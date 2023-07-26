Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,827 in the last 365 days.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2023 Second-Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) the holding company of F&M Bank, today reported financial results for the 2023 second quarter and year-to-date June 30, 2023.

2023 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • 81 consecutive quarters of profitability
  • Net income was $6.0 million, or $0.44 per basic and diluted share
  • Stockholders’ equity increased 8.5% to $304.7 million
  • Regulatory tangible book value per share increased 4.5% to $18.21 per share
  • Organic loan growth of 18.5%, excluding PPP loans and the Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation acquisition
  • Total loans were a record of $2.52 billion and increased 6.8% from $2.36 billion at December 31, 2022
  • Total assets increased 17.7% to a record $3.15 billion
  • Deposits increased 11.0% to $2.50 billion
  • Uninsured deposits to total deposits of approximately 18% at June 30, 2023
  • Strong asset quality continues as nonperforming loans were 0.25% of total loans
  • Net charge-offs to average loans were -0.01%
  • Allowance for credit losses was 395.71% of nonperforming loans
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio increased to 9.85% from 8.75% last year
  • Strategic investments to support long-term growth continue as F&M has unveiled new branding and logo, opened two new offices, launched new deposit products, and started construction on a new regional headquarters in Fort Wayne, Indiana and the first full-service office in Michigan

Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our second quarter results demonstrate the power of F&M’s operating platform as we ended the quarter with strong capital levels, robust asset quality, and record loans and assets. These trends provide us with the flexibility to navigate a challenging banking landscape, while supporting our communities, investing in our multi-year strategic growth plan, and returning capital back to our shareholders. Most importantly, our longstanding financial success and operating growth reflects the continued commitment, experience, and hard work of our team members across our Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan markets.”

“I am pleased to report that we continue to make meaningful progress investing in our business to support our growth, enhance our operations, and execute against our recently developed three-year strategic growth plan. During the second quarter we unveiled our new branding and forward-looking logo, which was the culmination of a multi-year brand exploration process. All updates to office signage are expected to be completed by September 2023. In addition, we relocated our Auburn, Indiana office and opened new offices in downtown Toledo, Ohio, and Oxford, Ohio. Construction began on our new regional facility in Fort Wayne, and we added a highly experienced lending team in our Fort Wayne region, which will greatly expand our commitment to Eastern Indiana. We also broke ground on our first full-service office in Birmingham, Michigan following our hugely successful loan production office in Southeast Michigan. Finally, we launched new deposit products to enhance our offerings to current and prospective customers,” continued Mr. Eller.

Income Statement
Net income for the 2023 second quarter ended June 30, 2023, was $6.0 million, compared to $8.3 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2023 second quarter was $0.44, compared to $0.63 for the same period last year. Net income for the 2023 first half ended June 30, 2023, was $12.5 million, compared to $16.4 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2023 first half was $0.92, compared to $1.25 for the same period last year.

Mr. Eller commented: “F&M is not immune from the rapid rise in the Federal Funds Rate and the impact this has had on cost of funds and the competition for deposits it has created over the past 12 months. As a result, our cost of interest-bearing liabilities has increased by over 430% to 2.35% at June 30, 2023. In addition, year-to-date profitability has been impacted by several strategic one-time expenses including the conversion of our credit card platform, an opportunistic sale of investments, and the investments we are making in our infrastructure. Despite these near-term impacts, we believe we are well positioned for net income growth to re-accelerate in 2024 and beyond, as we benefit from continued strong asset quality, the contribution of our growth initiatives, and controlled operating expenses,” continued Mr. Eller.

Deposits
At June 30, 2023, total deposits were $2.47 billion, an increase of 11.0% from June 30, 2022. The Company’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.35% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 0.44% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and 1.32% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.  

