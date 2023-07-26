DYNAMIC LIFECYCLE INNOVATIONS RELEASES INAUGURAL ESG REPORT AND INDUSTRY’S MOST ACCURATE CARBON CALCULATOR
Comprehensive ESG report, based on SASB and TCFD standards, released. Plus, a new carbon calculator tool launched to estimate avoided emissions.
We’re dedicated to continued alignment with our clients’ values, initiatives, and reporting requirements with our innovative approach to ESG.”ONALASKA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations, Inc. recently announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report at the GreenBiz Circularity 23 conference, June 5-7 in Seattle, Wash. The report was published as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability to its customers, team members, and partners on its ESG approach and performance.
— Curt Greeno, President
Dynamic’s ESG report was diligently developed to fully acknowledge the needs and values of our stakeholders, resulting in one of the most comprehensive, forward-thinking ESG reports in the industry. Based on the widely-accepted Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework, the report dives deeply into every aspect of the company’s ESG priorities and practices, including environmental and social impacts, governance strategy, and ESG performance metrics and indices.
“As an electronics and materials lifecycle management company, we understand that ESG is embedded into who we are, and that how we manage ESG factors impacts our long-term value and success,” says Miles Harter, CEO of Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations. “We also recognize the importance of understanding ESG risks and opportunities to support our customers’ evolving needs amid the transition to a low carbon, circular global economy.”
Dynamic also announced the launch of its carbon calculator that simplifies and adds certainty to the task of estimating potential scope 3 emissions avoided through its ITAD and e-waste recycling services. This tool demonstrates the company’s commitment to offering the easiest-to-use, most accurate solution in the industry with several distinct advantages, including calculations for 29 categories of e-waste, comprising both whole units and component parts. The Dynamic calculator automatically tracks actual material as it’s received and processed, refreshed daily to ensure the most up-to-date calculations available via the customer portal. The net output is real-time reporting of potentially avoided scope 3 emissions, which customers can view as graphic representations of potentially avoided emissions by time period, commodity type, processing type, and raw material outputs.
The Dynamic carbon calculator is based on the widely-accepted UN Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) e-waste recycling methodology and the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol Framework. Its methodology has also been third-party validated by Morningstar Sustainalytics, for even greater assurance of precise, high-quality data outputs for ESG reporting.
Curt Greeno, President of Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations, added, “Our customers can be confident in achieving their ESG goals with the carbon calculator’s comprehensive picture of potential avoided scope 3 emissions resulting from their partnership with Dynamic. We’re dedicated to continued alignment with our clients’ values, initiatives, and reporting requirements with our innovative approach to ESG.”
To view Dynamic’s ESG report, request a carbon calculator demo, or find more information on electronics and materials lifecycle management strategies, visit the Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations website at www.thinkdynamic.com.
# # #
About Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations - Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations is a full-service electronics and materials lifecycle management corporation providing solutions for IT asset disposition, electronics recycling, legislative compliance, data security, product refurbishment, remarketing and resale, materials recovery, and logistics with locations in Onalaska, Wis. and Nashville, Tenn. The company creates customized service packages designed to safeguard its customers’ sensitive data and protect the environment from e-waste and other pollutants. Since its inception in 2007, Dynamic has become an industry leader by constantly refining its services and processes with new insights in materials lifecycle management. Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations strives to foster authentic, meaningful relationships with clients, maximize their value recovery, ensure their assets and data are properly disposed of, and deliver the security they need to know the job is done right. Dynamic’s goal is to create an exceptional experience with every customer interaction and deliver top-quality services with passion, integrity, transparency, and environmental responsibility. For more information about Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations, visit www.thinkdynamic.com.
