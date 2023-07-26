Yamaha Unveils 2024 Proven Off-Road ATV and Side-by-Side Lineup

Introducing the All-New Wolverine X2 1000, Enhanced YXZ1000R / SS, and New Raptor 110

MARIETTA, Ga., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, sets a new standard for Proven Off-Road 2024 Side-by-Side (SxS) and ATV models with the unveiling of all-new models and technological enhancements. The 2024 collection showcases Yamaha's commitment to providing optimal capability, comfort, and confidence for every off-road enthusiast, whether conquering the toughest terrain or embarking on epic adventures.



Manufactured with pride at Yamaha's state-of-the-art facility in Newnan, Georgia, every Yamaha SxS and full-size ATV is assembled in the USA and distributed worldwide. The 2024 lineup boasts a wide range of models designed to cater to various preferences and needs:

Recreational SxS Lineup: The Wolverine lineup takes the spotlight with the introduction of the all-new Wolverine X2 1000.

Pure Sport SxS Lineup: The YXZ1000R / SS receives a new 6-speed transmission and Auto-Shift Technology for enhanced performance and versatility with the Sport Shift.

Utility SxS Lineup: The Viking and Viking VI models provide durable and reliable options for utility-focused tasks.

Recreational and Utility ATV Lineup: The Grizzly, Kodiak 700, and Kodiak 450 offer maximum value and work-ready performance.

Sport ATV Lineup: The popular Raptor 700R and YFZ450R continue to dominate the track and trail.

Youth ATV Lineup: The Grizzly 90 and YFZ50 models are joined by the new Raptor 110, expanding the offerings and providing younger riders with exciting off-road experiences.

“As the powersports industry continues to grow and reach new audiences, Yamaha is expanding its product offerings to meet the needs of a wider variety of off-road enthusiasts,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s motorsports marketing manager. “From new models to an unrelenting focus on the customer experience, we’re committed to delivering the best adventures for both new and longtime members of the Yamaha family.”

2024 Recreational SxS Lineup: All-New Wolverine X2 1000 Provides Extreme Durability and Value

The 2024 Wolverine models represent Yamaha's most versatile vehicles, suitable for work and adventure alike. The all-new Wolverine X2 1000 combines the compact and nimble Wolverine X2 platform with premium enhancements derived from the premium RMAX 1000, delivering superior handling and exhilarating power for navigating tight, technical trails to wide open terrain. This includes an advanced 999-cc DOHC, eight-valve, parallel-twin engine, readily capable of receiving Yamaha's D-Mode, allowing for three power-delivery options (Crawl, Trail, and Sport) to meet the varying demands of terrain and driver mindsets. The 2024 Wolverine X2 and X4 models offer smooth and ultra-quiet power with an 847-cc twin-cylinder engine housed in a sporty, compact chassis.

The Wolverine lineup caters to different customer demands, with two- and four-seat configurations available. The Wolverine RMAX2 1000 and Wolverine X2 models feature a two-seat chassis paired with a hydraulic piston-assist dump bed, offering excellent utility for ranch work and hunting while allowing easy engine access for maintenance. The Wolverine RMAX4 1000 and Wolverine X4 models provide a four-seat chassis, with flexible options for additional cargo space, passenger capacity for up to four occupants, or a combination of the two.

All 2024 Wolverine models come equipped with Yamaha's reliable Ultramatic continuously variable transmission (CVT), backed by an unprecedented, industry-exclusive 10-Year Belt Warranty. They also feature Yamaha's durable On-Command 4WD system, torque- and speed-sensitive Electric Power Steering (EPS) for the best balance of steering assist and trail feedback, bright LED lighting, a 2,000-pound towing capacity, 600-pound bed capacity, and prewiring for various accessories.

The 2024 Yamaha Wolverine X2 1000 is available at Yamaha dealers nationwide, starting at a $17,999 MSRP for the R-Spec trim in White and Armor Gray. The XT-R Edition, priced at $19,999 MSRP, includes additional features such as new Titan and Tactical Black painted bodywork, a suntop, a rear-view center-mounted mirror, and a factory-installed WARN VRX 4,500-pound winch.