At June 30, 2023, F&M’s average deposit account had an average balance of $25,009. In addition, uninsured deposits to total deposits were approximately 18% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to approximately 21% at December 31, 2022.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
Total loans, net at June 30, 2023, increased 23.6%, or by $481.0 million to a record $2.52 billion, compared to $2.03 billion at June 30, 2022, and up from $2.36 billion at December 31, 2022. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of continued organic loan growth and the completion of the Peoples acquisition. Not including the Peoples acquisition, total net loans increased 18.5% organically, or by $376.3 million from the same period a year ago.

F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $6.3 million, or 0.25% of total loans at June 30, 2023, compared to $5.2 million, or 0.26% of total loans at June 30, 2022. During the second quarter, one large farm loan that was paid off and another loan that was refinanced through another bank, and second quarter 2023 nonperforming loans improved by $1.4 million, or 18.4% over the past three months.

F&M maintains a well-balanced, diverse and high performing CRE portfolio. CRE loans represented 50.9% of the Company’s total loan portfolio at June 30, 2023. In addition, F&M’s commercial real estate office credit exposure represented 5.0% of the Company's total loan portfolio at June 30, 2023, with a weighted average loan-to-value of approximately 64% and an average loan of $845,000.

F&M’s CRE portfolio included the following categories at June 30, 2023:





CRE Category 		 

Dollar
Balance 		 

Percent of CRE Portfolio(*) 		 

Percent of Total Loan Portfolio(*)
Multi Family   $244,883   19.1%   9.7%
Retail   $218,624   17.1%   8.7%
Industrial   $216,605   16.9%   8.6%
Hotels   $135,511   10.6%   5.4%
Office   $125,039   9.8%   5.0%
Gas Stations   $59,922   4.7%   2.4%
Food Service   $43,585   3.4%   1.7%
Mixed Use   $42,425   3.3%   1.7%
Senior Living   $36,238   2.8%   1.4%
Other   $158,069   12.3%   6.3%
Total CRE   $1,225,315   100.0%   50.1%
* Numbers have been rounded


At June 30, 2023, the Company’s allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans was 395.71%, compared to 351.44% at June 30, 2022. The allowance to total loans was 0.99% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.91% at June 30, 2022. As a result of F&M’s recent acquisitions, the Company had an accretable yield adjustment of $5.2 million at June 30, 2023, which further enhances F&M’s allowance, compared to $6.7 million at June 30, 2022. Including the accretable yield adjustment, F&M’s allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.20% at June 30, 2023, compared to 1.24% at June 30, 2022.

Mr. Eller concluded, “I am proud of our team’s performance throughout the first half of 2023. The progress we are making serving our communities, and investing in our growth initiatives is encouraging. While 2023 is expected to be a transitional year, we believe we are well positioned to emerge from this period with increased market share and higher profitability. We also continue to focus on returning capital back to shareholders through our longstanding cash dividend program, which has increased on an annual basis for 28 consecutive years.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders’ equity increased 8.5% to $304.7 million at June 30, 2023, from $280.9 million at June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2023, the Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.85%, compared to 8.75% at June 30, 2022.

Based on a regulatory basis, tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $248.3 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $227.7 million at June 30, 2022. On a per share basis, regulatory tangible stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2023, was $18.21 per share, compared to $17.43 per share at June 30, 2022.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company has declared cash dividends of $0.42 per share, which is a 7.0% increase over the 2022 six-month declared dividend payment. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for over 28 consecutive years and has grown its dividend by over 160% since 2007. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the dividend payout ratio was 45.44% compared to 30.08% for the same period last year.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.:
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) is the holding company of F&M Bank, a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties, and we have Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Bryan, Ohio.

Safe Harbor Statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included within this press release.



FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   June 30,
2023		   June 30,
2022
Interest Income                          
Loans, including fees $ 31,365     $ 29,703     $ 27,302     $ 24,119     $ 22,388     $ 61,068     $ 42,843  
Debt securities:                          
U.S. Treasury and government agencies   1,030       1,068       1,118       1,049       1,035       2,098       2,058  
Municipalities   401       408       420       373       322       809       622  
Dividends   148       123       126       93       57       271       99  
Federal funds sold   9       21       2       -       9       30       19  
Other   424       479       524       213       100       903       169  
Total interest income   33,377       31,802       29,492       25,847       23,911       65,179       45,810  
Interest Expense                          
Deposits   10,434       8,151       4,978       2,166       1,379       18,585       2,739  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold                          
under agreements to repurchase   427       405       463       416       166       832       318  
Borrowed funds   2,113       1,280       1,209       398       218       3,393       553  
Subordinated notes   285       284       285       284       284       569       553  
Total interest expense   13,259       10,120       6,935       3,264       2,047       23,379       4,163  
Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Credit Losses*   20,118       21,682       22,557       22,583       21,864       41,800       41,647  
Provision for Credit Losses - Loans*   143       817       755       1,637       1,628       960       2,208  
Provision for Credit Losses - Off Balance Sheet Credit Exposures*   (129 )     62       -       -       -       (67 )     -  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses*   20,104       20,803       21,802       20,946       20,236       40,907       39,439  
Noninterest Income                          
Customer service fees   2,361       2,447       2,862       2,300       2,148       4,808       4,796  
Other service charges and fees   1,803       2,554       1,115       1,105       1,008       4,357       2,006  
Net gain on sale of loans   108       67       165       327       164       175       861  
Net loss on sale of available-for-sale securities   -       (891 )     -       -   -   (891 )     -  
Total noninterest income   4,272       4,177       4,142       3,732       3,320       8,449       7,663  
Noninterest Expense                          
Salaries and wages   6,500       6,657       6,353       5,479       5,366       13,157       10,868  
Employee benefits   2,071       2,165       1,911       1,392       1,546       4,236       3,600  
Net occupancy expense   840       856       753       693       522       1,696       1,120  
Furniture and equipment   1,211       1,252       1,096       1,047       1,008       2,463       2,064  
Data processing   796       726       1,917       781       654       1,522       1,258  
Franchise taxes   379       366       (45 )     254       757       745       1,175  
ATM expense   683       623       561       580       544       1,306       1,076  
Advertising   830       514       531       578       300       1,344       537  
Net (gain) loss on sale of other assets owned   -       -       12       -   (266 )     -       (271 )
FDIC assessment   496       306       250       271       270       802       384  
Mortgage servicing rights amortization - net   164       159       110       (50 )     59       323       85  
Consulting fees   231       230       637       254       233       461       411  
Other general and administrative   2,643       3,077       2,964       2,192       2,242       5,720       4,421  
Total noninterest expense   16,844       16,931       17,050       13,471       13,235       33,775       26,728  
Income Before Income Taxes   7,532       8,049       8,894       11,207       10,321       15,581       20,374  
Income Taxes   1,531       1,583       1,706       2,253       2,050       3,114       4,001  
Net Income   6,001       6,466       7,188       8,954       8,271       12,467       16,373  
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):                          
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities   (5,996 )     8,030       (628 )     (8,197 )     (14,602 )     2,034       (35,541 )
Reclassification adjustment for realized loss on sale of available-for-sale securities   -       891       -       -       -       891       -  
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities   (5,996 )     8,921       (628 )     (8,197 )     (14,602 )     2,925       (35,541 )
Tax expense (benefit)   (1,260 )     1,874       (132 )     (1,721 )     (3,067 )     614       (7,464 )
Other comprehensive income (loss)   (4,736 )     7,047       (496 )     (6,476 )     (11,535 )     2,311       (28,077 )
Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ 1,265     $ 13,513     $ 6,692     $ 2,478     $ (3,264 )   $ 14,778     $ (11,704 )
Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.44     $ 0.47     $ 0.53     $ 0.68     $ 0.63     $ 0.92     $ 1.25  
Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.44     $ 0.47     $ 0.53     $ 0.68     $ 0.63     $ 0.92     $ 1.25  
Dividends Declared $ 0.2100     $ 0.2100     $ 0.2100     $ 0.2100     $ 0.2025     $ 0.4200     $ 0.3925  
                           
*ASU 2016-13 adopted during the first quarter of 2023; therefore, prior period's provision amount reflects the incurred loss method.                



FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data)
 
  June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 69,760     $ 62,780     $ 83,085     $ 69,680     $ 69,955  
Federal funds sold   1,433       1,545       1,324       990       1,484  
Total cash and cash equivalents   71,193       64,325       84,409       70,670       71,439  
                   
Interest-bearing time deposits   3,485       4,435       4,442       5,187       6,684  
Securities - available-for-sale   363,225       372,975       390,789       395,485       399,687  
Other securities, at cost   17,535       11,543       9,799       8,227       8,735  
Loans held for sale   1,459       951       827       2,182       4,230  
Loans, net   2,490,883       2,422,018       2,336,074       2,122,626       2,016,394  
Premises and equipment   30,398       28,679       28,381       26,484       26,492  
Construction in progress   2,290       1,565       278       -   -
Goodwill   86,358       86,358       86,358       80,434       80,434  
Loan servicing rights   5,635       4,985       3,549       3,583       3,426  
Bank owned life insurance   33,470       33,269       33,073       28,051       27,874  
Other assets   41,512       38,972       37,372       40,831       29,321  
                   
Total Assets $ 3,147,443     $ 3,070,075     $ 3,015,351     $ 2,783,760     $ 2,674,716  
                   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Liabilities                  
Deposits                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 488,678     $ 520,145     $ 532,794     $ 506,928     $ 503,395  
Interest-bearing                  
NOW accounts   770,113       800,230       750,887       705,888       678,552  
Savings   581,192       590,854       627,203       607,375       617,850  
Time   628,757       601,939       557,980       462,845       424,249  
Total deposits   2,468,740       2,513,168       2,468,864       2,283,036       2,224,046  
                   
Federal funds purchased and securities                  
sold under agreements to repurchase   51,567       30,496       54,206       55,802       71,944  
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances   266,818       164,327       127,485       102,147       42,635  
Other borrowings   -       -       10,000       10,000       -
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs   34,644       34,615       34,586       34,557       34,528  
Dividend payable   2,834       2,831       2,832       2,727       2,626  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   18,177       18,881       19,238       14,913       18,064  
Total liabilities   2,842,780       2,764,318       2,717,211       2,503,182       2,393,843  
                   
Commitments and Contingencies                  
                   
Stockholders' Equity                  
Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and                
outstanding 14,564,425 shares 6/30/23 and 12/31/22   135,647       135,241       135,497       121,811       123,145  
Treasury stock - 929,513 shares 6/30/23 and 956,003 shares 12/31/22   (11,298 )     (11,310 )     (11,573 )     (11,547 )     (11,822 )
Retained earnings   216,236       213,012       212,449       208,051       200,811  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (35,922 )     (31,186 )     (38,233 )     (37,737 )     (31,261 )
Total stockholders' equity   304,663       305,757       298,140       280,578       280,873  
                   
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,147,443     $ 3,070,075     $ 3,015,351     $ 2,783,760     $ 2,674,716  



FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
                                         
      For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
Selected financial data   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   June 30,
2023		   June 30,
2022
Return on average assets     0.77 %     0.84 %     0.96 %     1.31 %     1.23 %     0.81 %     1.22 %
Return on average equity     7.84 %     8.59 %     10.00 %     12.53 %     11.66 %     8.21 %     11.32 %
Yield on earning assets     4.53 %     4.41 %     4.18 %     4.00 %     3.79 %     4.47 %     3.63 %
Cost of interest bearing liabilities     2.35 %     1.85 %     1.32 %     0.68 %     0.44 %     2.10 %     0.44 %
Net interest spread     2.18 %     2.56 %     2.86 %     3.32 %     3.35 %     2.37 %     3.19 %
Net interest margin     2.73 %     3.01 %     3.20 %     3.49 %     3.47 %     2.87 %     3.30 %
Efficiency     69.06 %     63.53 %     50.46 %     51.19 %     50.17 %     66.04 %     57.90 %
Dividend payout ratio     47.22 %     43.79 %     39.39 %     30.45 %     30.02 %     45.44 %     30.08 %
Tangible book value per share (1)   $ 18.21     $ 17.92     $ 17.69     $ 17.86     $ 17.43            
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.85 %     8.36 %     8.39 %     9.11 %     8.75 %          
Average shares outstanding     13,632,440       13,615,655       13,606,876       13,083,145       13,065,975       13,624,094       13,066,123  
                                         
Loans   June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022
   June 30, 2022        
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                                        
Commercial real estate   $ 1,280,902     $ 1,225,315     $ 1,152,603     $ 1,063,661     $ 979,176            
Agricultural real estate     230,837       227,897       220,819       205,089       199,972            
Consumer real estate     506,866       502,974       494,423       416,001       410,450            
Commercial and industrial     253,444       241,598       242,360       229,388       232,975            
Agricultural     128,344       131,467       128,733       128,615       127,143            
Consumer     88,312       89,588       89,147       70,602       55,411            
Other     28,996       29,316       29,818       30,662       31,243            
Less: Net deferred loan fees and costs     (1,908 )     (1,503 )     (1,516 )     (1,402 )     (1,552 )          
Total loans,net   $ 2,515,793     $ 2,446,652     $ 2,356,387     $ 2,142,616     $ 2,034,818            
                                         
                                         
Asset quality data   June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022          
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                                        
Nonaccrual loans   $ 6,295     $ 7,717     $ 4,689     $ 5,470     $ 5,247            
Troubled debt restructuring   $ -     $ -     $ 3,645     $ 3,978     $ 2,748            
90 day past due and accruing   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -            
Nonperforming loans   $ 6,295     $ 7,717     $ 4,689     $ 5,470     $ 5,247            
Other real estate owned   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -            
Nonperforming assets   $ 6,295     $ 7,717     $ 4,689     $ 5,470     $ 5,247            
                                         
                                         
Allowance for credit losses(2)   $ 24,910     $ 24,507     $ 20,313     $ 19,990     $ 18,424            
Accretable yield adjustment     5,209       5,754       6,427       5,959       6,724            
Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield included(2)   $ 30,119     $ 30,261     $ 26,740     $ 25,949     $ 25,148            
Allowance for credit losses/total loans(2)     0.99 %     1.00 %     0.86 %     0.93 %     0.91 %          
Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield/total loans(2)     1.20 %     1.24 %     1.13 %     1.21 %     1.24 %          
Net charge-offs:                                        
Quarter-to-date   $ (133 )   $ 60     $ 431     $ 71     $ (25 )          
Year-to-date   $ (73 )   $ 60     $ 529     $ 97     $ 26            
Net charge-offs to average loans       0.28 %                            
Quarter-to-date     -0.01 %     0.00 %     0.02 %     0.00 %     0.00 %          
Year-to-date     -0.00 %     0.00 %     0.03 %     0.00 %     0.00 %          
Nonperforming loans/total loans     0.25 %     0.32 %     0.20 %     0.26 %     0.26 %          
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans(2)     395.71 %     319.22 %     273.67 %     365.44 %     351.44 %          
                                         
(1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill, other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities) plus CECL adjustment      
(2) ASU 2016-13 adopted during the first quarter of 2023; therefore, prior period's provision amount reflects the incurred loss method.                  



FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
                   
                       
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
Interest Earning Assets: Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized Yield/Rate
Loans $ 2,476,795     $ 31,365       5.07 %   $ 1,999,357     $ 22,388       4.48 %
Taxable investment securities   399,257       1,486       1.49 %     422,482       1,344       1.27 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   24,259       93       1.94 %     21,649       70       1.64 %
Fed funds sold & other   49,160       433       3.52 %     81,091       109       0.54 %
Total Interest Earning Assets   2,949,471     $ 33,377       4.53 %     2,524,579     $ 23,911       3.79 %
                       
Nonearning Assets   169,599               161,031          
                       
Total Assets $ 3,119,070             $ 2,685,610          
                       
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                      
Savings deposits $ 1,356,798     $ 6,238       1.84 %   $ 1,312,444     $ 777       0.24 %
Other time deposits   612,929       4,196       2.74 %     435,091       602       0.55 %
Other borrowed money   215,884       2,113       3.92 %     39,172       218       2.23 %
Fed funds purchased & securities                      
sold under agreement to repurch.   39,966       427       4.27 %     35,260       166       1.88 %
Subordinated notes   34,625       285       3.29 %     34,509       284       3.29 %
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities $ 2,260,202     $ 13,259       2.35 %   $ 1,856,476     $ 2,047       0.44 %
                       
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities   552,867               545,439          
                       
Stockholders' Equity $ 306,001             $ 283,695          
                       
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread     $ 20,118       2.18 %       $ 21,864       3.35 %
                       
Net Interest Margin           2.73 %             3.47 %
                       
Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts    
                       
                       
  For the Six Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
Interest Earning Assets: Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized Yield/Rate
Loans $ 2,437,148     $ 61,068       5.01 %   $ 1,953,671     $ 42,843       4.39 %
Taxable investment securities   398,383       2,985       1.50 %     426,189       2,639       1.24 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   25,303       193       1.93 %     20,119       140       1.76 %
Fed funds sold & other   58,853       933       3.17 %     124,050       188       0.30 %
Total Interest Earning Assets   2,919,687     $ 65,179       4.47 %     2,524,029     $ 45,810       3.63 %
                       
Nonearning Assets   174,702               162,949          
                       
Total Assets $ 3,094,389             $ 2,686,978          
                       
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                      
Savings deposits $ 1,378,518     $ 11,181       1.62 %   $ 1,302,005     $ 1,365       0.21 %
Other time deposits   596,168       7,404       2.48 %     447,471       1,374       0.61 %
Other borrowed money   174,171       3,393       3.90 %     51,180       553       2.16 %
Fed funds purchased & securities                      
sold under agreement to repurch.   39,409       832       4.22 %     32,182       318       1.98 %
Subordinated notes   34,610       569       3.29 %     34,495       553       3.21 %
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities $ 2,222,876     $ 23,379       2.10 %   $ 1,867,333     $ 4,163       0.44 %
                       
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities   567,878               530,478          
                       
Stockholders' Equity $ 303,635             $ 289,167          
                       
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread     $ 41,800       2.37 %       $ 41,647       3.19 %
                       
Net Interest Margin           2.87 %             3.30 %
                       
Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts    



FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
                                   
  For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023   For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
  As Reported   Excluding Acc/Amort Difference   As Reported   Excluding Acc/Amort Difference
  $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield
Interest Earning Assets:                                  
Loans $ 31,365 5.07 %   $ 30,697 4.96 %   $ 668   0.11 %   $ 22,388 4.48 %   $ 21,986 4.40 %   $ 402   0.08 %
Taxable investment securities   1,486 1.49 %     1,486 1.49 %     -   0.00 %     1,344 1.27 %     1,344 1.27 %     -   0.00 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   93 1.94 %     93 1.94 %     -   0.00 %     70 1.64 %     70 1.64 %     -   0.00 %
Fed funds sold & other   433 3.52 %     433 3.52 %     -   0.00 %     109 0.54 %     109 0.54 %     -   0.00 %
Total Interest Earning Assets   33,377 4.53 %     32,709 4.44 %     668   0.09 %     23,911 3.79 %     23,509 3.73 %     402   0.06 %
                                   
