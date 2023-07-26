Submit Release
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: NECB) (the “Company”), the parent holding company of NorthEast Community Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $11.1 million and $22.3 million, or $0.75 and $1.56 per basic and diluted common share, for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to net income of $5.4 million and $9.0 million, or $0.35 and $0.58 per basic and diluted common share for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Kenneth A. Martinek, NorthEast Community Bancorp’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, stated “We are pleased to report another quarter of strong earnings due to the strong performance of our loan portfolio.   Despite the continued increases in interest rates during 2023, loan demand remained strong with originations and outstanding commitments remaining robust. As has been in the past, construction lending for affordable housing units in high demand-high absorption areas continues to be our focus.”

Highlights for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023 are as follows:

  • Net income increased by $5.7 million and $13.3 million, or 105.6% and 147.1%, for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same periods in the prior year.
  • Net interest income increased by $10.5 million and $21.4 million, or 77.4% and 84.0%, for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same periods in 2022.
  • Our commitments, loans-in-process, and standby letters of credit outstanding totaled $815.8 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $948.7 million at December 31, 2022.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased by $190.7 million, or 13.4%, to $1.6 billion at June 30, 2023, from $1.4 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase in assets was primarily due to an increase in net loans of $175.2 million and an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $24.6 million, partially offset by a decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank advances of $7.0 million and a decrease in bank owned life insurance of $1.1 million.

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $24.6 million, or 25.8%, to $119.9 million at June 30, 2023 from $95.3 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was a result of increases in deposits of $193.9 million, partially offset by a reduction in FHLB advances of $7.0 million, and stock repurchases of $14.3 million.

Equity securities increased by $102,000, or 0.6%, to $18.1 million at June 30, 2023 from $18.0 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in equity securities was attributable to market appreciation of $102,000 due to market interest rate volatility during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Securities held-to-maturity decreased by $10.6 million, or 40.2%, to $15.8 million at June 30, 2023 from $26.4 million at December 31, 2022 due to the maturity of $10.0 million in U.S. Treasury holdings, the establishment of $135,000 in an allowance for credit losses for held-to-maturity securities, and to maturities and pay-downs of various investment securities.

The allowance for credit losses for held-to-maturity securities totaling $135,000 was established pursuant to the adoption of the current expected credit losses model (“CECL”) on held-to-maturity investment securities loss exposures. In this regard, we recognized a one-time credit of $132,000 due to the adoption of CECL at January 1, 2023 and credit loss expense totaling $3,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, increased by $175.2 million, or 14.5%, to $1.4 billion at June 30, 2023 from $1.2 billion at December 31, 2022.   The increase in loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, was primarily due to loan originations of $448.0 million during the six months ended June 30, 2023, consisting primarily of $405.6 million in construction loans with respect to which approximately 42.5% of the funds were disbursed at loan closings, with the remaining funds to be disbursed over the terms of the construction loans. In addition, we originated $20.9 million in commercial and industrial loans, $13.3 million in multi-family loans, and $8.2 million in mixed-use loans.

Loan originations resulted in a net increase of $168.1 million in construction loans, $7.0 million in mixed-use loans, $4.0 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $184,000 in consumer loans. The increase in our loan portfolio was partially offset by decreases in non-residential loans of $4.5 million, $409,000 in multi-family loans, and $116,000 in residential loans, coupled with normal pay-downs and principal reductions.

The allowance for credit losses related to loans decreased to $4.4 million as of June 30, 2023 from $5.5 million as of December 31, 2022. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses related to loans was due to a one-time decrease of $1.6 million due to the adoption of CECL at January 1, 2023 and charge-offs of $214,000, partially offset by provision for credit losses totaling $725,000.

Premises and equipment decreased by $417,000, or 1.6%, to $25.6 million at June 30, 2023 from $26.1 million at December 31, 2022 primarily due to depreciation of fixed assets.

