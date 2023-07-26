Submit Release
First Bank Announces Second Quarter Net Income of $6.8 Million and EPS of $0.35

Quarterly Results reflect stable net income, strong deposit growth, favorable credit metrics and continued shareholder value creation with increased Book Value per Share

HAMILTON, N.J., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) (the Bank) today announced its second quarter 2023 financial results, achieving net income of $6.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, and maintaining solid returns on average assets, equity, and tangible equityi of 0.97%, 9.23%, and 9.87%, respectively. Excluding merger-related expenses, First Bank’s second quarter 2023 adjusted diluted earnings per shareii were $0.36, adjusted return on average assetsii was 0.99% and adjusted return on average tangible equityii was 10.13%.

Compared to the same period last year, the Bank's net income and returns on assets, equity, and tangible equity were lower, reflecting broader industry headwinds, primarily due to increased market interest rates and deposit costs. However, the Bank remains confident in its ability to navigate the current economic landscape and achieve sustainable growth in earnings and book value over the long term.

Second Quarter 2023 Performance Highlights:

  • Total loans reached $2.44 billion at June 30, 2023, marking a 1.8% increase from the end of the linked quarter at March 31, 2023.
  • Total deposits ended the quarter at $2.40 billion at June 30, 2023, a 7.1% increase from the end of the linked quarter at March 31, 2023.
  • Continued favorable asset quality throughout the quarter, with net recoveries of $109,000 during the second quarter of 2023, and nonperforming loans remained constant at 0.33% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.33% at March 31, 2023.
  • Steady growth in book value per share to $15.45 and tangible book value per shareiii to $14.44 at June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share increased $0.39 from the end of the linked quarter at March 31, 2023, and $1.36, or 10.4%, from June 30, 2022, supporting continued value creation for shareholders.

Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO of First Bank, reflected on the quarterly results, stating, “Despite the difficult rate environment which continues to impact our margin, and the short-term headwinds from recent strategic initiatives, I am satisfied with our current results. We continue to earn acceptable returns even as the yield curve remains inverted and we reinvest in the franchise. Those strategic investments, coupled with our Malvern Bank acquisition, position us for strong financial results as we move into 2024. During the second quarter we generated a return on average assets just below one percent, grew deposits by $158.1 million and maintained favorable asset quality metrics.”

Mr. Ryan acknowledged that funding costs could continue to increase if the yield curve remains inverted, however, he noted that the Malvern Bank acquisition will provide significant balance sheet management flexibility which should assist in managing margin pressures and will provide numerous opportunities for continued efficiency gains.

Mr. Ryan also stated that, “I am pleased that we were able to execute some treasury share repurchases during the second quarter of 2023 which did not significantly impact capital levels negatively but assisted in increasing our tangible book value per share by nearly 40 cents during the second quarter.”

Mr. Ryan added, “the recent strategic investments we have made, continue to pay dividends. Our Fairfield branch and regional headquarters is off to a strong start with branch deposits already surpassing $25 million. Our small business lending, private equity/fund banking and asset-based lending teams are helping to drive our year-to-date loan portfolio diversification, with overall net loan growth in-line with our annual plan.”

Mr. Ryan concluded that, “I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead of us. The completion of the Malvern acquisition provides us a unique opportunity to reshape our balance sheet to optimize our liquidity and interest rate risk positions while also enhancing earnings. We have work to do to integrate Malvern’s customer base and our newest employees, but our previous experience has provided us a clear roadmap to execute. Our new locations and new C&I business units are performing well, and we are continuing to push forward some key technology initiatives. Navigating the current rate environment will continue to be a challenge but we have positioned ourselves well to execute our strategic vision of evolution to a highly efficient middle market commercial institution.”

Malvern Acquisition

First Bank acquired Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Global Market: MLVF) and its wholly owned subsidiary Malvern Bank, National Association on July 17, 2023. The combined stock and cash transaction was valued at approximately $129.7 million and will expand First Bank’s footprint in the highly desirable New York City to Philadelphia corridor. The consolidated assets of the combined company equal approximately $3.8 billion. Effective upon the closing of the merger, First Bank expanded its Board of Directors by appointing three former Malvern Bancorp directors to the First Bank Board.

