Vir Biotechnology to Provide Business Update and Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 3, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced the Company will provide a corporate update and report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on August 3, 2023. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 3, 2023.



The corporate update and financial results will be provided via a press release after market close and will be accessible under Press Releases in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio. Participants may access the conference call via webcast on the Events & Presentations page of Vir’s website at https://investors.vir.bio/events-presentations. A recorded version of the call will be available on the website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived there for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology is a commercial-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled three technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B and D viruses, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and COVID-19. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

Contacts: Media Carly Scaduto Senior Director, Media Relations cscaduto@vir.bio +1 314-368-5189 Investors Sasha Damouni Ellis Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer sdamouni@vir.bio