Investments in Federal Home Loan Bank stock decreased by $309,000, or 25.0%, to $929,000 at June 30, 2023 from $1.2 million at December 31, 2022 due primarily to a reduction in mandatory Federal Home Loan Bank stock in connection with the maturity of $7.0 million in advances during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) decreased by $1.1 million, or 4.3%, to $24.8 million at June 30, 2023 from $25.9 million at December 31, 2022 due to two death claims totaling $1.8 million on BOLI policies, partially offset by increases in the BOLI cash value.

Accrued interest receivable increased by $1.9 million, or 22.5%, to $10.5 million at June 30, 2023 from $8.6 million at December 31, 2022 due to an increase in the loan portfolio and three interest rate increases in 2023 that resulted in an increase in the interest rates on loans in our construction loan portfolio.

Foreclosed real estate was $1.5 million at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

Right of use assets — operating decreased by $257,000, or 11.1%, to $2.1 million at June 30, 2023 from $2.3 million at December 31, 2022, primarily due to amortization.

Other assets increased by $1.7 million, or 31.2%, to $7.0 million at June 30, 2023 from $5.3 million at December 31, 2022 due to an increase in tax assets of $2.0 million, partially offset by a decrease in suspense accounts of $320,000 and a decrease in prepaid expense of $6,000.

Total deposits increased by $193.9 million, or 17.3%, to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2023 from $1.1 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in certificates of deposit of $282.6 million, or 73.7%, partially offset by decreases in non-interest bearing demand deposits of $47.1 million, or 12.5 %, savings account balances of $32.0 million, or 11.7%, and NOW/money market accounts of $9.8 million, or 11.1%.

Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $7.0 million, or 33.3%, to $14.0 million at June 30, 2023 from $21.0 million at December 31, 2022 due to maturity of borrowings.

Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance decreased by $216,000, or 9.1%, to $2.2 million at June 30, 2023 from $2.4 million at December 31, 2022 due primarily to real estate tax payments remitted by the Bank on behalf of borrowers.

Lease liability – operating decreased by $254,000, or 10.7%, to $2.1 million at June 30, 2023 from $2.4 million at December 31, 2022, primarily due to repayments.

Accounts payable and accrued expenses decreased by $3.3 million, or 22.3%, to $11.5 million at June 30, 2023 from $14.8 million at December 31, 2022 due primarily to a decrease in suspense account for loan closings of $2.7 million and a decrease in accrued bonus expense of $2.2 million for employees, partially offset by an increase in the allowance for credit losses for off-balance sheet commitments totaling $1.5 million.

The allowance for credit losses for off-balance sheet commitments was $1.5 million at June 30, 2023 due to a one-time credit of $1.6 million resulting from the adoption of CECL at January 1, 2023, partially offset by a credit loss expense reduction totaling $117,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $7.6 million, or 2.9% to $269.6 million at June 30, 2023, from $262.0 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in stockholders’ equity was due to net income of $22.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, $865,000 in the amortization of restricted stock and stock options granted in connection with the 2022 Equity Incentive Plan, a reduction of $435,000 in unearned employee stock ownership plan shares coupled with an increase of $185,000 in earned employee stock ownership plan shares, and $15,000 in other comprehensive income, partially offset by stock repurchases totaling $14.3 million, dividends paid and declared of $1.7 million, and a one-time adjustment to retained earnings of $99,000 due to the adoption of CECL.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $24.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $13.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in net interest income of $10.5 million, or 77.4%, was primarily due to an increase in interest income offset by an increase in interest expense.

The increase in interest income is attributable to increases in loans and interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in investment securities. The increase in interest income is also attributable to a rising interest rate environment due to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases in the past year.

The increase in market interest rates in the past year also caused an increase in our interest expense. As a result, the increase in interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was due to an increase in the cost of funds on our deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the cost of our borrowed money. The increase in interest expense was also due to an increase in the balances on our certificates of deposits and an increase in the balances on our savings and club deposits, offset by a decrease in the balances on our interest-bearing demand deposits and a decrease in the balances of our borrowed money.