Income Statement

In the second quarter of 2023, the Bank’s net interest income decreased to $22.1 million, representing a reduction of $782,000, or 3.4%, compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by the $11.4 million increase in deposit interest expense which outpaced the $9.9 million increase in interest income on loans in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter in 2022.

The Bank’s tax equivalent net interest margin decreased by 48 basis points to 3.28% compared to the prior year quarter and by 24 basis points from the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by the increase in deposit costs which was partially offset by the increase in average loan yields. The inverted yield curve, deposit pricing pressures and the focus on maintaining excess on-balance sheet liquidity all had a negative impact on the margin during the second quarter of 2023.

The Bank's provision for credit losses was $449,000 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $1.3 million in the same period of the previous year and $1.1 million in the preceding quarter of 2023. The decline in provision for credit losses during the current quarter was primarily due to the benefit of net recoveries during the second quarter of 2023 and slightly lower net loan growth compared to the second quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

In the second quarter of 2023, non-interest income was $1.1 million, compared to $1.5 million during the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a $196,000 decline in gains on recovery of acquired loans, a decrease of $84,000 in loan fees, primarily loan swap fees, and a decrease of $83,000 in gains on sale of loans, primarily Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. Gains on recovery of acquired loans have declined due to a reduction in collection of payments on acquired loans that were valued at $0 at the time of past acquisitions. Loan swap activity continues to be slow which resulted in the reduced loan swap income, but SBA loan sale activity has accelerated somewhat. Although down from the same period in the prior year, gains on sale of loans increased $29,000 during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023.       

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $13.8 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 21.1%, compared to $11.4 million for the prior year quarter. The higher non-interest expense was largely due to a $1.4 million, or 21.3%, increase in salary and benefits costs in the second quarter of 2023, and to a lesser extent, a $283,000, or 121.5%, increase in regulatory fees, a $232,000 increase in occupancy and equipment expense, and $221,000 in merger-related costs during the second quarter of 2023. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was due to merit adjustments, inflationary market adjustments, and increased headcount, primarily due to new locations and growth initiatives, and increases in employee benefit costs. The increase in regulatory fees was due to the recent increase in FDIC fee assessments and the increase in occupancy and equipment was primarily due to the recently added new locations.

On a linked quarter basis, second quarter 2023 non-interest expense of $13.8 million increased $319,000, or 2.4%, compared to $13.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to increased regulatory fees and increased salaries and employee benefits, and was offset somewhat by decreased merger-related expenses. The rise in regulatory fees and the increase in salaries and employee benefits were due to the same factors as noted above.  

The Bank's income tax expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $2.2 million with an effective tax rate of 24.3%, compared to $2.2 million with an effective tax rate of 23.7% for the first quarter of 2023 and $2.8 million with an effective tax rate of 24.4% for the second quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet

The Bank reported total assets of $2.87 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $57.5 million, or 2.0%, from $2.82 billion at March 31, 2023. The Bank’s assets grew $141.5 million, or 5.2%, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

The Bank's increase in loans during the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 was $44.1 million and $98.9 million, respectively. The net loan growth was in-line with plan and driven primarily by owner-occupied commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans.

As of June 30, 2023, the Bank's total deposits were $2.40 billion, an increase of $105.9 million, or 4.6%, from $2.29 billion at December 31, 2022. After a decline in deposits during the first quarter of 2023, deposits increased $158.1 million, or 7.1%, from $2.24 billion at March 31, 2023. Non-interest-bearing deposits totaled $476.7 million at June 30, 2023, which represents an increase of $12.8 million, or 2.8%, from March 31, 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, the Bank's stockholders' equity totaled $294.2 million, an increase of $4.6 million, or 1.6%, compared to $289.6 million at December 31, 2022 and a decline of $60,000 compared to March 31, 2023. During the quarter-ended June 30, 2023, the Bank repurchased 550,000 treasury shares for a total purchase price of $5.5 million, or an average price of $10.06 per share.

As of June 30, 2023, the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well-capitalized with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 10.03%, a Tier 1 Risk-Based capital ratio of 10.20%, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 10.20%, and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 12.39%. The Bank's strong capital position provides a cushion against potential losses and supports its ability to pursue growth opportunities. The tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratioiv was 9.63% as of June 30, 2023, indicating that the Bank has a sufficient cushion to absorb potential losses.

