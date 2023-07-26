Submit Release
Amplify Energy Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that it will report second quarter 2023 financial and operating results after the U.S. financial markets close on August 8, 2023. Management will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on August 9, 2023 to discuss the Company’s results. Interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing (800) 343-5172 (Conference ID: AEC2Q23) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available by phone at (800) 654-1563 (Access Code: 76231111) for a fourteen-day period following the call.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford (Non-op). For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

