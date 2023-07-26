Driver Monitoring Systems Industry Global Trends and Growth Drivers Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Driver Monitoring Systems Market Size

Driver Monitoring Systems Market by Type, by Component, by Vehicle Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Driver Monitoring Systems Market," The driver monitoring systems market was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Europe is expected to dominate the global driver monitoring system market. Technical developments in the sector for efficient enforcement of safety features and better drive quality lead toward the growth of the automotive industry. The adoption of driver monitoring has increased in safety systems of automobiles with the rise in popularity of autonomous driving. The presence of supportive legislations, and cost-effective vehicles fuel the use of safety systems in cars to improve safety and comfort.

Automotive manufacturers in the region have focused on reducing road fatalities by adopting various safety ensuring programs such as eSafety Aware and other informative campaigns. High intensity discharge lamps lights improve drivability at night. Automotive electronics manufacturers have prioritized the development of Infrared cameras to develop better vision assisting systems for cars. The demand for electronic equipment has rapidly increased to improve driving and vehicle safety.

Increase in the demand for light commercial vehicle mainly for the purpose of carrying cargo leads toward the growth of the industry. This segment is considered to be the fast-growing vehicle type in the driver monitoring system market due to its vital role in the transportation industry. Advancement in technology and mandatory regulations toward driver monitoring system to be installed in the vehicles boost the growth of the market as users are now concerned toward the safety of the people, vehicle, and the cargo they carry.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 :

𝐀𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐯 𝐈𝐧𝐜,

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐆,

𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,

𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜,

𝐍𝐗𝐏 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬,

𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,

𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐡 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇,

𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜,

𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐨,

𝐙𝐅 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐆.

In addition, automobile manufacturing companies are introducing light commercial vehicles such as trucks integrated with driver monitoring system in the market, which fuels the growth of the market. For instance, in 2022, Tata motors launched 7 new light commercial vehicle trucks, along with 5 CNG heavy commercial trucks at Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The new range of light commercial trucks comprises new safety and comfort features such as ADAS, Driver Monitoring system, collision mitigation systems, lane departure warning system, tyre pressure monitoring system, and others.

The global driver monitoring system market is experiencing growth due to high demand for safety features, and stringent safety rules and regulations. However, high initial cost & complex structure is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancements are expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By type of monitoring, the driver health monitoring segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By component, the sensors segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By vehicle type, the heavy commercial vehicle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By vehicle propulsion, the electric vehicle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By sales channel, the OEM segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

