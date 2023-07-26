Submit Release
Coherus BioSciences to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 02, 2023

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS) today announced its second quarter 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, August 02, 2023. Starting at 5:00 pm ET on August 02, 2023, Coherus’ management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.

Conference Call Information

When: Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023, starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
To access the conference call, please pre-register through the following link to receive dial-in information and a personal PIN to access the live call:  https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3fdbdc05783442f89d11db6b94e74a28

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/irz4npdq

The press release with the second quarter financial results and related materials will be available at https://investors.coherus.com prior to the start of the conference call.

A live and archived webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Coherus website at http://investors.coherus.com.

Please dial-in 15 minutes early to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Coherus Contact Information:
Marek Ciszewski, J.D.
SVP, Investor Relations
IR@coherus.com

 


