Landstar System Reports Second Quarter Revenue of $1.374B and Second Quarter Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.85

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) (“Landstar” or the “Company”) reported diluted earnings per share (“DEPS”) of $1.85 in the 2023 second quarter on revenue of $1.374 billion. Landstar reported DEPS of $3.05 on revenue of $1.975 billion in the 2022 second quarter.

Gross profit in the 2023 second quarter was $139.7 million and variable contribution (defined as revenue less the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) in the 2023 second quarter was $198.2 million. Gross profit in the 2022 second quarter was $208.1 million and variable contribution in the 2022 second quarter was $267.5 million. Reconciliations of gross profit to variable contribution and gross profit margin to variable contribution margin for the 2023 and 2022 second quarters and year-to-date periods are provided in the Company’s accompanying financial disclosures.

Trailing twelve month return on average shareholders’ equity was 37% and return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 34%. The Company is currently authorized to purchase up to 2,910,339 shares of the Company’s common stock under its previously announced share purchase programs. Landstar announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share payable on August 25, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2023. This quarterly dividend includes a $0.03 per share increase, or 10%, over the amount of the Company’s regular quarterly dividend declared following each of the prior four quarters. It is currently the intention of the Board to pay dividends on a quarterly basis going forward.  

Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners (“BCOs”) and truck brokerage carriers in the 2023 second quarter was $1,246.9 million, or 91% of revenue, compared to $1,747.2 million, or 88% of revenue, in the 2022 second quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2023 second quarter was $703.0 million, compared to $1,026.9 million in the 2022 second quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2023 second quarter was $394.8 million, compared to $474.3 million in the 2022 second quarter. Revenue from other truck transportation, which is largely related to power-only services, in the 2023 second quarter was $118.0 million, compared to $209.1 million in the 2022 second quarter. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $100.7 million, or 7% of revenue, in the 2023 second quarter, compared to $202.3 million, or 10% of revenue, in the 2022 second quarter.

“Landstar’s business model performed well in the 2023 second quarter considering the challenging freight environment,” said Landstar President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Gattoni. “After a record-setting 2022, we entered 2023 knowing we would face very difficult year-over-year comparisons, especially during the first two fiscal quarters. On top of these tough comparisons and contrary to typical seasonal patterns common to the freight transportation industry, the domestic freight environment softened sequentially from the 2023 first fiscal quarter to the 2023 second fiscal quarter. Reflective of these tough dynamics, the number of loads hauled via truck in the 2023 second quarter decreased by 16% compared to the 2022 second quarter. On a sequential basis compared to the 2023 first quarter, we estimate that truck load volumes in the 2023 second quarter underperformed seasonal historical patterns experienced during pre-pandemic periods by 9%.   The atypical sequential decrease in demand for truck load services also caused additional downward pressure on rates, especially in the spot market where the Company primarily operates. As a result, revenue per load on loads hauled via truck in the 2023 second quarter decreased 15% compared to the 2022 second quarter. We estimate that truck revenue per load during the quarter underperformed sequential historical patterns experienced during pre-pandemic periods by 6%.”

Gattoni further commented, “Through the first several weeks of July, the number of loads hauled via truck has trended below historical, pre-pandemic second quarter to the beginning of third quarter sequential patterns, while truck revenue per load has thus far trended slightly below these historical, pre-pandemic sequential patterns. Assuming that these trends continue, I expect revenue per load on loads hauled via truck to be in a range of 10% to 12% below the 2022 third quarter and the number of loads hauled via truck to be in a range of 16% to 18% below the 2022 third quarter. As such, I anticipate revenue for the 2023 third quarter to be in a range of $1.275 billion to $1.325 billion.”

Gattoni concluded, “Based on the range of revenue estimated for the 2023 third quarter, I would anticipate DEPS to be in a range of $1.65 to $1.75. The anticipated range of DEPS for the 2023 third quarter includes estimated insurance and claims costs of approximately 5.4% of BCO revenue. These costs were 5.5% of BCO revenue over the first half of 2023. The anticipated range of DEPS for the 2023 third quarter also reflects an estimated effective income tax rate of 24.5%.”

Landstar will provide a live webcast of its quarterly earnings conference call tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit the Company’s website at www.landstar.com; click on “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts,” then click on “Landstar’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call.”

About Landstar:
Landstar System, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a worldwide, technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
In this earnings release and accompanying financial disclosures, the Company provides the following information that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure: variable contribution and variable contribution margin. The Company believes variable contribution and variable contribution margin are useful measures of the variable costs that we incur at a shipment-by-shipment level attributable to our transportation network of third-party capacity providers and independent agents in order to provide services to our customers. The Company also believes that it is appropriate to present each of the financial measures that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure, as referred to above, for the following reasons: (1) disclosure of these matters will allow investors to better understand the underlying trends in the Company’s financial condition and results of operations; (2) this information will facilitate comparisons by investors of the Company’s results as compared to the results of peer companies; and (3) management considers this financial information in its decision making.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:
The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements”. This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: the impact of the Russian conflict with Ukraine on the operations of certain independent commission sales agents, including the Company’s largest such agent by revenue in the 2022 fiscal year; the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. trade relationships; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; potential changes in taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; intellectual property; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10-K for the 2022 fiscal year, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, Landstar’s Form 10-Q for the 2023 first fiscal quarter, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.


Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary  
Consolidated Statements of Income  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
(Unaudited)  
                           
                           
            Twenty Six Weeks Ended   Thirteen Weeks Ended  
            July 1,   June 25,   July 1,   June 25,  
              2023       2022     2023       2022  
                           
Revenue       $ 2,809,532     $ 3,945,663   $ 1,373,857     $ 1,975,064  
Investment income       3,852       1,307     2,484       586  
                           
Costs and expenses:                    
  Purchased transportation     2,154,491       3,096,018     1,053,197       1,545,688  
  Commissions to agents     248,153       311,634     122,478       161,856  
  Other operating costs, net of gains on asset sales/dispositions     25,840       21,522     13,462       10,381  
  Insurance and claims       57,431       64,820     29,784       34,052  
  Selling, general and administrative     108,096       111,680     54,529       58,967  
  Depreciation and amortization     30,139       28,045     14,941       14,288  
                           
    Total costs and expenses     2,624,150       3,633,719     1,288,391       1,825,232  
                           
Operating income       189,234       313,251     87,950       150,418  
Interest and debt (income) expense     (1,033 )     2,228     (307 )     1,105  
                           
Income before income taxes     190,267       311,023     88,257       149,313  
Income taxes         45,513       73,629     21,698       36,758  
                           
Net income       $ 144,754     $ 237,394   $ 66,559     $ 112,555  
                           
Diluted earnings per share   $ 4.03     $ 6.39   $ 1.85     $ 3.05  
                           
Average diluted shares outstanding     35,962,000       37,162,000     35,941,000       36,905,000  
                           
Dividends per common share   $ 0.60     $ 0.50   $ 0.30     $ 0.25  
                           


Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
                   
                   
              July 1,   December 31,
                2023       2022  
ASSETS              
Current assets:            
  Cash and cash equivalents     $ 360,528     $ 339,581  
  Short-term investments       58,574       53,955  
  Trade accounts receivable, less allowance      
    of $12,715 and $12,121       848,839       967,793  
  Other receivables, including advances to independent      
    contractors, less allowance of $13,673 and $10,579   64,079       56,235  
  Other current assets       41,667       21,826  
    Total current assets       1,373,687       1,439,390  
                   
Operating property, less accumulated depreciation      
     and amortization of $417,364 and $393,274   297,066       314,990  
Goodwill           42,166       41,220  
Other assets         124,846       136,279  
Total assets       $ 1,837,765     $ 1,931,879  
                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:          
  Cash overdraft     $ 57,216     $ 92,953  
  Accounts payable       478,688       527,372  
  Current maturities of long-term debt   31,560       36,175  
  Insurance claims       45,160       50,836  
  Dividends payable       -       71,854  
  Other current liabilities       80,202       98,945  
    Total current liabilities       692,826       878,135  
                   
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities   53,149       67,225  
Insurance claims       57,240       58,268  
Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities   40,989       41,030  
                   
Shareholders' equity:          
  Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 160,000,000      
    shares, issued 68,497,324 and 68,382,310   685       684  
  Additional paid-in capital       253,486       258,487  
  Retained earnings       2,759,128       2,635,960  
  Cost of 32,550,852 and 32,455,300 shares of common      
    stock in treasury       (2,009,327 )     (1,992,886 )
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (10,411 )     (15,024 )
    Total shareholders' equity       993,561       887,221  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,837,765     $ 1,931,879  
                   


  Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
  Supplemental Information
  (Unaudited)
                         
                         
          Twenty Six Weeks Ended     Thirteen Weeks Ended
          July 1,   June 25,     July 1,   June 25,
            2023       2022         2023       2022  
Revenue generated through (in thousands):                  
                         
  Truck transportation                  
    Truckload:                  
      Van equipment   $ 1,458,124     $ 2,108,143       $ 703,041     $ 1,026,938  
      Unsided/platform equipment     772,336       883,032         394,772       474,274  
    Less-than-truckload     62,673       70,651         31,115       36,931  
    Other truck transportation (1)       277,520       436,656         118,017       209,055  
      Total truck transportation     2,570,653       3,498,482         1,246,945       1,747,198  
  Rail intermodal     50,889       86,110         25,232       43,422  
  Ocean and air cargo carriers     136,534       310,904         75,441       158,847  
  Other (2)        51,456       50,167         26,239       25,597  
          $ 2,809,532     $ 3,945,663       $ 1,373,857     $ 1,975,064  
                         
  Revenue on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3)                  
    included in total truck transportation   $ 1,034,881     $ 1,415,963       $ 515,355     $ 688,389  
                         
Number of loads:                  
                         
