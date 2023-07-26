Crisis Group Welcomes Ine Eriksen Søreide to its Board of Trustees

The International Crisis Group is delighted to announce the appointment of Ine Eriksen Søreide, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, former Minister of Defence of Norway, and Chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, to its Board of Trustees. The Board, which plays an important role in Crisis Group’s global mission of preventing, mitigating and resolving deadly conflict, now includes 46 members from 30 countries.

“I am thrilled to welcome such an honourable new member to Crisis Group’s Board of Trustees”, said Crisis Group President & CEO Comfort Ero. “Ms. Eriksen Søreide experience as a two-time minister and in the parliament of Norway will be a great asset in helping Crisis Group fulfil its mission of resolving deadly conflicts.”

“Norway has been seriously engaged in a number of conflict-resolving processes and Ms. Eriksen Søreide has been a leader in these efforts”, said Crisis Group Co-Chair Susana Malcorra. Frank Giustra, fellow Co-Chair stated, “her addition among our outstanding Trustees is a testament of the weight of Crisis Group’s Board.