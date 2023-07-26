MACAU, July 26 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Doksuri"

Update Time: 2023-07-26 22:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 Early morning on 28 Relatively low to medium

Super typhoon “Doksuri”, is expected to move across the northeastern part of the South China Sea, moving generally towards the area between Fujian and the eastern coast of Guangdong. Though the circulation of“Doksuri”is broad and the intensity is strong, it will remain a certain distance away from Macao during daytime on 27th July, SMG will closely monitor its movement.

Under the influence of its associated outer subsidence airflow, the weather in Macao will be extremely hot on 27th July, and high temperature may trigger thunderstorms with strong gust in the afternoon. Turning into the influence of the southwesterly airstream and associated cloud band of “Doksuri”, the winds in Macao will be relatively strong, with occasional showers and thunderstorms from 28th to 29th July.

Meanwhile, since “Doksuri”is expected to make landfall at a distance over 400 km to the east of Macao, and the astronomical tide is not in the high phase in the coming days, the chance of storm surge is relatively low.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.