Total interest and dividend income increased by $16.9 million, or 113.7%, to $31.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from $14.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in interest and dividend income was due to an increase in the average balance of interest earning assets of $273.6 million, or 23.2%, to $1.5 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from $1.2 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and an increase in the yield on interest earning assets by 370 basis points from 5.02% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 to 8.72% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Interest expense increased by $6.4 million, or 493.8%, to $7.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in interest expense was due to an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities by 248 basis points from 0.84% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 to 3.32% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and an increase in average interest bearing liabilities of  $314.3 million, or 51.2%, to $928.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from $613.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest margin increased by 202 basis points, or 44.1%, during the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 6.60% compared to 4.58% during the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest income totaled $46.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to $25.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in net interest income of $21.4 million, or 84.0%, was primarily due to an increase in interest income offset by an increase in interest expense.

The increase in interest income is attributable to increases in loans and investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing deposits. The increase in interest income is also attributable to a rising interest rate environment as a result of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases during 2023.  

The increase in market interest rates in 2023 also caused an increase in our interest expense. As a result, the increase in interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was due to an increase in the cost of funds on our deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the cost of our borrowed money. The increase in interest expense was also due to an increase in the balances on our certificates of deposits and an increase in the balances of our savings and club deposits, offset by a decrease in the balances on our interest-bearing demand deposits, and a decrease in the balances of our borrowed money.

Total interest and dividend income increased by $32.1 million, or 114.2%, to $60.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from $28.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in interest and dividend income was due to an increase in the average balance of interest earning assets of $240.5 million, or 20.5%, to $1.4 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from $1.2 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and an increase in the yield on interest earning assets by 372 basis points from 4.78% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 to 8.50% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.  

Interest expense increased by $10.7 million, or 405.7%, to $13.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from $2.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in interest expense was due to an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities by 220 basis points from 0.85% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 to 3.05% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, and an increase in average interest bearing liabilities of $253.4 million, or 40.6%, to $877.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from $624.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest margin increased by 229 basis points, or 52.9%, during the six months ended June 30, 2023 to 6.62% compared to 4.33% during the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Credit Loss Expense

The Company recorded credit loss expenses totaling $610,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to no credit loss expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The credit loss expense of $610,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was comprised of credit loss expense for loans of $528,000 and credit loss expense for off-balance sheet commitments of $83,000, partially offset by credit loss expense reduction for held-to-maturity investment securities of $1,000.

We charged-off $194,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to charge-offs of $7,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2022. The charge-offs of $194,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2023 comprised of a charge-off of $159,000 related to three performing construction loans on the same project whereby we sold the loans to a third-party subsequent to June 30, 2023 at a loss of $159,000. The remaining charge-offs of $35,000 were against various unpaid overdrafts in our demand deposit accounts. The charge-offs of $7,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2022 were against various unpaid overdrafts in our demand deposit accounts.

We recorded no recoveries from previously charged-off loans during the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to recoveries of $146,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2022 from a previously charged-off loan secured by a multi-family property.

The Company recorded credit loss expenses totaling $611,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to no credit loss expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The credit loss expense of $611,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was comprised of credit loss expense for loans of $725,000 and credit loss expense for held-to-maturity investment securities of $3,000, partially offset by a credit loss expense reduction for off-balance sheet commitments of $117,000.

We charged-off $214,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to charge-offs of $17,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2022. The charge-offs of $214,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2023 comprised of a charge-off of $159,000 related to three performing construction loans on the same project whereby we sold the loans to a third-party subsequent to June 30, 2023 at a loss of $159,000. The remaining charge-offs of $55,000 were against various unpaid overdrafts in our demand deposit accounts. The charge-offs of $17,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2022 were against various unpaid overdrafts in our demand deposit accounts.

