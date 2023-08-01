Zumalka announces their first ever “Purrfect Kitty Bundle” to Celebrate National Cat Day

"Naturally with you and your pet, every step of the way" | Zumalka

QUEBEC, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Montreal, July 27, 2023 – Cat lovers rejoice. International Cat Day is on August 8th, and we are thrilled to announce the launch of our exclusive Purrfect Kitty Bundle. This one-of-a-kind collection of natural products is designed to pamper and enhance the well-being of your beloved feline companions. As pet owners, we understand the importance of providing the best care for our furry friends, and this bundle helps you achieve that fuss-free.

The Purrfect Kitty Bundle includes an assortment of handpicked natural products that prioritize the health, happiness, and overall comfort of your feline companion. Our team of specialists has carefully curated this selection to ensure a harmonious blend of quality, safety, and efficacy. Each item in the bundle is created with love and passion for cats, aiming to create an unforgettable experience for International Cat Day and beyond.

Key components of the Purrfect Kitty Bundle:

SILVERPET: Colloidal silver can be used in diluted form as a gentle eye or ear rinse for cats. It may help alleviate minor eye irritations or ear infections by reducing inflammation and inhibiting the growth of microbes in these sensitive areas. But the benefits don’t stop there, this versatile product can also help support a healthy immune system and help combat various bacterial, viral, and fungal infections that cats can be susceptible to.

TARTAR CONTROL: Oral health is an essential component of a cat's overall well-being. When dental problems are left untreated, cats may experience chronic pain, discomfort, and inflammation, which can impact their quality of life. By implementing effective tartar control measures, you can contribute to your cat's comfort, happiness, and overall health.

PROBIOPET: Probiotics support the digestive system by promoting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. They can help maintain a healthy balance of microflora, which is important for optimal digestion and absorption of nutrients. Probiotics may help alleviate digestive issues such as diarrhea, and other digestive upsets common in cats.

In celebration of International Cat Day, we are proud to announce that for every sale of our kitty bundle, there will be a chance to win $100.00 in Zumalka products which can be used personally or as a donation to another cat in need.

By choosing our products, not only are you providing your beloved feline companion with top-quality natural products, but you are possibly also making a positive impact on the lives of other animals.

At Zumalka, we are committed to the well-being and happiness of cats. We believe in providing cat owners with the finest quality products, ensuring the health, comfort, and joy of their furry family members.

To order the Purrfect Kitty Bundle or to learn more about our products, please visit www.zumalka.com or contact our customer service at 1-855-999-7609. Join us in celebrating International Cat Day by treating your feline friend to the Purrfect Kitty Bundle – because they deserve nothing but the best!

About Zumalka:

Zumalka is a caring provider of premium pet health products, dedicated to the well-being and happiness of furry companions. Our diverse range of products is designed to cater to the unique needs of dogs and cats, ensuring their health, comfort, and enjoyment. For more information, please visit www.zumalka.com.