Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day

The world’s largest barbecue brand to offer guests great deal on July 29th

Dallas, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit are helping barbecue fans elevate their summertime parties with pit-smoked wings on National Chicken Wing Day.

On July 29th, Dickey’s will offer their valued guests a fiery deal for a 6-piece chicken wing combo starting at only $11.99, including one homestyle side and their famous Big Yellow Cup. The slow-smoked wings are available in a variety of portion sizes, as well as an array of bold flavors including Lemon Pepper, Buffalo, Sweet Barbecue, and more. Barbecue enthusiasts can receive this great deal by visiting their local Dickey’s store, ordering online at dickeys.com or on the Dickey’s App.

“Here at Dickey’s, we take great pride in our Texas-sized, pit-smoked chicken wings,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Therefore, we are very excited to celebrate this fun national holiday by treating barbecue and chicken wing lovers across the country.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. 

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Shannon Santos
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
ssantos@dickeys.com