We recorded no recoveries from previously charged-off loans during the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to recoveries of $242,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2022, which was comprised of $146,000 from a previously charged-off loan secured by a multi-family property, $53,000 from a previously charged-off loan secured by a non-residential property, and $43,000 regarding a previously charged-off loan secured by a mixed-use property.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $1.0 million compared to non-interest income of $536,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase of $484,000, or 90.3%, in total non-interest income was primarily due to an increase of $403,000 in BOLI income, a decrease of $307,000 in unrealized loss on equity securities, and an increase of $7,000 in other non-interest income, partially offset by a decrease of $180,000 in other loan fees and service charges, a decrease of $46,000 in gain on sale of fixed assets, and a decrease of $7,000 in investment advisory fees.

The increase in BOLI income was primarily due to two death claims totaling $1.8 million on BOLI policies that resulted in additional BOLI income of $404,000 in the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in unrealized loss on equity was due to an unrealized loss of $123,000 on equity securities during the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to an unrealized loss of $430,000 on equity securities during the three months ended June 30, 2022. The unrealized loss of $123,000 on equity securities during the three months ended June 30, 2023 was due to market interest rate volatility during the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $2.1 million compared to non-interest income of $594,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase of $1.5 million, or 259.4%, in total non-interest income was primarily due to an increase of $1.2 million in unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, an increase of $407,000 in BOLI income, an increase of $36,000 in other loan fees and service charges, and an increase of $6,000 in other non-interest income. These were partially offset by a decrease of $46,000 in gain on sale of fixed assets and a decrease of $28,000 in investment advisory fees.

The increase in BOLI income was primarily due to two death claims totaling $1.8 million on BOLI policies that resulted in additional BOLI income of $404,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2023.   The increase in unrealized gain (loss) on equity was due to an unrealized gain of $102,000 on equity securities during the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to an unrealized loss of $1.1 million on equity securities during the six months ended June 30, 2022. The unrealized gain of $102,000 on equity securities during the 2023 period was due to market interest rate volatility during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased by $1.9 million, or 26.7%, to $8.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from $7.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase resulted primarily from increases of $1.2 million in salaries and employee benefits, $321,000 in other operating expense, $187,000 in advertising expense, $75,000 in outside data processing expense, $43,000 in occupancy expense, and $24,000 in equipment expense.

Non-interest expense increased by $2.8 million, or 20.0%, to $17.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from $14.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase resulted primarily from increases of $1.9 million in salaries and employee benefits, $435,000 in other operating expense, $183,000 in advertising expense, $154,000 in outside data processing expense, $108,000 in occupancy expense, and $38,000 in equipment expense, partially offset by a decrease of $11,000 in real estate owned expense.

Income Taxes

We recorded income tax expense of $4.5 million and $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, we had approximately $587,000 in tax exempt income, compared to approximately $185,000 in tax exempt income for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Our effective income tax rates were 28.7% and 23.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

We recorded income tax expense of $9.0 million and $2.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, we had approximately $770,000 and $370,000, respectively, in tax exempt income. Our effective income tax rates were 28.7% and 23.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $5.8 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $1.5 million at December 31, 2022. At June 30, 2023, we had two non-performing construction loans totaling $4.4 million secured by the same project located in the Bronx, New York. We had no non-performing loans at December 31, 2022. The other non-performing assets consisted of one foreclosed property at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. Our ratio of non-performing assets to total assets remained low at 0.36% at June 30, 2023 and at 0.10% at December 31, 2022.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses related to loans totaled $4.4 million, or 0.32% of total loans as of June 30, 2023, compared to $5.5 million, or 0.45% of total loans as of December 31, 2022. Based on a review of the loans that were in the loan portfolio at June 30, 2023, management believes that the allowance for credit losses related to loans is maintained at a level that represents its best estimate of inherent losses in the loan portfolio that were both probable and reasonably estimable.

In addition, the Company’s allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet commitments totaled $1.5 million and the allowance for credit losses related to held-to-maturity debt securities totaled $135,000 at June 30, 2023.

