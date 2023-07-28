Sarasota County, FL, Prepares for an Influx of Procurement Needs with OpenGov

Expecting an increase in work for the procurement team at Sarasota County, leaders knew it was time to bring the complete process into one system, OpenGov.

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Seeking to overcome disparate systems and the challenges of manual solicitation development, Sarasota County, FL, recognized the need for a new software solution to streamline its end-to-end procurement process. Anticipating a number of projects thanks to an influx of capital into the County, officials opted for OpenGov to eliminate inefficiencies and provide a complete procurement solution. Currently using OpenGov's asset management solution, the team already considered OpenGov a trusted partner.Anchoring the middle of Florida’s western coast, County leadership understood the importance of modernizing their procurement operations to better serve constituents. Using three different systems to build solicitations, post solicitations, and manage contracts, the lack of complete reporting and vendor analytics hindered effective decision-making and vendor engagement. OpenGov Procurement presented the ideal solution, offering a streamlined system to handle the entire procurement process for all departments, along with the promise of improved vendor engagement and a reduction of up to 70% in solicitation development time.With the adoption of OpenGov Procurement, Sarasota County anticipates transformative changes in procurement efficiency. The software's user-friendly interface and robust features will empower County staff to track the entire procurement process seamlessly. Moreover, the enhanced vendor engagement tools will attract more vendors, resulting in increased competition and potentially cost savings. By embracing OpenGov Procurement, Sarasota County is confident in its readiness to improve productivity.The County of Sarasota joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.