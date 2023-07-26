Handheld Thermal Imager Market Expected to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2031—Allied Market Research

Handheld Thermal Imager Market Size

Handheld Thermal Imager Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Handheld Thermal Imager Market," The handheld thermal imager market was valued at $3.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31865

In 2021, Asia-Pacific region is dominating the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the handheld thermal imager market Size in 2021, whereas India is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth of handheld thermal imager is attributed to amplify spending on armed forces across the globe. This increased spending is aimed at equipping the armed forces with advanced military gear, including these cameras, to efficiently conduct surveillance and security operations. Moreover, the region has major players offering advanced solutions. This is attributed to extensive adoption of advanced technology by the region, which is expected to propel the market growth.

There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the handheld thermal imager market, such as increase in adoption of thermal imaging for quality control & inspection, and increase in use of thermal imager for safety & security. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are developing economies. Thus, the manufacturing, automotive and defense sector exhibits prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market. Also, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in the vehicle production and growth of aviation sector, which is expected to boost the handheld thermal imager market.

𝐏𝐔𝐑𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐒𝐄 𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓 𝐎𝐅 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/handheld-thermal-imager-market/purchase-options

The key players that operate in this handheld thermal imager market are 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐀𝐱𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐁, 𝐁𝐀𝐄 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐏𝐥𝐜., 𝐄𝐥𝐛𝐢𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐅𝐥𝐮𝐤𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐋𝟑𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐋𝐞𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐨 𝐒.𝐩.𝐀., 𝐎𝐩𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐑𝐚𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐒.𝐀., 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐲𝐧𝐞 𝐅𝐋𝐈𝐑 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐄 & 𝐂𝐨. 𝐊𝐆𝐚𝐀, 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐤𝐧𝐢𝐱 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝..

The handheld thermal imager market is segmented basis of end use industry, product type, application, wavelength type and region. By end use industry, it is divided into defense, public safety, industrial, and others. By product type, it is bifurcated into cooled thermal imager, and uncooled thermal imager. By application, it is classified into security and surveillance, monitoring and inspection, and detection and measurement. By wavelength type, it is categorized into LWIR, MWIR, and SWIR. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

➡️By end use industry, the defense segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

➡️By product type, the uncooled thermal imager segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

➡️By application, the detection & measurement segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

➡️By wavelength type, the SWIR segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

➡️Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31865

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.