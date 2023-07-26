Attorney General Bailey Joins 24 States in Opposing President Biden’s Attack on Gas-Powered Vehicles

Jul 26, 2023, 14:12 PM by AG Bailey

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined a 25 state coalition in challenging the Biden Administration’s proposed plan to forcibly phase out gas-powered vehicles and restructure the automobile industry around electric vehicles (EVs) at a breakneck pace. The draconian proposal aims to boost certain EV sales from 8.4% of total vehicle sales today to 67% by 2032.