Collaboration Between State and City Lawmakers Leads to Over $1M Investment in West Philadelphia Recreation Center

Philadelphia, PA – July 26, 2023 – Senator Vincent Hughes, Representative Morgan Cephas, and Councilman Curtis Jones Jr. came together to present over $1 million dollars in grants from the state and city of Philadelphia to the Friends of Granahan for improvements to the Granahan Playground and Recreational Center.

“This investment is about the children and community that will get to enjoy an even better space because of this funding,” said Senator Hughes. “This is a series of projects that Rep. Cephas, Councilman Jones, and I are collectively working on to make sure we’re investing in the life blood of our neighborhoods. We are making sure state and city funds go to projects at a community level because that is where the money is needed and where it can do the most good. When we all work together, good things can and will happen for our communities.”

Over $600,000 was awarded from the state on behalf of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development from the Local Share Account grant program. $500,000 in city funding was awarded on behalf of Philadelphia City Council.

“With this investment, we will transform this playground and provide a state-of-the-art building for this community,” said Representative Morgan Cephas. “We are investing in Granahan for the families that live in this community and for those who don’t have access to this type of recreational area in their neighborhood.”

The grant funding will be used to renovate an underutilized community recreation center at the Granahan Playground. The renovated community space will better support programming and activities at the park with a multi-use space, a kitchenette, updated restrooms, and office and storage space.

“This playground provides intergenerational recreation opportunities for our community,” said Councilman Curtis Jones Jr. “And we are not done. We will keep fighting for both city and state investments that provide young people a place to learn, play, and enjoy their neighborhoods. Every family deserves a type of space like Granahan.”

Lawrence Palmer, President of the Granahan Advisory Council, the Wynnefield Rebels football team, and children from the Power to Paint program participated in the check presentation to celebrate the community investment.

Mr. Palmer explained, “We’re not investing in buildings or projects, we’re investing in our children. Our work on this playground and recreation center shows our children that we care and we want them to have a safe place to learn and grow.”

A full video of the press conference is available online.

###