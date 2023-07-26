Submit Release
Bio-Rad and QIAGEN announce patent settlement and cross-licensing agreement

Hercules, Calif., and Venlo, the Netherlands, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) and QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that the companies have agreed to settle their patent dispute pending in the U.S. District Court of Delaware pursuant to a global settlement and patent cross-licensing agreement relating to digital PCR technology.

The settlement provides for a cross-licensing agreement between Bio-Rad and QIAGEN granting each company mutual rights to their respective digital PCR technologies.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of products for the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. Based in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad operates a global network of research, development, manufacturing, and sales operations with over 8,000 employees and $2.8 billion in revenues in 2022. Our customers include universities, research institutions, hospitals, food safety and environmental quality laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies. Together, we develop innovative, high-quality products that advance science and save lives. To learn more, visit bio-rad.com.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). In 2022, QIAGEN had net sales of more than $2.1 billion and over 6,200 employees. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

BIO-RAD is a trademark of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. in certain jurisdictions.

QIAGEN is a trademark of QIAGEN N.V. in certain jurisdictions.

Source: QIAGEN N.V.
Category: Corporate


Edward Chung
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
510-741-6104
ir@bio-rad.com

Anna Gralinska
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
510-741-6643
cc@bio-rad.com

John Gilardi
QIAGEN N.V.
+49 2103 29 11711
ir@qiagen.com

Thomas Theuringer
QIAGEN N.V.
+49 2103 29 11826
pr@qiagen.com