  Truck transportation                  
    Truckload:                  
      Van equipment     655,036       763,750         323,082       387,482  
      Unsided/platform equipment     263,185       279,345         135,613       147,516  
    Less-than-truckload     93,066       96,828         46,874       48,985  
    Other truck transportation (1)       110,373       166,747         52,311       80,817  
      Total truck transportation     1,121,660       1,306,670         557,880       664,800  
  Rail intermodal     15,390       24,220         7,630       11,590  
  Ocean and air cargo carriers     16,750       22,890         8,310       11,330  
            1,153,800       1,353,780         573,820       687,720  
                         
  Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3)                     
    included in total truck transportation     463,910       527,830         231,360       265,590  
                         
Revenue per load:                  
                         
  Truck transportation                  
    Truckload:                  
      Van equipment   $ 2,226     $ 2,760       $ 2,176     $ 2,650  
      Unsided/platform equipment     2,935       3,161         2,911       3,215  
    Less-than-truckload     673       730         664       754  
    Other truck transportation (1)       2,514       2,619         2,256       2,587  
      Total truck transportation     2,292       2,677         2,235       2,628  
  Rail intermodal     3,307       3,555         3,307       3,747  
  Ocean and air cargo carriers     8,151       13,583         9,078       14,020  
                         
  Revenue per load on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3)   $ 2,231     $ 2,683       $ 2,228     $ 2,592  
                         
Revenue by capacity type (as a % of total revenue):                  
                         
  Truck capacity providers:                  
    BCO Independent Contractors (3)     37 %     36 %       38 %     35 %
    Truck Brokerage Carriers     55 %     53 %       53 %     54 %
  Rail intermodal     2 %     2 %       2 %     2 %
  Ocean and air cargo carriers     5 %     8 %       5 %     8 %
  Other       2 %     1 %       2 %     1 %
                         
                         
                    July 1,   June 25,
                      2023       2022  
Truck Capacity Providers                  
                         
  BCO Independent Contractors (3)               9,748       11,023  
  Truck Brokerage Carriers:                  
    Approved and active (4)                 58,303       70,649  
       Other approved               29,503       29,454  
                      87,806       100,103  
  Total available truck capacity providers               97,554       111,126  
                         
  Trucks provided by BCO Independent Contractors (3)               10,548       11,887  
                         
(1) Includes power-only, expedited, straight truck, cargo van, and miscellaneous other truck transportation revenue generated by the transportation logistics segment. Power-only refers to shipments where the Company furnishes a power unit and an operator but not trailing equipment, which is typically provided by the shipper or consignee.
                         
(2) Includes primarily reinsurance premium revenue generated by the insurance segment and intra-Mexico transportation services revenue generated by Landstar Metro.
                         
(3) BCO Independent Contractors are independent contractors who provide truck capacity to the Company under exclusive lease arrangements.    
                         
(4) Active refers to Truck Brokerage Carriers who moved at least one load in the 180 days immediately preceding the fiscal quarter end.    
                         


Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
                         
                         
            Twenty Six Weeks Ended   Thirteen Weeks Ended
            July 1,   June 25,   July 1,   June 25,
              2023       2022       2023       2022  
                         
Revenue       $ 2,809,532     $ 3,945,663     $ 1,373,857     $ 1,975,064  
                         
Costs of revenue:                  
    Purchased transportation     2,154,491       3,096,018       1,053,197       1,545,688  
    Commissions to agents     248,153       311,634       122,478       161,856  
                         
  Variable costs of revenue     2,402,644       3,407,652       1,175,675       1,707,544  
                         
    Trailing equipment depreciation     16,519       18,363       8,150       9,280  
    Information technology costs (1)     13,493       9,039       6,742       4,993  
    Insurance-related costs (2)     58,382       66,441       30,122       34,786  
    Other operating costs     25,840       21,522       13,462       10,381  
                         
  Other costs of revenue     114,234       115,365       58,476       59,440  
                         
  Total costs of revenue     2,516,878       3,523,017       1,234,151       1,766,984  
                         
Gross profit       $ 292,654     $ 422,646     $ 139,706     $ 208,080  
                         
Gross profit margin       10.4 %     10.7 %     10.2 %     10.5 %
                         
  Plus: other costs of revenue     114,234       115,365       58,476       59,440  
                         
Variable contribution     $ 406,888     $ 538,011     $ 198,182     $ 267,520  
                         
Variable contribution margin     14.5 %     13.6 %     14.4 %     13.5 %
                                 
(1) Includes costs of revenue incurred related to internally developed software including ASC 350-40 amortization, implementation costs, hosting costs and other support costs utilized to support the Company’s independent commission sales agents, third party capacity providers, and customers, included as a portion of depreciation and amortization and of selling, general and administrative in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.
                                 
(2) Primarily includes (i) insurance premiums paid for commercial auto liability, general liability, cargo and other lines of coverage related to the transportation of freight; (ii) the related cost of claims incurred under those programs; and (iii) brokerage commissions and other fees incurred relating to the administration of insurance programs available to BCO Independent Contractors that are reinsured by the Company, which are included in selling, general and administrative in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Income.

 


Contact: Jim Todd (CFO)
Landstar System, Inc.
www.landstar.com
904-398-9400

