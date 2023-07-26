WestJet Selects Jetaire's INVICTA™ for Boeing 737 Fuel Tank Flammability Compliance

INVICTA patented reticulated polyurethane foam Jetaire Flight Systems Logo Michael Williams Headshot

Agreement between WestJet and Jetaire Flight Systems initializes partnership with KF Aerospace to provide services on Canadian operated aircraft

FAYETTEVILLE, GEORGIA, USA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to prioritize passenger safety and ensure compliance with the Fuel Tank Flammability Reduction Rule (FTFR), WestJet, the leading Canadian low-cost operator, has selected Jetaire Flight Systems' INVICTA™ solution for their Boeing 737 fleet. This strategic partnership between WestJet and Jetaire Flight Systems, in collaboration with KF Aerospace, highlights the airline's commitment to proactive measures well ahead of the mandatory compliance deadline. With over 200 routes to 100 destinations in 25 countries, WestJet's fleet compliance is critical for the safety of passengers, crew, and aircraft.

Fuel tank flammability reduction is a key aspect of airworthiness compliance for airlines. The safety of passengers and crew, as well as the integrity of the aircraft, hinge on efficient and fault-free solutions to meet mandatory requirements. WestJet's decision to employ INVICTA™ by Jetaire Group underscores the importance of reducing the incidence of explosions caused by heated fuel vapor, tank rupture, lightning strikes, static discharge, or other external factors.

INVICTA™, a proprietary Reticulated Polyurethane Foam (RPF) solution, offers a lightweight, self-extinguishing, three-dimensional skeletal matrix that suppresses fuel ignition within the tank. By adopting INVICTA™, WestJet demonstrates their recognition of Jetaire Group's innovative, patented technology and commitment to aviation safety.

INVICTA™ offers a comprehensive solution for fuel tank flammability reduction, ensuring compliance with regulations such as FAR 25.981 and 121.1117. This innovative foam-based technology minimizes downtime while providing efficient and long-lasting results. The advantages of INVICTA™ include:

Enhanced Safety: INVICTA™ reduces the risk of fuel tank explosions, protecting passengers, crew, and the aircraft.

Lightweight Design: The lightweight nature of INVICTA™ ensures minimal impact on overall aircraft performance.

Self-Extinguishing Properties: INVICTA™ rapidly suppresses fuel ignition, minimizing the potential for catastrophic events.

Compatibility: INVICTA™ is compatible with Boeing 737 aircraft, making it an ideal choice for WestJet's fleet.

Proven Effectiveness: INVICTA™ has undergone rigorous testing and has been approved by Transport Canada (TCCA), validating its reliability and effectiveness.

Michael Williams, Jetaire CEO, explained “The adoption of INVICTA ™ by WestJet is a significant order that represents the commercial aviation industry’s acknowledgement of our innovative, patented technology. We are pleased to support WestJet engineering and flight operations through our partnership with KF Aerospace,” Williams added.

Jetaire recently received Transport Canada (TCCA) approval for the firm’s supplemental type certificate (STC) on its B737NG INVICTA ™ modification to bring aircraft into compliance with airworthiness directive AD 2020-18-13. Installation of the INVICTA ™ modifications will take place under a recently announced agreement between Jetaire Flight Systems and Kelowna, British Columbia based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility, KF Aerospace.

On the working agreement with KF Aerospace, Williams stated that “Canadian airlines are familiar with KF Aero and with operations across the country, they provide easy access for aircraft to be modified for compliance quickly and with minimal downtime.”

KF Aerospace is Canada’s largest commercial maintenance, repair, and overhaul group, operating facilities in Kelowna (YLW), Hamilton (YHM), Portage La Prairie (YPG), and Vancouver (YVR). Widely known for providing heavy maintenance, modification services, and line maintenance, KF Aerospace holds approval for maintenance performance on several Boeing and Airbus aircraft types that match the supplemental type certificates held by Jetaire Group.

WestJet's decision to employ Jetaire Flight Systems' INVICTA™ for fuel tank flammability reduction across their Boeing 737 fleet sets a precedent for the aviation industry. By prioritizing safety and compliance, WestJet showcases their commitment to passenger well-being and operational excellence. The INVICTA™ solution, with its lightweight design, self-extinguishing properties, and proven effectiveness, offers a reliable and innovative approach to fuel tank flammability reduction. This partnership between WestJet, Jetaire Flight Systems, and KF Aerospace represents a significant step towards ensuring the highest standards of safety and compliance in the aviation industry.

About Jetaire Group

Jetaire Group, established in 1984, is a full-service avionics and aircraft engineering firm providing high-quality services to clients in the aviation and aerospace industries. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, we specialize in fuel tank safety, ignition mitigation, and FAR and FTFR certification that comply with FAA, EASA, ANAC, AFAC & TCCA. With offices and dedicated employees worldwide, we have provided over 150 value-added technical and engineering solutions to customers in over 50 countries.

INVICTA ™ is the only patented foam-based solution for the requirements of the fuel tank flammability reduction rule. INVICTA ™ brings aircraft into compliance with 25.981 and 121.1117 with minimal downtime.