Asset Quality

First Bank's asset quality metrics for the second quarter of 2023 remained favorable, with net recoveries of $109,000 compared to a net charge-off of $315,000 in the previous quarter and net charge-offs of $404,000 in the second quarter of 2022. Nonperforming loans increased slightly from $7.8 million at March 31, 2023, to $8.0 million at June 30, 2023, but decreased from $11.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.33% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.33% at March 31, 2023, and down from 0.53% at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The allowance for loan credit losses to nonperforming loans remains healthy at 379.55% at June 30, 2023, compared to 210.58% at June 30, 2022, and 382.26% at the end of the first quarter of 2023. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total loans remained at 1.25% at June 30, 2023 compared to the same level at March 31, 2023.

Liquidity and Borrowings

The Bank enhanced its liquidity position in the second quarter of 2023. Total cash and cash equivalents increased $21.3 million during the second quarter to $182.4 million at June 30, 2023. The Bank’s increase in deposits during the second quarter contributed to the increased cash balances and allowed for a reduction of $100.0 million in borrowings during the second quarter of 2023. The reduction in outstanding borrowings has also increased the Bank’s available borrowing capacity. This enhanced liquidity position coupled with the balance sheet flexibility gained after the Malvern Bancorp acquisition, provides the Bank with a strong liquidity base and a diverse source of funding options.   

Overall, the Bank has a strong capital, liquidity, and asset quality position, which provides a solid foundation to navigate future challenges that may arise. The Bank is committed to managing risk prudently while pursuing growth opportunities and delivering value to its shareholders.

Cash Dividend Declared

On July 18, 2023, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on August 11, 2023, payable on August 25, 2023.

Conference Call and Earnings Release Supplement

Additional details on the quarterly results and the Bank are included in the attached earnings release supplement. 
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8b1d11f5-35da-404b-9d40-76b955b58884

First Bank will host its earnings call on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM eastern time. The direct dial toll free number for the live call is 1-888-330-3273 and the access code is 7660423. For those unable to participate in the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (access code 7660423) from one hour after the end of the conference call until August 27, 2023. Replay information will also be available on First Bank’s website at www.firstbanknj.com under the “About Us” tab. Click on “Investor Relations” to access the replay of the conference call.

About First Bank

After acquiring Malvern Bank on 7/17/2023, First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 26 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington (2), Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Morristown, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Coventry, Devon, Doylestown, Glenn Mills, Lionville, Malvern, Paoli, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania; and Palm Beach, Florida. With $2.87 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FRBA.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, either express or implied, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding First Bank’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, and related transactions, integration of acquired businesses, ability to recognize anticipated operational efficiencies, and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about First Bank, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond First Bank’s control. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether First Bank can: successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying acquisition targets and consummating suitable acquisitions, sustain its internal growth rate, and provide competitive products and services that appeal to its customers and target markets; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; the effects of the recent turmoil in the banking industry (including the failures of two financial institutions); the impact of disease pandemics, including COVID-19, on First Bank, its operations and its customers and employees; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; First Bank's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; changes in market interest rates may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields thus reducing margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Bank's investment securities portfolio; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of First Bank's operations, including changes in regulations affecting financial institutions and expenses associated with complying with such regulations; uncertainties in tax estimates and valuations, including due to changes in state and federal tax law; First Bank's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including First Bank’s ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; and possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in First Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in First Bank’s proxy statement, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if First Bank’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what First Bank anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and First Bank does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that First Bank or persons acting on First Bank’s behalf may issue.

CONTACT: Andrew Hibshman, Chief Financial Officer
(609) 643-0058, andrew.hibshman@firstbanknj.com


