Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,887 in the last 365 days.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Ordinary Share

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the second quarter 2023. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

  (in thousands, except per share data)      
  Selected Financial Results Q2’23  
  Net Income Attributable to Shareholders $ 46,418  
  Basic Earnings per Ordinary Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.47  
  Diluted Earnings per Ordinary Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.46  
  Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 153,077  
  ____________________________      
  (1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.   
         

Second Quarter 2023 Dividends

On July 25, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on our ordinary shares of $0.30 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, payable on August 29, 2023 to the holders of record on August 14, 2023.

Additionally, on July 25, 2023, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series A Preferred Shares”), Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series B Preferred Shares”), Fixed-Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series C Preferred Shares”) and Fixed-Rate Reset Series D Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series D Preferred Shares”) of $0.51563, $0.50000, $0.51563 and $0.59375 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, payable on September 15, 2023 to the holders of record on September 1, 2023.

Business Highlights

  • Q2 2023 Net Income attributable to Shareholders of $46.4 million
  • $30.1 million Aerospace Products Adj. EBITDA at 44% overall margin
  • Generated $148.0 million positive cashflow for asset acquisition & investment activity

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Center section of the Company’s website, https://www.ftaiaviation.com, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

Conference Call

In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7cde64c0dac24e88bb4ba97051465bde. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at https://www.ftaiaviation.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, July 27, 2023 through 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, August 3, 2023 on https://ir.ftaiaviation.com/news-events/presentations.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including The Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.ftaiaviation.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
FTAI Aviation Ltd.
(646) 734-9414
aandreini@fortress.com

Exhibit - Financial Statements

 
FTAI AVIATION LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenues              
Lease income $ 59,541     $ 39,640     $ 115,519     $ 78,965  
Maintenance revenue   42,065       39,932       77,206       76,664  
Asset sales revenue   101,486             210,177        
Aerospace products revenue   68,075       26,497       153,188       40,810  
Other revenue   3,178       5,995       10,973       7,316  
Total revenues   274,345       112,064       567,063       203,755  
Expenses              
Cost of sales   104,532       15,141       250,202       24,191  
Operating expenses   24,797       19,000       47,331       80,800  
General and administrative   3,188       3,906       7,255       8,467  
Acquisition and transaction expenses   2,672       3,219       5,934       5,492  
Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate   5,563             8,560        
Depreciation and amortization   38,514       39,303       79,440       80,608  
Asset impairment         886       1,220       123,676  
Interest expense   38,499       47,889       77,791       92,030  
Total expenses   217,765       129,344       477,733       415,264  
Other (expense) income              
Equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated entities   (380 )     35       (1,715 )     233  
Gain on sale of assets, net         63,645             79,933  
Other income   408       1,118       416       1,246  
Total other income (expense)   28       64,798       (1,299 )     81,412  
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes   56,608       47,518       88,031       (130,097 )
Provision for income taxes   1,855       1,829       3,881       3,168  
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   54,753       45,689       84,150       (133,265 )
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes         (35,929 )           (86,634 )
Net income (loss)   54,753       9,760       84,150       (219,899 )
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries:              
Continuing operations                      
Discontinued operations         (8,480 )           (15,946 )
Less: Dividends on preferred shares   8,335       6,791       15,126       13,582  
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ 46,418     $ 11,449     $ 69,024     $ (217,535 )
               
Earnings (loss) per share:              
Basic              
Continuing operations $ 0.47     $ 0.40     $ 0.69     $ (1.48 )
Discontinued operations $     $ (0.28 )   $     $ (0.71 )
Diluted              
Continuing operations $ 0.46     $ 0.39     $ 0.69     $ (1.48 )
Discontinued operations $     $ (0.28 )   $     $ (0.71 )
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   99,732,179       99,370,301       99,730,223       99,367,597  
Diluted   100,462,277       99,805,455       100,314,508       99,367,597  


FTAI AVIATION LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
   
  (Unaudited)    
  June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,134     $ 33,565  
Restricted cash         19,500  
Accounts receivable, net   117,546       99,443  
Leasing equipment, net   1,891,263       1,913,553  
Property, plant, and equipment, net   12,123       10,014  
Investments   39,822       22,037  
Intangible assets, net   44,683       41,955  
Inventory, net   232,043       163,676  
Other assets   167,018       125,834  
Total assets $ 2,525,632     $ 2,429,577  
       
Liabilities      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 79,765     $ 86,452  
Debt, net   2,173,108       2,175,727  
Maintenance deposits   98,354       78,686  
Security deposits   37,192       32,842  
Other liabilities   45,895       36,468  
Total liabilities $ 2,434,314     $ 2,410,175  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Equity      
Common shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 99,737,046 and 99,716,621 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) $ 997     $ 997  
Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 15,920,000 and 13,320,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)   159       133  
Additional paid in capital   331,080       343,350  
Accumulated deficit   (241,452 )     (325,602 )
Shareholders’ equity   90,784       18,878  
Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries   534       524  
Total equity   91,318       19,402  
Total liabilities and equity $ 2,525,632     $ 2,429,577  
               


