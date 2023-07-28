Village of Lansing, IL, Transforms Permitting Efficiency and Collaboration with OpenGov
Staff at the Village of Lansing, IL, were challenged by siloed and manual processes. OpenGov was the answer.ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Faced with siloed processes, manual work, and a lack of reporting, the Village of Lansing, IL, embarked on a search for a new software solution to improve permitting and licensing operations. The Village found the perfect fit with OpenGov, the leading software solution known for its ability to consolidate and streamline community development processes. Currently using OpenGov's asset management solution, the team already considered OpenGov a trusted partner.
As a southern suburb of Chicago, Village leadership understood the importance of embracing modern technology to enhance services. The current pain points of disjointed systems and manual work were hindering the efficiency of permitting and licensing efforts. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing emerged as the ideal choice due to its ability to centralize processes, provide structured and documented workflows, and ensure transparency through comprehensive reporting.
With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the Village of Lansing anticipates a significant positive impact on community development initiatives. The software's streamlined processes will lead to improved efficiency, reducing the time to approval and the effort required for various tasks. By consolidating operations into a single platform, the Village aims to foster better collaboration among departments. Furthermore, the transparency and reporting features of OpenGov will empower the Village of Lansing to make data-driven decisions, driving further growth and progress for the entire community.
The Village of Lansing joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
