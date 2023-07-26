Union Product Database – Product grouping and 3rd country product names Webinar for UPD Industry users, Online, 14:00 –15:00 Amsterdam time (CEST), from 18/09/2023 to 18/09/2023

This event is a webinar for Industry stakeholders wishing to learn more about the MAH User Interface functionality to group essentially similar products together (released with version 1.6.28 on 7 July 2023) and the MAH possibility to match a non-EEA product name with a product authorised within the EEA (to be released with version 1.6.34 on 15 September 2023). During the session, these processes will be demonstrated.

A video recording of the webinar will be made available after the event.