The 2024 Yamaha Wolverine RMAX 1000 R-Spec is available at Yamaha dealers nationwide, starting at a $22,999 MSRP for the 2-seat and a $25,399 MSRP for the 4-seat. The Wolverine RMAX2 1000 Sport, starting at a $24,899 MSRP, features highly adjustable, sport-tuned FOX 2.0 piggyback shocks, a 30-inch asymmetric GBC Terra Master SQ tire design, and beadlock wheels. The XT-R Editions, priced at $26,199 MSRP for the RMAX2 1000 and $28,199 MSRP for the RMAX4 1000, offer painted bodywork, color-matched interior, a WARN VRX 45 winch, Yamaha Adventure Pro, rearview mirror, beadlock wheels on the 2-seat version, and an SSV Works audio package. Limited Edition models, available in Silver Metallic and Black, include all XT-R upgrades, FOX iQS shocks, 14-inch cast aluminum wheels, and a higher-grade audio system, starting at $26,699 MSRP for the RMAX2 1000 LE and $29,399 MSRP for the RMAX4 1000 LE.

The 2024 Yamaha Wolverine X2 and X4 850-class R-Spec models are available at Yamaha dealers nationwide, starting at a $15,799 MSRP for the 2-seat and a $18,399 MSRP for the 4-seat. The XT-R Editions, priced at $17,399 MSRP for the Wolverine X2 and $19,999 MSRP for the Wolverine X4, offer painted bodywork, color-matched interior, a WARN VRX 45 winch, rearview mirror, advanced suspension, and cast aluminum wheels.

2024 YXZ Lineup: Pure Sport Performance with All-New Auto-Shift Technology and 6-Speed Transmission

The YXZ1000R stands as the industry's first and only direct-connection pure-sport SxS, providing exceptional performance to off-road enthusiasts. In 2024, the YXZ lineup receives significant enhancements, including a new 6-speed transmission and Yamaha's all-new Auto-Shift Technology in the SS variant.

The 2024 YXZ lineup boasts a new close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission, offering enhanced capability and comfort during low-speed operation. With optimized gear ratios and a 40% lower first gear, the YXZ models deliver the next level of aptitude and performance across various terrains. The new transmission also reduces "shift-shock" and noise, providing a smoother driving experience and increased clutch life.

The YXZ1000R SS introduces Yamaha's all-new Auto-Shift Technology, allowing automatic-transmission drivers to experience the thrill of a pure sport and direct-connection feeling. Drivers can effortlessly switch between Auto-Shift modes and manual gear-selection on-the-fly using the dash-mounted dial. Yamaha’s Auto-Shift Technology offers three user-selected modes: Auto, Sport Auto, and Sport Shift, catering to different preferences and driving styles.

Every YXZ1000R model is equipped with Yamaha's signature driver-controlled On-Command system, offering 2WD, 4WD limited slip, and 4WD full-differential lock for consistent steering and handling. The vehicle's torque- and speed-sensitive Electric Power Steering (EPS) strikes the perfect balance between assist and positive feedback, delivering optimized off-road capability, ideal steering feel, and precise handling even on challenging terrains.

Bolstered by a new interior dash panel featuring integrated accessory switches, the upgraded electrical charging system of the YXZ1000R now delivers an impressive 1000W of electricity. With a main fuse capacity of 70A, this enhanced system efficiently powers a wide range of accessories without compromising horsepower, avoiding the common issue experienced with many popular SxS LED light bars and stereo systems. Additionally, the YXZ1000R now offers convenient plug-and-play integration with the addition of four electrical ports – two located in the front and two in the rear – for easier and faster installation of accessories, providing a seamless and user-friendly experience.

The 2024 YXZ1000R and YXZ1000R SS are available at Yamaha dealers nationwide starting at a $20,899 MSRP in Team Yamaha Blue. The YXZ1000R SS XT-R Edition is available with painted bodywork and a color-matched interior, a center-mounted rearview mirror, beadlock wheels, and a factory-installed WARN VRX 4,500-pound winch, at a $23,699 MSRP.

2024 Utility SxS Lineup: Work-Ready and Stout Viking and Viking VI

Yamaha presents the 2024 Utility SxS Lineup featuring the Viking and Viking VI. These vehicles are renowned for their Real World Tough durability and exceptional value. Equipped with Yamaha's proven 700-class engine, the Viking models deliver outstanding performance all day long. With spacious cabins that lead the class, accommodating three to six people comfortably, the Vikings are built to tackle the toughest utility SxS tasks.