FIRST BANK
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
 
        June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Assets        
Cash and due from banks $ 24,439     $ 17,577  
Restricted cash   12,870       13,580  
Interest bearing deposits with banks   145,045       94,759  
  Cash and cash equivalents   182,354       125,916  
Interest bearing time deposits with banks   747       1,293  
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value   86,108       98,956  
Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for      
  credit losses of $227 at June 30, 2023 (fair value of $39,396 at      
  June 30, 2023 and $42,465 at December 31, 2022)   45,368       47,193  
Restricted investment in bank stocks   7,986       6,214  
Other investments   8,967       8,372  
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs   2,436,708       2,337,814  
  Less: Allowance for credit losses   30,451       25,474  
  Net loans   2,406,257       2,312,340  
Premises and equipment, net   11,603       10,550  
Other real estate owned, net   -       -  
Accrued interest receivable   8,657       8,164  
Bank-owned life insurance   58,854       58,107  
Goodwill   17,826       17,826  
Other intangible assets, net   1,463       1,579  
Deferred income taxes, net   13,863       13,155  
Other assets   24,372       23,275  
  Total assets $ 2,874,425     $ 2,732,940  
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Liabilities:      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 476,733     $ 503,856  
Interest bearing deposits   1,923,167       1,790,096  
  Total deposits   2,399,900       2,293,952  
Borrowings   123,378       90,932  
Subordinated debentures   29,787       29,731  
Accrued interest payable   1,605       1,218  
Other liabilities   25,594       27,545  
  Total liabilities   2,580,264       2,443,378  
Stockholders' Equity:      
Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized;      
  no shares issued and outstanding   -       -  
Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 21,222,407    
  shares issued and 19,041,343 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and      
  21,082,819 shares issued and 19,451,755 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022       104,939       104,512  
Additional paid-in capital   81,053       80,695  
Retained earnings   136,446       127,532  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (6,899 )     (7,334 )
Treasury stock, 2,181,064 shares at June 30, 2023 and 1,631,064 shares at      
  December 31, 2022   (21,378 )     (15,843 )
  Total stockholders' equity   294,161       289,562  
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,874,425     $ 2,732,940  
             


FIRST BANK
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
 
        Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
        June 30,   June 30,
          2023     2022     2023       2022
Interest and Dividend Income              
Investment securities—taxable $ 955   $ 689   $ 1,977     $ 1,265
Investment securities—tax-exempt   34     33     72       70
Interest bearing deposits with banks,              
  Federal funds sold and other   2,184     260     3,436       390
Loans, including fees   33,748     23,881     65,448       46,024
  Total interest and dividend income   36,921     24,863     70,933       47,749
                     
Interest Expense              
Deposits     12,691     1,262     22,104       2,271
Borrowings   1,661     250     3,025       538
Subordinated debentures   441     441     881       881
  Total interest expense   14,793     1,953     26,010       3,690
Net interest income   22,128     22,910     44,923       44,059
Credit loss expense   449     1,298     1,540       1,940
  Net interest income after credit loss expense   21,679     21,612     43,383       42,119
                     
Non-Interest Income              
Service fees on deposit accounts   233     243     461       495
Loan fees     18     102     107       347
Income from bank-owned life insurance   378     370     747       743
Losses on sale of investment securities, net   -     -     (207 )     -
Gains on sale of loans   170     253     311       290
Gains on recovery of acquired loans   14     210     71       334
Other non-interest income   315     285     602       521
  Total non-interest income   1,128     1,463     2,092       2,730
                     
Non-Interest Expense              
Salaries and employee benefits   8,122     6,698     15,994       13,242
Occupancy and equipment   1,613     1,381     3,192       2,805
Legal fees   198     172     401       314
Other professional fees   598     692     1,249       1,379
Regulatory fees   516     233     750       426
Directors' fees   193     180     407       398
Data processing   681     589     1,299       1,185
Marketing and advertising   233     177     473       341
Travel and entertainment   160     111     379       199
Insurance     179     186     352       351
Other real estate owned expense, net   20     114     38       197
Merger-related expenses   221     -     682       -
Other expense   1,088     876     2,109       1,694
  Total non-interest expense   13,822     11,409     27,325       22,531
Income Before Income Taxes   8,985     11,666     18,150       22,318
Income tax expense   2,186     2,843     4,362       5,337
Net Income $ 6,799   $ 8,823   $ 13,788     $ 16,981
                     
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.35   $ 0.45   $ 0.71     $ 0.87
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.35   $ 0.45   $ 0.71     $ 0.86
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.06   $ 0.06   $ 0.12     $ 0.12
                     
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding   19,332,703     19,586,103     19,417,388       19,559,605
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding   19,434,522     19,794,657     19,546,949       19,780,953
                     


