Wizeline Expands Partnership with Google Cloud to Offer Cutting-Edge Generative AI Solutions, Empowering Businesses with AI-Native Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wizeline , an AI-native digital services provider that builds modern, scalable products and platforms, today announced the company is developing new generative AI services as part of its Intelligence Everywhere offering in partnership with Google Cloud. The partnership complements Wizeline’s generative AI strategy with new AI-powered solutions and experiences built on the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping clients accelerate the adoption of AI-native capabilities.



“As part of our mission to empower customers with transformative AI solutions, Wizeline is taking our partnership with Google Cloud to the next level, focusing on creating innovative solutions using generative AI to grow market share and optimize business operations,” said Aníbal Abarca, Chief AI and Technology Officer, Wizeline. “We have launched a massive transformation initiative to train 100% of our team on AI technologies, expecting that by the end of the year, more than 80% of our technologists will be leveraging generative AI to augment software development and business processes for our clients across industries.”

Its partnership with Google Cloud expands Wizeline’s consulting and technology delivery offerings to help clients materialize the value proposition of generative AI in their businesses, using its AI-Native Framework to accelerate adoption of next generation capabilities. Wizeline’s AI-Native Strategy Workshop guides customers through the development of a short-term action plan, from defining business goals to outlining a concrete action plan, and positions them for a seamless transition into the development phase with Wizeline’s team of certified engineers.

“We're excited that Wizeline has expanded its work with Google Cloud to tap into our generative AI capabilities for customers,” said Jim Anderson, Vice President, NA Partner Ecosystem & Channels at Google Cloud. “We look forward to seeing the impact this will make on businesses accelerating their content development with generative AI.”

Wizeline plans to continue investing in the development of its Google Cloud partnership over the next year, certifying an additional 100 engineers on Google Cloud technologies through Wizeline Academy to qualify their teams across specializations and expertise in the Google Partner Program.