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                                  
Savings deposits $ 6,238 1.84 %   $ 6,238 1.84 %   $ -   0.00 %   $ 777 0.24 %   $ 777 0.24 %   $ -   0.00 %
Other time deposits   4,196 2.74 %     4,291 2.80 %     (95 ) -0.06 %     602 0.55 %     1,222 1.12 %     (620 ) -0.57 %
Other borrowed money   2,113 3.92 %     2,130 3.95 %     (17 ) -0.03 %     218 2.23 %     239 2.44 %     (21 ) -0.21 %
Federal funds purchased and                                  
securties sold under agreement to                                  
repurchase   427 4.27 %     427 4.27 %     -   0.00 %     166 1.88 %     166 1.88 %     -   0.00 %
Subordinated notes   285 3.29 %     285 3.29 %     -   0.00 %     284 3.29 %     284 3.29 %     -   0.00 %
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   13,259 2.35 %     13,371 2.37 %     (112 ) -0.02 %     2,047 0.44 %     2,688 0.58 %     (641 ) -0.14 %
                                   
Interest/Dividend income/yield   33,377 4.53 %     32,709 4.44 %     668   0.09 %     23,911 3.79 %     23,509 3.73 %     402   0.06 %
Interest Expense / yield   13,259 2.35 %     13,371 2.37 %     (112 ) -0.02 %     2,047 0.44 %     2,688 0.58 %     (641 ) -0.14 %
Net Interest Spread   20,118 2.18 %     19,338 2.07 %     780   0.11 %     21,864 3.35 %     20,821 3.15 %     1,043   0.20 %
Net Interest Margin   2.73 %     2.63 %     0.10 %     3.47 %     3.30 %     0.17 %
                                   
                                   
  For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023   For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
  As Reported   Excluding Acc/Amort Difference   As Reported   Excluding Acc/Amort Difference
  $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield
Interest Earning Assets:                                  
Loans $ 61,068 5.01 %   $ 59,733 4.90 %   $ 1,335   0.11 %   $ 42,843 4.39 %   $ 42,067 4.31 %   $ 776   0.08 %
Taxable investment securities   2,985 1.50 %     2,985 1.50 %     -   0.00 %     2,639 1.24 %     2,639 1.24 %     -   0.00 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   193 1.93 %     193 1.93 %     -   0.00 %     140 1.76 %     140 1.76 %     -   0.00 %
Fed funds sold & other   933 3.17 %     933 3.17 %     -   0.00 %     188 0.30 %     188 0.30 %     -   0.00 %
Total Interest Earning Assets   65,179 4.47 %     63,844 4.38 %     1,335   0.09 %     45,810 3.63 %     45,034 3.57 %     776   0.06 %
                                   
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                                  
Savings deposits $ 11,181 1.62 %   $ 11,181 1.62 %   $ -   0.00 %   $ 1,365 0.21 %   $ 1,365 0.21 %   $ -   0.00 %
Other time deposits   7,404 2.48 %     7,958 2.67 %     (554 ) -0.19 %     1,374 0.61 %     2,613 1.17 %     (1,239 ) -0.56 %
Other borrowed money   3,393 3.90 %     3,428 3.94 %     (35 ) -0.04 %     553 2.16 %     595 2.33 %     (42 ) -0.17 %
Federal funds purchased and                                  
securties sold under agreement to                                  
repurchase   832 4.22 %     832 4.22 %     -   0.00 %     318 1.98 %     318 1.98 %     -   0.00 %
Subordinated notes   569 3.29 %     569 3.29 %     -   0.00 %     553 3.21 %     553 3.21 %     -   0.00 %
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   23,379 2.10 %     23,968 2.16 %     (589 ) -0.06 %     4,163 0.44 %     5,444 0.58 %     (1,281 ) -0.14 %
                                   