FIRST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
                       
                       
  Three Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022  
  Average       Average Average       Average
  Balance   Interest   Rate (5)   Balance   Interest   Rate (5)
Interest earning assets                      
Investment securities (1) (2) $ 142,209     $ 996     2.81 %   $ 141,412     $ 729     2.07 %
Loans (3)   2,397,121       33,748     5.65 %     2,181,197       23,881     4.39 %
Interest bearing deposits with banks,                      
   Federal funds sold and other   152,623       1,924     5.06 %     107,903       171     0.64 %
Restricted investment in bank stocks   9,418       157     6.69 %     5,424       65     4.81 %
Other investments   8,898       103     4.64 %     8,090       24     1.19 %
Total interest earning assets (2)   2,710,269       36,928     5.47 %     2,444,026       24,870     4.08 %
Allowance for loan losses   (30,315 )             (24,469 )        
Non-interest earning assets   145,259               148,886          
     Total assets $ 2,825,213             $ 2,568,443          
                       
Interest bearing liabilities                      
Interest bearing demand deposits $ 338,392     $ 1,475     1.75 %   $ 329,702     $ 137     0.17 %
Money market deposits   811,385       6,804     3.36 %     737,041       642     0.35 %
Savings deposits   137,830       366     1.07 %     181,390       180     0.40 %
Time deposits   570,850       4,046     2.84 %     321,378       303     0.38 %
       Total interest bearing deposits   1,858,457       12,691     2.74 %     1,569,511       1,262     0.32 %
Borrowings   151,810       1,661     4.39 %     68,024       250     1.47 %
Subordinated debentures   29,769       441     5.93 %     29,658       441     5.95 %
      Total interest bearing liabilities   2,040,036       14,793     2.91 %     1,667,193       1,953     0.47 %
Non-interest bearing deposits   462,692               606,874          
Other liabilities   26,925               20,547          
Stockholders' equity   295,560               273,829          
     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,825,213             $ 2,568,443          
Net interest income/interest rate spread (2)       22,135     2.56 %         22,917     3.61 %
Net interest margin (2) (4)         3.28 %           3.76 %
Tax equivalent adjustment (2)       (7 )             (7 )    
Net interest income     $ 22,128             $ 22,910      
                       
(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.            
(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.        
(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.                    
(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.                  
(5) Annualized.                      
                       



FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
                       
                       
  Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022  
  Average       Average Average       Average
  Balance   Interest   Rate (5)   Balance   Interest   Rate (5)
Interest earning assets                      
Investment securities (1) (2) $ 147,953     $ 2,064     2.81 %   $ 137,742     $ 1,350     1.98 %
Loans (3)   2,380,336       65,448     5.54 %     2,156,244       46,024     4.30 %
Interest bearing deposits with banks,                      
   Federal funds sold and other   124,503       3,008     4.87 %     114,626       221     0.39 %
Restricted investment in bank stocks   8,841       258     5.88 %     5,519       128     4.68 %
Other investments   8,770       170     3.91 %     8,081       41     1.02 %
Total interest earning assets (2)   2,670,403       70,948     5.36 %     2,422,212       47,764     3.98 %
Allowance for loan losses   (29,826 )             (24,265 )        
Non-interest earning assets   144,867               147,788          
     Total assets $ 2,785,444             $ 2,545,735          
                       
Interest bearing liabilities                      
Interest bearing demand deposits $ 328,870     $ 2,454     1.50 %   $ 314,074     $ 198     0.13 %
Money market deposits   784,089       11,791     3.03 %     721,790       1,090     0.30 %
Savings deposits   145,691       712     0.99 %     185,782       344     0.37 %
Time deposits   552,028       7,147     2.61 %     335,721       639     0.38 %
       Total interest bearing deposits   1,810,678       22,104     2.46 %     1,557,367       2,271     0.29 %
Borrowings   141,567       3,025     4.31 %     72,234       538     1.50 %
Subordinated debentures   29,756       881     5.92 %     29,645       881     5.94 %
      Total interest bearing liabilities   1,982,001       26,010     2.65 %     1,659,246       3,690     0.45 %
Non-interest bearing deposits   481,237               595,273          
Other liabilities   28,330               19,218          
Stockholders' equity   293,876               271,998          
     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,785,444             $ 2,545,735          
Net interest income/interest rate spread (2)       44,938     2.71 %         44,074     3.53 %
Net interest margin (2) (4)         3.39 %           3.67 %
Tax equivalent adjustment (2)       (15 )             (15 )    
Net interest income     $ 44,923             $ 44,059      
                       
