Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,572 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,883 in the last 365 days.

Union Product Database – Product grouping and 3rd country product names Webinar for UPD Industry users, Online, 14:00 –15:00 Amsterdam time (CEST), from 18/09/2023 to 18/09/2023

This event is a webinar for Industry stakeholders wishing to learn more about the MAH User Interface functionality to group essentially similar products together (released with version 1.6.28 on 7 July 2023) and the MAH possibility to match a non-EEA product name with a product authorised within the EEA (to be released with version 1.6.34 on 15 September 2023). During the session, these processes will be demonstrated.

A video recording of the webinar will be made available after the event.

You just read:

Union Product Database – Product grouping and 3rd country product names Webinar for UPD Industry users, Online, 14:00 –15:00 Amsterdam time (CEST), from 18/09/2023 to 18/09/2023

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more