Interest/Dividend income/yield   65,179 4.47 %     63,844 4.38 %     1,335   0.09 %     45,810 3.63 %     45,034 3.57 %     776   0.06 %
Interest Expense / yield   23,379 2.10 %     23,968 2.16 %     (589 ) -0.06 %     4,163 0.44 %     5,444 0.58 %     (1,281 ) -0.14 %
Net Interest Spread   41,800 2.37 %     39,876 2.22 %     1,924   0.15 %     41,647 3.19 %     39,590 2.99 %     2,057   0.20 %
Net Interest Margin   2.87 %     2.74 %     0.13 %     3.30 %     3.14 %     0.16 %
                                   



FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME
                 
                 
    (in thousands of dollars)   (in thousands of dollars)
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Net income as reported   $ 6,001     $ 8,271     $ 12,467     $ 16,373  
Acquisition expenses     88       -       184       145  
Tax effect on acquisition expenses     (18 )     -       (37 )     (30 )
Net income excluding acquisition expenses and tax effect   $ 6,071     $ 8,271     $ 12,614     $ 16,488  
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding including participating securities     13,632,440       13,065,975       13,624,094       13,066,123  
                 
Basic and diluted earnings per share   $ 0.45     $ 0.63     $ 0.93     $ 1.26  
                 



FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE
               
               
  Actual End of Period   Regulatory End of Period
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Year to Date   Year to Date
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
               
Shares Outstanding   13,634,912       13,065,825       13,634,912       13,065,825  
               
Tangible Equity              
Equity $ 304,663     $ 280,872     $ 304,663     $ 280,872  
Goodwill   86,358       80,434       86,358       80,434  
Other Intangible   8,437       3,974       8,437       3,974  
Comprehensive Loss Adjustment*   -       -       35,922       31,261  
CECL Adjustment**   -       -       2,528       -  
Tangible Equity $ 209,868     $ 196,464     $ 248,318     $ 227,725  
Shares Outstanding   13,635       13,066       13,635       13,066  
Tangible Book Equity per Share $ 15.39     $ 15.04     $ 18.21     $ 17.43  
               
               
  Actual Average   Regulatory Average
  Year to Date   Year to Date
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
               
Net Income $ 12,467     $ 16,373     $ 12,467     $ 16,373  
Acquisition Costs - Tax Adjusted   147       115       147       115  
               
Average Shares Outstanding   13,624,094       13,066,123       13,624,094       13,066,123  
               
Average Tangible Equity              
Average Equity $ 303,635     $ 289,167     $ 303,635     $ 289,167  
Average Goodwill   86,358       80,434       86,358       80,434  
Average Other Intangible   8,942       4,235       8,942       4,235  
Average Comprehensive Loss Adjustment*   -       -       34,921       16,893  
Average CECL Adjustment**   -       -       2,528      
Average Tangible Equity $ 208,336     $ 204,498     $ 245,784     $ 221,391  
Average Shares Outstanding   13,624       13,066       13,624       13,066  
Average Tangible Book Equity per Share $ 15.29     $ 15.65     $ 18.04     $ 16.94  
               
Return on Average Tangible Equity   11.97 %     16.01 %     10.14 %     14.79 %
Return on Average Tangible Equity w/o Acquisition   12.11 %     16.12 %     10.26 %     14.89 %
               
*The Bank has adopted the Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) opt out election which removed AOCI
from the calculation of tangible equity for regulatory purposes.            
**ASU 2016-13 adopted during the first quarter of 2023; therefore, prior period's provision amount reflects the incurred loss method and
the Bank has elected to spread the Capital adjustment over three years. The first year permits 75% of the capital adjustment to be removed
from the calculation of tangible equity for regulatory purposes.            

 


 

   
Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
Lars B. Eller
President and Chief Executive Officer
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 446-2501
leller@fm.bank 		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2023 Second-Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more