R&D pipeline to oncology and that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its Investigational New Drug (IND) application of its lead oncology drug candidate KB707 for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies.



“The KB707 program leverages our learnings and clinical experience in two tissue areas, the skin and the lung, and underscores the broader potential of our HSV-1 platform to deliver all types of exogenous genetic material and improve outcomes for patients with debilitating diseases,” said Krish S. Krishnan, Chairman and CEO of Krystal Biotech.

KB707 is a modified HSV-1 vector designed to deliver genes encoding both human IL-12 and IL-2 to the tumor microenvironment and promote systemic immune-mediated tumor clearance. Two formulations of KB707 are in development, a solution formulation for transcutaneous injection and an inhaled (nebulized) formulation for lung delivery.

“We believe KB707 is a unique and highly differentiated drug candidate with the potential to unlock the capabilities of cytokine-based immunotherapy,” said Suma Krishnan, President of Research & Development at Krystal Biotech. “By enabling localized and sustained cytokine expression within a treated tumor, KB707 has the potential to maximize therapeutic efficacy while avoiding the tolerability challenges of systemic cytokine treatments.”

The FDA has accepted the Company’s IND to evaluate intratumoral KB707 in patients with solid tumors accessible by transcutaneous injection, and the Company expects to initiate a Phase 1 study in the second half of 2023. The Company is planning to file an amendment to the KB707 IND in the second half of 2023 to evaluate inhaled KB707 in a clinical trial in the first half of 2024.

Interleukin-2 (IL-2) and interleukin-12 (IL-12) are secreted cytokines with complementary functions promoting cell-mediated immunity in humans. Both IL-2 and IL-12 have been shown to elicit anti-tumor immune responses in preclinical or clinical models and have been extensively studied for their potential in cancer immunotherapy. Despite promising signs of efficacy, it has proven difficult to effectively harness IL-2 and IL-12 for therapeutic benefit, as systemic administration is often poorly tolerated, and their inherently short half-lives necessitate high dose levels and extremely frequent dose intervals. KB707 leverages the Company’s modified HSV-1 vector – and its ability to efficiently deliver a durable DNA payload without active replication and minimal cytotoxicity – to drive local and sustained cytokine expression within the tumor microenvironment and maximize the therapeutic window and benefit of IL-2 and IL-12.

“There remains an urgent unmet need for new therapies in cutaneous oncology, including for patients that do not respond to current first-line options and for the many who eventually progress on available therapy,” said Jason Luke, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology/Oncology and Director of the Cancer Immunotherapeutic Center within UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Immunology and Immunotherapy Program in Pittsburgh, PA. “As the lead investigator on multiple practice changing immunotherapy trials, I have seen first-hand the benefits that can be realized through effective immune modulation and am excited about the potential of Krystal's approach for localized, sustained cytokine delivery.”

In preclinical studies, KB707 has been shown to efficiently transduce mammalian cells in vitro leading to the secretion of bioactive IL-2 and IL-12 and can drive localized, durable cytokine expression in mouse skin after intradermal injection. Furthermore, in stringent checkpoint inhibitor refractory ‘cold’ syngeneic mouse models, HSV-1 vector based delivery of murine equivalent IL2 and IL12 elicited robust antitumor responses and survival benefits, including via intratumoral injection in single and dual flank B16F10 melanoma models, as well as via intratracheal delivery in a metastatic K7M2 osteosarcoma model, with evidence of protection from tumor rechallenge in both models suggestive of prolonged adaptive immunity.

The intratumoral KB707 Phase 1/Opal 1 study is an open-label, multi-center, monotherapy, dose escalation and expansion study, enrolling patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors, who relapsed or are refractory to standard of care, with at least one measurable and injectable tumor accessible by transcutaneous route. The primary objective of the study is to evaluate safety and tolerability of KB707. Efficacy will also be assessed by multiple measures including overall response rate, progression free survival, and overall survival, and the immune effects of KB707 monotherapy will be assessed in tumor tissue, lymph nodes, and blood.

Dr. Jason Luke is a consultant for Krystal Biotech, Inc.