(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.            
(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.        
(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.                    
(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.                
(5) Annualized.                      
                       



FIRST BANK
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited)
                     
    As of or For the Quarter Ended
    6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022
EARNINGS                    
Net interest income   $ 22,128     $ 22,795     $ 23,751     $ 24,563     $ 22,910  
Credit loss expense / Provision for loan losses     449       1,091       716       216       1,298  
Non-interest income     1,128       964       1,446       944       1,463  
Non-interest expense     13,822       13,503       12,465       11,737       11,409  
Income tax expense     2,186       2,176       2,916       3,348       2,843  
Net income     6,799       6,989       9,100       10,206       8,823  
                     
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Return on average assets (1)     0.97 %     1.03 %     1.35 %     1.57 %     1.38 %
Adjusted return on average assets (1) (2)     0.99 %     1.11 %     1.40 %     1.57 %     1.38 %
Return on average equity (1)     9.23 %     9.70 %     12.61 %     14.46 %     12.92 %
Adjusted return on average equity (1) (2)     9.46 %     10.43 %     13.11 %     14.46 %     12.92 %
Return on average tangible equity (1) (2)     9.87 %     10.39 %     13.53 %     15.55 %     13.93 %
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (1) (2)     10.13 %     11.17 %     14.07 %     15.55 %     13.93 %
Net interest margin (1) (3)     3.28 %     3.52 %     3.69 %     3.97 %     3.76 %
Total cost of deposits (1)     2.19 %     1.69 %     1.21 %     0.50 %     0.23 %
Efficiency ratio (2)     58.48 %     54.42 %     47.68 %     46.01 %     46.81 %
                     
SHARE DATA                    
Common shares outstanding     19,041,343       19,569,334       19,451,755       19,447,206       19,483,415  
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.35     $ 0.36     $ 0.47     $ 0.52     $ 0.45  
Diluted earnings per share     0.35       0.36       0.46       0.52       0.45  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2)     0.36       0.38       0.48       0.52       0.45  
Book value per share     15.45       15.03       14.89       14.44       14.10  
Tangible book value per share (2)     14.44       14.05       13.89       13.43       13.08  
                     
MARKET DATA                    
Market value per share   $ 10.38     $ 10.10     $ 13.76     $ 13.67     $ 13.98  
Market value / Tangible book value     71.91 %     71.90 %     99.07 %     101.80 %     106.84 %
Market capitalization   $ 197,649     $ 197,650     $ 267,656     $ 265,843     $ 272,378  
                     
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY                    
Stockholders' equity / assets     10.23 %     10.44 %     10.60 %     10.64 %     10.64 %
Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets (2)     9.63 %     9.83 %     9.96 %     9.97 %     9.95 %
Loans / deposits     101.53 %     106.73 %     101.91 %     103.34 %     103.15 %
                     
ASSET QUALITY                    
Net (recoveries) charge-offs   $ (109 )   $ 315     $ (213 )   $ 705     $ 404  
Nonperforming loans     8,023       7,820       6,250       5,107       11,888  
Nonperforming assets     8,023       7,820       6,250       5,400       12,181  
Net charge offs (recoveries) / average loans (1)     (0.02 %)     0.05 %     (0.04 %)     0.13 %     0.07 %
Nonperforming loans / total loans     0.33 %     0.33 %     0.27 %     0.23 %     0.53 %
Nonperforming assets / total assets     0.28 %     0.28 %     0.23 %     0.20 %     0.47 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans     1.25 %     1.25 %     1.09 %     1.08 %     1.12 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans     379.55 %     382.26 %     407.58 %     480.61 %     210.58 %
                     
OTHER DATA                    
Total assets   $ 2,874,425     $ 2,816,897     $ 2,732,940     $ 2,638,060     $ 2,581,192  
Total loans     2,436,708       2,392,583       2,337,814       2,263,377       2,233,278  
Total deposits     2,399,900       2,241,804       2,293,952       2,190,192       2,165,163  
Total stockholders' equity     294,161       294,221       289,562       280,749       274,702  
Number of full-time equivalent employees (4)     261       252       238       228       233  
                     
(1) Annualized.                    
(2) Non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our  
     financial performance and condition. See accompanying table, "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures," for calculation and reconciliation.    
(3) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%.                    
(4) Includes 5 and 8 full-time equivalent seasonal interns as of June 30, 2023 and 2022,respectively.            
                     


