Uniting in the Fight Against Cancer at the Annual Best Dressed Ball

Every August, the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge livens with elegance and style as men and women arrive in their sleek tuxedos and glorious gowns for an unforgettable night. This year's 56th-anniversary celebration of Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball will take place on August 12, promising a spectacular event. Amidst a breathtaking confetti shower, ten men and ten woman honorees will strut the runway, cheered on by an enthusiastic crowd. As one of Baton Rouge's most prominent local fundraising gatherings and a top American Cancer Society gala, the Best Dressed Ball sparkles with glamour while fulfilling the meaningful purpose of raising funds to fight the battle against cancer.
Among the list of honorees, Kanoa Jo Mire from Capitol Wellness Solutions graces this year's highly anticipated annual ball. Throughout her life, Kanoa has passionately contributed to a myriad of charity events that began back in college. Kanoa Jo Mire began her heartfelt charitable services by dressing as the Snow Princess for pediatric cancer patients in local hospitals during the Christmas season. She continues today to serve at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, Echo Alliance Mary Bird Cancer Care, The American Heart Association's Circle of Red, and other local hospitals demonstrating her unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on the community. Thrilled with anticipation and joy, she embraces the honor of being selected as one of the 2023 Best Dressed Ball honorees, a testament to her exceptional contributions and spirit of giving back.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to take part in this extraordinary event. It’s such a powerful platform where we get to unite for such an amazing cause. Together let's work towards beating cancer for good!” -Kanoa Jo Mire.
Capitol Wellness Solutions, a proud sponsor of the event, plays a vital role in Louisiana’s evolving medical marijuana landscape. As Baton Rouge’s only medical marijuana dispensary, Capitol Wellness aims to improve patients’ quality of life while adhering to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. The honor and excitement are concrete as Capitol Wellness supports the opportunity to stand alongside the American Cancer Society in their shared mission to improve the lives of all people with cancer.
The night will transform into a dazzling showcase of elegance and purpose for this year’s 56th annual Best Dressed Ball. With Kanoa Jo Mire and other esteemed honorees at the event, their commitment to philanthropy adds a touch of heart to the glamorous affair. As the confetti falls and the runway comes alive, this event will symbolize hope as sponsors and participants join in the battle against cancer.
