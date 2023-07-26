Rocket and Missiles Market Expected to Reach $82.0 Billion by 2031

Rocket and Missiles Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Rocket and Missiles Market," The rocket and missiles market was valued at $54.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $82.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

North America was the highest revenue contributor. The U.S. dominated the global rockets and missile market Size share in North America in 2021, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making advanced, reliable, precise, and efficient warfare, security, and defense systems. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in procurement and development of advanced missile and rocket systems across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Rockets and missiles are heavy weapon systems designed to destroy any adversary's or terrorist group's missiles or rockets, including planes, tanks, artillery, ships, helicopters, armored vehicles, and other adversaries. Furthermore, rockets and missiles are designed to deliver an explosive warhead with high speed and accuracy. Such weapons are mostly used in military activities, particularly to defend their countries from any enemy assaults. The fundamental difference between a missile and a rocket is that missiles are self-propelled.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

BAE Systems Plc,

Elbit Systems Ltd.,

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI),

Kongsberg Gruppen,

LIG Nex1,

Lockheed Martin Corporation,

Northrop Grumman Corporation,

Raytheon Technologies Corporation,

Saab AB,

Thales Group,

Boeing Company.

The rockets and missiles market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to rise in border disputes and the consequent increase in procurement and development of state of the art rockets & missiles to strengthen the modern combat capabilities. For instance, in April 2022, Russia expanded the scale of its missile strikes on Kyiv in response to Ukrainian forces' attacks or sabotage on Russian territory. In addition, in September 2020, the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region included the heavy use of missiles, drones, and rocket artillery.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

★By speed, the hypersonic segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

★On the basis of product, the cruise missiles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

★According to guidance, the guided segment is projected to lead the global rockets and missiles market.

★According to platform, the airborne segment is projected to lead the global rockets and missiles market.

★Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

