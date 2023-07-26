STX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Seagate Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 8, 2023

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX).



The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Seagate between September 15, 2020 and October 25, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until September 8, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Seagate Technology Holdings plc issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the nature and magnitude of Seagate’s hard disk drive (“HDD”) sales to Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (“Huawei”), including that Seagate experienced a significant acceleration in sales to Huawei immediately after the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security (“BIS”) rules went into effect and Seagate’s competitors stopped selling to Huawei; and (b) the underlying details of Seagate’s HDD manufacturing process, including the use of covered U.S. software and technology in “essential ‘production’” processes, rendered its sales to Huawei in violation of the BIS export rules. As a result, Seagate was in blatant violation of the BIS export rules which resulted in an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce and exposed Seagate to hundreds of millions of dollars in fines and penalties.