Capital

The Company’s total stockholders’ equity to assets ratio was 16.68% as of June 30, 2023. At June 30, 2023, the Company had the ability to borrow $32.6 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and $8.0 million from Atlantic Community Bankers Bank.

The Bank’s capital position remains strong relative to current regulatory requirements and the Bank is considered a well-capitalized institution under the Prompt Corrective Action framework. As of June 30, 2023, the Bank had a tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 15.75% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.99%.

The Company completed its first stock repurchase program on April 14, 2023 whereby the Company repurchased 1,637,794 shares, or 10%, of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock. The cost of the stock repurchase program totaled $23.0 million, including commission cost and Federal excise taxes. Of the total shares repurchased, the Company repurchased 957,275 shares at a total cost of $13.7 million, including commission cost and Federal excise tax, during 2023.

The Company commenced its second stock repurchase program on May 30, 2023 whereby the Company will repurchase 1,509,218, or 10%, of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock. The Company has repurchased 55,241 shares of the common stock at a cost of $755,000, including commission cost and Federal excise tax, at June 30, 2023.

About NorthEast Community Bancorp

NorthEast Community Bancorp, headquartered at 325 Hamilton Avenue, White Plains, New York 10601, is the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank, which conducts business through its eleven branch offices located in Bronx, New York, Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan Counties in New York and Essex, Middlesex, and Norfolk Counties in Massachusetts and three loan production offices located in New City, New York, White Plains, New York, and Danvers, Massachusetts. For more information about NorthEast Community Bancorp and NorthEast Community Bank, please visit www.necb.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include, but are not limited to, changes in market interest rates, regional and national economic conditions (including higher inflation and its impact on regional and national economic conditions), legislative and regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the United States government, including policies of the United States Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality and composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and securities, competition, demand for financial services in NorthEast Community Bank’s market area, changes in the real estate market values in NorthEast Community Bank’s market area and changes in relevant accounting principles and guidelines. Additionally, other risks and uncertainties may be described in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available through the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating any forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to release publicly the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

CONTACT:   Kenneth A. Martinek
    Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
     
PHONE:   (914) 684-2500
     


 
NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
             
    June 30,   December 31,
    2023
   2022
    (In thousands, except share
    and per share amounts)
ASSETS            
Cash and amounts due from depository institutions   $ 14,345     $ 13,210  
Interest-bearing deposits     105,530       82,098  
Total cash and cash equivalents     119,875       95,308  
Certificates of deposit     100       100  
Equity securities     18,143       18,041  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     -       1  
Securities held-to-maturity ( net of allowance for credit losses of $135 )     15,777       26,395  
Loans receivable     1,391,543       1,217,321  
Deferred loan costs, net     243       372  
Allowance for credit losses     (4,400 )     (5,474 )
Net loans     1,387,386       1,212,219  
Premises and equipment, net     25,646       26,063  
Investments in restricted stock, at cost     929       1,238  
Bank owned life insurance     24,772       25,896  
Accrued interest receivable     10,532       8,597  
Goodwill     200       200  
Real estate owned     1,456       1,456  
Property held for investment     1,426       1,444  
Right of Use Assets – Operating     2,055       2,312  
Right of Use Assets – Financing     353       355  
Other assets     7,002       5,338  
Total assets   $ 1,615,652     $ 1,424,963  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Liabilities:            
Deposits:            
Non-interest bearing   $ 329,236     $ 376,302  
Interest bearing     986,580       745,653  
Total deposits     1,315,816       1,121,955  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance     2,153       2,369  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     14,000       21,000  
Lease Liability – Operating     2,109       2,363  
Lease Liability – Financing     552       533  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     11,462       14,754  
Total liabilities     1,346,092       1,162,974  
             
Stockholders’ equity:            
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding   $     $  
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 15,036,938 shares and 16,049,454 shares outstanding, respectively     150       161  
Additional paid-in capital     123,054       136,434  
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”) shares     (6,997 )     (7,432 )
Retained earnings     153,182       132,670  
Accumulated other comprehensive gain     171       156  
Total stockholders’ equity     269,560       261,989  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 1,615,652     $ 1,424,963  
                 