Key features of all 2024 Viking and Viking VI vehicles include:

Yamaha's durable Ultramatic CVT, backed by an industry-exclusive 10-Year Belt Warranty, ensuring reliability and longevity.

Yamaha reliable On-Command 4WD drive system with 2WD, 4WD limited slip, and 4WD full-differential lock, to handle any task or terrain.

Yamaha’s speed- and torque-sensitive EPS providing the ideal mix of assist and positive feedback to reduce fatigue when tackling daylong chores.

Impressive towing capacity of 1,500 pounds through the standard 2-inch hitch receiver, along with cargo bed rated at a 600-pound capacity for hauling heavy loads.

Hydraulic piston-assist dump bed featuring a rugged rubber cargo bed mat for added convenience and durability.



Both 2024 Viking models are available in Tactical Green. The three-seat variation starts at a competitive $15,799 MSRP, while the six-seat variation is priced at $16,599 MSRP. For those seeking additional enhancements, the 2024 Ranch Edition models feature Copper Metallic painted bodywork, color-matched interior, under-seat storage, cast aluminum wheels, comfort-grip steering wheel, overfenders, center rearview mirror, rear grab bar, and distinct Ranch Edition badging. The Ranch Edition Viking starts at a price of $16,499 MSRP, while the Viking VI is available at $17,899 MSRP.

2024 Recreational and Utility ATV Lineup: Grizzly, Kodiak 700, and Kodiak 450

Yamaha introduces the 2024 Recreational and Utility ATV lineup, designed to excel in a wide range of applications from heavy-duty ranch and farm work to exhilarating off-road adventures. The Grizzly stands as the ultimate adventure ATV, delivering exceptional power and performance for conquering extreme trails. Meanwhile, the Kodiak 700 and Kodiak 450 offer maximum value and work-ready performance in compact and agile chassis, perfectly suited for navigating tight and technical trails when off the job.

Key features of the 2024 Grizzly and Kodiak models include:

Yamaha's proven 700-class liquid-cooled SOHC 4-stroke engine, which powers all Grizzly and Kodiak 700 models. The Grizzly's engine exhibits a sportier character for recreational riding, while the Kodiak 700 focuses on smooth operation and a milder initial power engagement. The Kodiak 450 features a 421-cc liquid-cooled SOHC 4-stroke engine.

Ultra-reliable Ultramatic CVT transmission backed by Yamaha's exclusive 10-Year Belt Warranty, ensuring consistent performance and peace of mind.

Yamaha's On-Command 4WD drive system, enabling seamless transitions between 2WD, 4WD limited slip, and 4WD full-differential lock to conquer varying terrain conditions.

Yamaha's industry-leading torque- and speed-sensitive EPS on all Grizzly and select Kodiak ATVs, providing precise and effortless steering control for a comfortable riding experience.

The 2024 Yamaha Grizzly is available in White and Armor Gray, starting at a $11,399 MSRP. The Realtree Edge options adds a touch of ruggedness and is now equipped with a factory-installed WARN VRX 25 winch, 14-inch aluminum wheels, and 27-inch Maxxis ‘Zilla tires priced at $12,499 MSRP. For those seeking additional upgrades, the Special Edition Grizzly offers Silver metallic and black painted bodywork, 27-inch Maxxis 'Zilla tires, and 14-inch aluminum wheels, with a price of $11,999 MSRP. The Grizzly XT-R Edition is equipped with painted bodywork, a factory-installed WARN VRX 25 winch, and all the Special Edition enhancements, available for $12,399 MSRP.

The Kodiak 450 is offered in Steel Blue or Tactical Green, with optional EPS, starting at an affordable $6,999 MSRP. Fall Beige and Realtree Edge is available with EPS at an $8,099 MSRP. The Special Edition package features Desert Tan and Midnight Blue color schemes, along with EPS and a factory-installed WARN VRX 25 winch, at a price of $8,399 MSRP.

