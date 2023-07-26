Questex’s Digital Signage Experience Announces Sony Electronics as the Presenting Sponsor for the Second Year in a Row, Adds Sponsorship for Networking Lounge Meet Up

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE), the preeminent event for the digital signage industry, today announces Sony Electronics has signed on as the Presenting Sponsor for the second year in a row. In addition, the Company will sponsor the Pro AV Networking Lounge, which will create a centralized location for like-minded professionals to start and join important conversations on the show floor. DSE takes place December 2-5, 2023, in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.



Sony produces professional displays, large-scale micro-LED displays and video walls as well as all-in-one solutions with software. Sony's professional 4K HDR BRAVIA displays range in size from 32-inches to 98-inches. They combine Sony’s proven image quality, ease of use and specialized cosmetic design and can be used for a range of applications. Flexible features common to the lineup include powerful processors, Pro Mode for customized settings, IP control, and mirroring functionality.

“DSE continues to be a leading destination for timely and educational discussions about signage within vertical markets, as well as the genesis of so many important industry conversations and relationships,” said Rich Ventura, Vice President, Professional Display Solutions, Sony Electronics. “As the show continues to expand, Sony is pleased to play a central role in helping to facilitate those valuable interpersonal connections through our additional support of the Pro AV Networking Lounge.”

Marian Sandberg, Vice President and Market Leader for DSE said, “We are excited Sony Electronics will be the Presenting Sponsor again this year. In addition, by expanding their presence at DSE with the sponsorship of the Pro AV Networking Lounge, they will be fostering connections of event attendees.”

DSE will co-locate with Live Design International (LDI) , the preeminent event for the live events production industry, extending its reach to 14,000-plus attendees. For additional details on LDI, click here .

For additional information on Digital Signage Experience or to register, visit https://www.digitalsignageexperience.com .

For DSE exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, contact Kelly Turner at kturner@questex.com.

About Digital Signage Experience (DSE)

Digital Signage Experience (DSE) is the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, showcasing innovations in technology, market applications and creative educational content. With an increased focus on reaching key end-user markets for digital solutions and experiences, DSE will harness other audiences and platforms in hotels, hospitality, travel, healthcare, entertainment, education, sensors and communications technology and more.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Sonal Patel

DSE

sonal@sonal.io