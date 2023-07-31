National Award Announced for Terrazzo Artistry at Agua Caliente Palm Springs
Traditional basketry patterns inspired the award-winning terrazzo floors installed in the Agua Caliente Resort Casino & Cultural Museum.
The designer, JCJ of Los Angeles, worked with the terrazzo contractor to transform 10 tribal images into terrazzo floors.
National terrazzo trade association recognizes the CORRADINI Corp. for handcrafted terrazzo floors in the Agua Caliente Resort Casino and Cultural Museum.
The installation's geometric medallions honor ancestral lands and culture, with neutral tones recalling the surrounding desert landscape and forms designed to enhance and complement the circular patterns and curves of the interior.
The NTMA member contractor, CORRADINI Corporation of Costa Mesa, California, was founded in 1924 and is a fourth-generation family business. The association’s annual Honor Award program recognizes outstanding terrazzo projects its members submit. The program promotes member contractors as the sole qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet the highest industry standards. Each year, a group of industry experts evaluates the submitted entries. Projects are judged on design, craftsmanship, and scope.
The NTMA, a 148-member, full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas, celebrates its centennial this year. The NTMA establishes national standards for terrazzo systems for floor and vertical applications. Its mission is to promote quality craftsmanship and creativity in terrazzo while supporting its members in their trade and service to the construction industry.
The NTMA’s full range of free services extends to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From helping the design community write specifications to providing technical assistance at any project stage, the NTMA's objective is to ensure quality terrazzo installations.
Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, a direct descendant of the mosaic artistry of ancient Rome. One of the world’s original sustainable building systems, terrazzo evolved through the resourcefulness of Venetian marble workers as they developed a creative way to reuse discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on the construction site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Stone, recycled glass, or other aggregates, often sourced locally, are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished to reveal the aggregates. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building