The Kodiak 700 is available in Tactical Green, with optional EPS, starting at $8,499 MSRP. Fall Beige and Realtree Edge is also available with EPS at a $10,099 MSRP. For those seeking top-of-the-line features, the Special Edition Kodiak 700 offers Desert Tan and Midnight Blue color schemes, EPS, and a factory-installed WARN VRX 25 winch, with a price of $11,099 MSRP.

2024 Sport ATV Lineup: Raptor 700R and YFZ450R Continue to Reign Supreme

Conquering dunes and trails with ease, the 2024 Sport ATV lineup offers superior style, comfort, and performance. The undisputed podium-topping ATV in this lineup is the YFZ450R, which is trusted by the world's top racers, including the renowned Grand National Cross Country and ATV Motocross pro racers such as Brycen Neal, Walker Fowler, Joel Hetrick, and Chad Wienen. As the most technologically advanced sport ATV on the market, the YFZ450R boasts a 449-cc fuel-injected engine and a titanium five-valve cylinder head, delivering torquey acceleration off idle and abundant power throughout the powerband. Its professional-caliber lightweight aluminum frame with a tension-steel bottom allows the engine to sit lower, ensuring excellent mass-centralization. Further enhancing the handling is the suspension system, featuring weight-reducing components and precise tuning for optimal performance. The assist-and-slipper clutch reduces clutch lever effort and enhances cornering speed, especially during downshifting.

The Raptor 700R models in the lineup feature a powerful 700-class engine that delivers enormous torque right off idle, transitioning into a potent mid-range and thrilling top-end. With an advanced hybrid steel-aluminum frame, aluminum subframe, and swingarm, combined with race-caliber suspension, the Raptor 700R offers a light, yet durable and rigid structure that provides the best power-to-weight ratio and superior handling in all environments.

The 2024 YFZ450R is available in Team Yamaha Blue at a $10,599 MSRP, or in an SE trim with added GYTR front grab bar and unique color and graphic kits in Gray Metallic at a $10,999 MSRP. The 2024 Raptor 700R is available in Team Yamaha Blue at a $10,299 MSRP, while SE models are further enhanced with a GYTR front grab bar, GYTR footwells, and a unique color and graphic kit in either Gray Metallic or Yamaha Black at a $10,899 MSRP. The standard Raptor 700 is available in Cyan / Yamaha Black at a $9,699 MSRP.

2024 Youth ATV Lineup: New Raptor 110 Joins Grizzly 90 and YFZ50 for Budding Riders Seeking Adventure

Introducing the new 2024 Raptor 110, a dynamic ATV that combines sporty styling with confidence-inspiring performance for riders ages 10 and up. Designed based on the top-selling Raptor 700R, this entry-level electronic fuel injected ATV brings Yamaha's Proven Off-Road sport ATV performance, legacy, and quality to new riders as they develop their skills and embrace their passion for motorsports. The new Raptor 110 is available in either Cyan or Team Yamaha Blue at a $3,599 MSRP and will be available later this fall.

The 2024 Grizzly 90 embodies Yamaha's renowned performance and versatility, offering a fun and confidence-inspiring riding experience for entry-level riders aged 10 years and up. Equipped with a 90-cc engine and CVT drivetrain, this youth model incorporates several Grizzly DNA features such as mud-protection fenders, trail-pointed comfort suspension, front and rear cargo racks, and Grizzly-tread tires. Available in White and Armor Gray, the 2024 Grizzly 90 starts at an affordable $3,399 MSRP.

For riders aged 6 and up, the 2024 YFZ50 opens the door to the thrilling world of sport ATVs. Inspired by the championship-winning YFZ450R, this youth model brings Yamaha's Proven Off-Road performance and confidence to the next generation of motorsports enthusiasts. Riders can choose between the Team Yamaha Blue or Teal color options. The 2024 YFZ50 is priced at $2,349 MSRP.

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida), Kracor Systems (Wisconsin) and Siren Marine, Inc. (Rhode Island), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

SxS Vehicles are recommended for use only by licensed drivers 16 years and older.

Full-size Yamaha ATVs are recommended for use only by riders 16-years and older.

Grizzly 90 and Raptor 110 are recommended for use only by riders 10 years and older.

YFZ50 is recommended for use only by riders 6 years and older.