 
NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
                           
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023
   2022
   2023   2022
    (In thousands, except per share amounts)
INTEREST INCOME:                          
Loans   $ 30,494     $ 14,412     $ 58,069     $ 27,473  
Interest-earning deposits     219       249       452       304  
Securities     1,001       177       1,705       335  
Total Interest Income     31,714       14,838       60,226       28,112  
INTEREST EXPENSE:                          
Deposits     7,609       1,160       13,161       2,337  
Borrowings     78       127       190       288  
Financing lease     9       9       19       19  
Total Interest Expense     7,696       1,296       13,370       2,644  
Net Interest Income     24,018       13,542       46,856       25,468  
Credit loss expenses     610             611        
Net Interest Income after Credit Loss Expense     23,408       13,542       46,245       25,468  
NON-INTEREST INCOME:                          
Other loan fees and service charges     447       627       1,054       1,018  
Gain on disposition of equipment     -       46       -       46  
Earnings on bank owned life insurance     553       150       704       297  
Investment advisory fees     113       120       229       257  
Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities     (123 )     (430 )     102       (1,064 )
Other     30       23       46       40  
Total Non-Interest Income     1,020       536       2,135       594  
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:                          
Salaries and employee benefits     4,837       3,613       9,378       7,441  
Occupancy expense     605       562       1,274       1,166  
Equipment     300       276       604       566  
Outside data processing     554       479       1,069       915  
Advertising     238       51       288       105  
Real estate owned expense     21       21       41       52  
Other     2,326       2,005       4,417       3,982  
Total Non-Interest Expenses     8,881       7,007       17,071       14,227  
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     15,547       7,071       31,309       11,835  
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     4,460       1,678       8,978       2,797  
NET INCOME   $ 11,087     $ 5,393     $ 22,331     $ 9,038  
                                 


 
NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
                         
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023
   2022
   2023
   2022
    (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Per share data:                        
Earnings per share - basic   $ 0.75     $ 0.35     $ 1.56     $ 0.58  
Earnings per share - diluted     0.75       0.35       1.56       0.58  
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic     14,700       15,544       14,322       15,534  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     14,731       15,544       14,361       15,534  
Performance ratios/data:                        
Return on average total assets     2.89 %     1.72 %     2.91 %     1.45 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     16.61 %     8.42 %     16.73 %     7.09 %
Net interest income   $ 24,018     $ 13,542     $ 46,856     $ 25,468  
Net interest margin     6.60 %     4.58 %     6.62 %     4.33 %
Efficiency ratio     35.47 %     49.77 %     34.85 %     54.59 %
Net charge-off ratio     0.06 %     (0.01 )%     0.03 %     (0.02 )%
                         
Loan portfolio composition:               June 30, 2023
 		  December 31, 2022
One-to-four family               $ 5,351     $ 5,467  
Multi-family                 122,976       123,385  
Mixed-use                 28,890       21,902  
Total residential real estate                 157,217       150,754  
Non-residential real estate                 20,805       25,324  
Construction                 1,098,756       930,628  
Commercial and industrial                 114,035       110,069  
Consumer                 730       546  
Gross loans                 1,391,543       1,217,321  
Deferred loan costs, net                 243       372  
Total loans               $ 1,391,786     $ 1,217,693  
Asset quality data:                        
Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing               $ -     $ -  
Non-accrual loans                 4,353       -  
OREO property                 1,456       1,456  
Total non-performing assets               $ 5,809     $ 1,456  
                         
Allowance for credit losses to total loans                 0.32 %     0.45 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans                 101.08 %     NA  
Non-performing loans to total loans                 0.31 %     0.00 %
Non-performing assets to total assets                 0.36 %     0.10 %
                         
