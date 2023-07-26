Global Digital Marketing Software Market

A growing focus on expanding customer reach globally and the quick digitization of many corporate sectors are driving the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Global Digital Marketing Software Market Reach to USD 181.0 Billion by 2030 | Top Players Such as - HubSpot, Adobe & HPE." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global digital marketing software market was valued at USD 48.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 181.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in rate of internet penetration and digitalization, paired with the boom in social media and advertising industry, drives the digital media marketing software market growth. Digital marketing software enhances the relationships and interactions with customers for increase in sales. In addition, growth is attributed to the proliferation of smartphones, which has triggered the consumption of digital media and is prompting marketers to push more online ads on social media and other digital platforms such as Google listings for a greater exposure and visibility.

The global digital marketing software market size is segmented by component, deployment mode, type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is segmented into software and services. On the basis of deployment mode, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. By type, it is divided into interaction systems, data & analytics systems, content production & management, and management & administration-oriented apps. By enterprise size, it is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. By industry vertical, it is classified into media & entertainment, IT & telecommunication, retail and E-commerce, BFSI, manufacturing, education, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

On the basis of industry vertical, the media & entertainment segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the cost-effective advertising which is a major driving force for the global digital marketing software market. It helps in improving the demand and financial forecast for the media & entertainment industry.

By type, the interaction systems segment attained the largest revenue in 2020 in the digital marketing software market. This is attributed to the unprecedented growth in customer relationship management (CRM) technologies Interaction has become one of the essential components for marketing departments in diverse industry verticals. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence technology created immense opportunities for the market.

By region, the global digital marketing software market is being dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. The region witnessed immense potential growth in the digital marketing software market owing to increase in demand from the media & entertainment industries in the region.

The key players profiled in the digital marketing software market analysis are Adobe, Google Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, HubSpot, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce, Inc., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc.

Key Findings of the Study:

● By type, the interaction systems segment led the digital marketing software market size in terms of revenue in 2020.

● By component, the software segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

● By deployment mode, the on-premise segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

● By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

● By industry vertical, the media & entertainment segment accounted for the highest digital marketing software market share in 2020.

● By region, North America generated the highest revenue during the digital marketing software market forecast.