FTAI AVIATION LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)
 
  Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income (loss) $ 84,150     $ (219,899 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:      
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities   1,715       37,836  
Gain on sale of assets, net   (75,960 )     (79,933 )
Security deposits and maintenance claims included in earnings   (12,215 )     (30,208 )
Equity-based compensation   618       2,294  
Depreciation and amortization   79,440       114,923  
Asset impairment   1,220       123,676  
Change in deferred income taxes   3,127       6,200  
Change in fair value of non-hedge derivative         (748 )
Change in fair value of guarantees   (1,902 )      
Amortization of lease intangibles and incentives   18,264       23,818  
Amortization of deferred financing costs   4,190       13,328  
Provision for credit losses   1,032       47,218  
Other   (658 )     (407 )
Change in:      
Accounts receivable   (21,918 )     (47,061 )
Inventory   11       (12,373 )
Other assets   (2,583 )     (25,319 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (15,350 )     5,045  
Management fees payable to affiliate   1,892       (1,829 )
Other liabilities   2,168       (5,130 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   67,241       (48,569 )
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Investment in unconsolidated entities   (19,500 )     (2,232 )
Principal collections on notes receivable   1,624        
Principal collections on finance leases   1,939       575  
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired         (3,819 )
Acquisition of leasing equipment   (325,462 )     (320,766 )
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment   (2,298 )     (118,729 )
Acquisition of lease intangibles   (10,795 )     (5,282 )
Investment in promissory notes   (11,500 )      
Purchase deposits for acquisitions   (11,200 )     (7,100 )
Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment   273,229       138,020  
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment         4,304  
Proceeds for deposit on sale of aircraft and engine   1,817       8,245  
Receipt of deposits for sale of aircraft and engine   300        
Net cash used in investing activities $ (101,846 )   $ (306,784 )


    Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023
 		    2022
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Proceeds from debt $ 325,000     $ 503,980  
Repayment of debt   (330,000 )     (224,724 )
Payment of deferred financing costs   (1,437 )     (14,405 )
Receipt of security deposits   5,577       1,890  
Return of security deposits   (1,295 )      
Receipt of maintenance deposits   18,070       24,418  
Release of maintenance deposits         (878 )
Capital contributions from non-controlling interests   10       1,187  
Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares, net of underwriter’s discount and issuance costs   61,729        
Cash dividends - common shares   (59,854 )     (65,789 )
Cash dividends - preferred shares   (15,126 )     (13,582 )
Net cash provided by financing activities $ 2,674     $ 212,097  
       
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   (31,931 )     (143,256 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   53,065       440,061  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 21,134     $ 296,805  
               

Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, dividends on preferred shares, and interest expense, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Change
   Six Months Ended
June 30, 		  Change
(in thousands) 2023     2022         2023       2022    
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations $ 46,418   $ 38,898     $ 7,520     $ 69,024     $ (146,847 )   $ 215,871  
Add: Provision for income taxes   1,855     1,829       26       3,881       3,168       713  
Add: Equity-based compensation expense   510           510       618             618  
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses   2,672     3,219       (547 )     5,934       5,492       442  
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations                                
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments                                
Add: Asset impairment charges       886       (886 )     1,220       123,676       (122,456 )
Add: Incentive allocations   5,324           5,324       8,266             8,266  
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense (1)   48,934     51,108       (2,174 )     97,704       104,425       (6,721 )
Add: Interest expense and dividends on preferred shares   46,834     54,680       (7,846 )     92,917       105,612       (12,695 )
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2)   150     152       (2 )     (546 )     406       (952 )
Less: Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated entities   380     (35 )     415       1,715       (233 )     1,948  
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA                                
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 153,077   $ 150,737     $ 2,340     $ 280,733     $ 195,699     $ 85,034  

___________________________________________________________________________________

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $38,514 and $39,303, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $3,616 and $3,310 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $6,804 and $8,495, respectively. Includes the following items for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $79,440 and $80,608, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $7,599 and $6,968 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $10,665 and $16,849, respectively.

(2) Includes the following items for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022: (i) net (loss) income of $(380) and $35, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $435 and $117 and (iii) acquisition and transaction expense of $95 and $0, respectively. Includes the following items for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022: (i) net (loss) income of $(1,715) and $233, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $835 and $173 and (iii) acquisition and transaction expense of $334 and $0, respectively.


Primary Logo

You just read:

FTAI Aviation Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Ordinary Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more