FIRST BANK
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
                       
      As of the Quarter Ended
      6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022
LOAN COMPOSITION                    
Commercial and industrial   $ 419,836     $ 394,734     $ 354,203     $ 323,984     $ 321,205  
Commercial real estate:                    
  Owner-occupied     560,878       539,112       533,426       517,448       523,108  
  Investor     965,339       958,574       951,115       942,151       925,643  
  Construction and development     136,615       143,955       142,876       126,206       117,011  
  Multi-family     223,784       220,101       215,990       214,819       201,269  
      Total commercial real estate     1,886,616       1,861,742       1,843,407       1,800,624       1,767,031  
Residential real estate:                    
  Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans     91,260       94,060       93,847       96,194       98,841  
  Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit     29,983       29,316       33,551       31,670       30,491  
      Total residential real estate     121,243       123,376       127,398       127,864       129,332  
Consumer and other     12,514       16,413       16,318       14,654       19,694  
      Total loans prior to deferred loan fees and costs     2,440,209       2,396,265       2,341,326       2,267,126       2,237,262  
Net deferred loan fees and costs     (3,501 )     (3,682 )     (3,512 )     (3,749 )     (3,984 )
      Total loans   $ 2,436,708     $ 2,392,583     $ 2,337,814     $ 2,263,377     $ 2,233,278  
                       
LOAN MIX                    
Commercial and industrial     17.2 %     16.5 %     15.2 %     14.3 %     14.4 %
Commercial real estate:                    
  Owner-occupied     23.0 %     22.5 %     22.8 %     22.9 %     23.4 %
  Investor     39.6 %     40.1 %     40.7 %     41.6 %     41.5 %
  Construction and development     5.6 %     6.0 %     6.1 %     5.6 %     5.2 %
  Multi-family     9.2 %     9.2 %     9.2 %     9.5 %     9.0 %
      Total commercial real estate     77.4 %     77.8 %     78.8 %     79.6 %     79.1 %
Residential real estate:                    
  Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans     3.8 %     3.9 %     4.0 %     4.3 %     4.4 %
  Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit     1.2 %     1.2 %     1.4 %     1.4 %     1.4 %
      Total residential real estate     5.0 %     5.1 %     5.4 %     5.7 %     5.8 %
Consumer and other     0.5 %     0.7 %     0.7 %     0.6 %     0.9 %
Net deferred loan fees and costs     (0.1 %)     (0.1 %)     (0.1 %)     (0.2 %)     (0.2 %)
      Total loans     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %
                       


FIRST BANK
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
                       
      As of the Quarter Ended
      6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION                    
Non-interest bearing demand deposits   $ 476,733     $ 463,926     $ 503,856     $ 584,025     $ 600,402  
Interest bearing demand deposits     376,948       310,140       322,944       343,042       318,687  
Money market and savings deposits     979,524       914,063       935,311       860,577       929,075  
Time deposits     566,695       553,675       531,841       402,549       316,999  
  Total Deposits   $ 2,399,900     $ 2,241,804     $ 2,293,952     $ 2,190,193     $ 2,165,163  
                       
DEPOSIT MIX                    
Non-interest bearing demand deposits     19.9 %     20.7 %     22.0 %     26.7 %     27.7 %
Interest bearing demand deposits     15.7 %     13.8 %     14.1 %     15.7 %     14.7 %
Money market and savings deposits     40.8 %     40.8 %     40.8 %     39.3 %     42.9 %
Time deposits     23.6 %     24.7 %     23.1 %     18.3 %     14.7 %
  Total Deposits     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %
                       


FIRST BANK
NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
                   
  As of or For the Quarter Ended
  6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022
Return on Average Tangible Equity                  
Net income (numerator) $ 6,799     $ 6,989     $ 9,100     $ 10,206     $ 8,823  
                   
Average stockholders' equity $ 295,560     $ 292,174     $ 286,283     $ 280,093     $ 273,829  
Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   19,324       19,379       19,533       19,669       19,823  
Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator) $ 276,236     $ 272,795     $ 266,750     $ 260,424     $ 254,006  
                   