Bank's Regulatory Capital ratios:                        
Total capital to risk-weighted assets                 13.99 %     13.66 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets                 13.64 %     13.33 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets                 13.64 %     13.33 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio                 15.75 %     16.50 %
                             


 
NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
                                     
    Three Months Ended June 30, 2023   Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average
    Balance   and dividend   Yield   Balance   and dividend   Yield
    (In thousands, except yield/cost information)
Loan receivable gross   $ 1,341,597     $ 30,494     9.09 %   $ 997,983     $ 14,412     5.78 %
Securities     39,967       198     1.98 %     42,641       160     1.50 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     928       21     9.05 %     1,239       17     5.49 %
Other interest-earning assets     72,991       1,001     5.49 %     139,978       249     0.71 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,455,483       31,714     8.72 %     1,181,841       14,838     5.02 %
Allowance for loan losses     (4,070 )                 (5,333 )            
Non-interest-earning assets     83,521                   77,693              
Total assets   $ 1,534,934                 $ 1,254,201              
                                     
Interest-bearing demand deposit   $ 85,919     $ 483     2.25 %   $ 115,097     $ 190     0.66 %
Savings and club accounts     267,368       1,836     2.75 %     214,840       354     0.66 %
Certificates of deposit     560,702       5,290     3.77 %     262,703       616     0.94 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     913,989       7,609     3.33 %     592,640       1,160     0.78 %
Borrowed money     14,000       87     2.49 %     21,000       136     2.59 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     927,989       7,696     3.32 %     613,640       1,296     0.84 %
Non-interest-bearing demand deposit     322,722                   368,359              
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities     17,224                   16,108              
Total liabilities     1,267,935                   998,107              
Equity     266,999                   256,094              
Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,534,934                 $ 1,254,201              
                                     
Net interest income / interest spread         $ 24,018     5.40 %         $ 13,542     4.18 %
Net interest rate margin                 6.60 %                 4.58 %
Net interest earning assets   $ 527,494                 $ 568,201              
Average interest-earning assets                                    
to interest-bearing liabilities     156.84 %                 192.60 %            
                                         


 
NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
                                     
    Six Months Ended June 30, 2023   Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average
    Balance   and dividend   Yield   Balance   and dividend   Yield
    (In thousands, except yield/cost information)
Loan receivable gross   $ 1,305,922     $ 58,069     8.89 %   $ 993,879     $ 27,473     5.53 %
Securities     42,232       409     1.94 %     40,128       301     1.50 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     1,039       43     8.28 %     1,361       34     5.00 %
Other interest-earning assets     67,269       1,705     5.07 %     140,582       304     0.43 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,416,462       60,226     8.50 %     1,175,950       28,112     4.78 %
Allowance for loan losses     (4,760 )                 (5,308 )            
Non-interest-earning assets     82,217                   76,927              
Total assets   $ 1,493,919                 $ 1,247,569              
                                     
Interest-bearing demand deposit   $ 88,047     $ 911     2.07 %   $ 116,228     $ 359     0.62 %
Savings and club accounts     276,886       3,749     2.71 %     209,080       681     0.65 %
Certificates of deposit     496,338       8,501     3.43 %     275,612       1,297     0.94 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     861,271       13,161     3.06 %     600,920       2,337     0.78 %
Borrowed money     16,514       209     2.53 %     23,514       307     2.61 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     877,785       13,370     3.05 %     624,434       2,644     0.85 %
Non-interest-bearing demand deposit     333,948                   352,689              
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities     16,208                   15,352              
Total liabilities     1,227,941                   992,475              
Equity     265,978                   255,094              
Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,493,919                 $ 1,247,569              
                                     
Net interest income / interest spread         $ 46,856     5.46 %         $ 25,468     3.93 %
Net interest rate margin                 6.62 %                 4.33 %
Net interest earning assets   $ 538,677                 $ 551,516              
Average interest-earning assets                                    
to interest-bearing liabilities     161.37 %                 188.32 %            
                                         