Return on Average Tangible equity (1)   9.87 %     10.39 %     13.53 %     15.55 %     13.93 %
                   
Tangible Book Value Per Share                  
Stockholders' equity $ 294,161     $ 294,221     $ 289,562     $ 280,749     $ 274,702  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   19,289       19,322       19,405       19,599       19,768  
Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator) $ 274,872     $ 274,899     $ 270,157     $ 261,150     $ 254,934  
                   
Common shares outstanding (denominator)   19,041,343       19,569,334       19,451,755       19,447,206       19,483,415  
                   
Tangible book value per share $ 14.44     $ 14.05     $ 13.89     $ 13.43     $ 13.08  
                   
Tangible Equity / Assets                  
Stockholders' equity $ 294,161     $ 294,221     $ 289,562     $ 280,749     $ 274,702  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   19,289       19,322       19,405       19,599       19,768  
Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator) $ 274,872     $ 274,899     $ 270,157     $ 261,150     $ 254,934  
                   
Total assets $ 2,874,425     $ 2,816,897     $ 2,732,940     $ 2,638,060     $ 2,581,192  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   19,289       19,322       19,405       19,599       19,768  
Tangible total assets (denominator) $ 2,855,136     $ 2,797,575     $ 2,713,535     $ 2,618,461     $ 2,561,424  
                   
Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets   9.63 %     9.83 %     9.96 %     9.97 %     9.95 %
                   
Efficiency Ratio                  
Non-interest expense $ 13,822     $ 13,503     $ 12,465     $ 11,737     $ 11,409  
Less: Merger-related expenses   221       461       452       -       -  
Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator) $ 13,601     $ 13,042     $ 12,013     $ 11,737     $ 11,409  
                   
Net interest income $ 22,128     $ 22,795     $ 23,751     $ 24,563     $ 22,910  
Non-interest income   1,128       964       1,446       944       1,463  
Total revenue   23,256       23,759       25,197       25,507       24,373  
Add: Losses on sale of investment securities, net   -       207       -       -       -  
Adjusted total revenue (denominator) $ 23,256     $ 23,966     $ 25,197     $ 25,507     $ 24,373  
                   
Efficiency ratio   58.48 %     54.42 %     47.68 %     46.01 %     46.81 %
                   
(1) Annualized.                  
                   


FIRST BANK
NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollars in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
                   
                   
  For the Quarter Ended
  6/30/2022   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022
                   
Adjusted diluted earnings per share,                  
    Adjusted return on average assets, and                  
        Adjusted return on average equity                  
                   
Net income $ 6,799     $ 6,989     $ 9,100     $ 10,206     $ 8,823  
Add: Merger-related expenses(1)   175       364       357       -       -  
Add: Losses on sale of investment securities, net(1)   -       164       -       -       -  
Adjusted net income $ 6,974     $ 7,517     $ 9,457     $ 10,206     $ 8,823  
                   
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding   19,434,522       19,667,194       19,649,282       19,668,133       19,794,657  
Average assets $ 2,825,213     $ 2,745,235     $ 2,680,807     $ 2,575,742     $ 2,568,443  
Average equity $ 295,560     $ 292,174     $ 286,283     $ 280,093     $ 273,829  
Average Tangible Equity $ 276,236     $ 272,795     $ 266,750     $ 260,424     $ 254,006  
                   
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.36     $ 0.38     $ 0.48     $ 0.52     $ 0.45  
Adjusted return on average assets (2)   0.99 %     1.11 %     1.40 %     1.57 %     1.38 %
Adjusted return on average equity (2)   9.46 %     10.43 %     13.11 %     14.46 %     12.92 %
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (2)   10.13 %     11.17 %     14.07 %     15.55 %     13.93 %
                   
(1) Items are tax-effected using a federal income tax rate of 21%.                
(2) Annualized.                  
                   

 

i Return on average tangible equity is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing net income by average tangible equity (average equity minus average goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

ii Adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on average tangible equity are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and are calculated by dividing net income adjusted for certain merger-related expenses and other one-time gains or expenses by diluted weighted average shares, average assets and average tangible equity, respectively. For a reconciliation of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

iii Tangible book value per share is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing common shares outstanding by tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

iv Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets) by tangible assets (total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.


