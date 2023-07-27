ESOMAR and WAPOR release latest study on the Freedom to Conduct and Publish Opinion Polls
ESOMAR will use this study to highlight the vital role that social and opinion research play in providing decision makers and the general public with access to reliable measures of public attitudes.”AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global voice of the research, data and insights community, and WAPOR, the World Association for Public Opinion Research, have just published the latest study on The Freedom to Conduct and Publish Opinion Polls. Updating the 2017 report, this latest study covers 157 countries across six continents.
— Joaquim Bretcha, ESOMAR Director General
Despite the informational value polls bring, restricting the publication of opinion polls, particularly in the run-up to political elections, is a popular tactic in many countries.
The study finds that although the share of countries limiting the publication of pre-election polls has dropped to 46%, an additional 15% do not permit election polling at all and another six countries have embargoes on publishing pre-election poll results lasting 30 days or more before an election.
In over 85% of countries, polls are used to evaluate public opinion about social issues, government performance, economic concerns and especially health issues such as the coronavirus pandemic. More than 25% of countries have prohibitions on publishing surveys about religion, and 20% do not allow polling on crime and on voting.
In 43% of the 157 countries, the quality of reporting about polls in the news media is rated by research respondents as being low or very low, nearly twice as high as the share of countries who rate local reporting as being high.
Joaquim Bretcha, ESOMAR Director General, said, “ESOMAR will use this important study to highlight the vital role that social and opinion research play in providing decision makers and the general public with access to reliable measures of public attitudes.”
Robert Chung, President of WAPOR, said, “Liberty and quality are two basic values guiding all public opinion research communities in their efforts to advance Humanity. WAPOR will continue to work with ESOMAR and other organizations to advance this ideal.”
ESOMAR champions the research, insights, and analytics sector worldwide. Founded in 1947, the global membership association is a network reaching over 50,000 professionals and 750+ companies in 130+ countries. For further information about ESOMAR and its activities, contact GAPS@esomar.org. ESOMAR, Burgemeester Stramanweg 105, 1101 AA Amsterdam, The Netherlands T: +31 20 664 2141 F: +31 20 664 2922
Founded in 1947, WAPOR is the international leading association in the field of public opinion research with approximately 500 members in more than 115 countries. For further information on WAPOR and its activities, contact David A. Jodice, WAPOR Vice President and President Elect, David.Jodice@D3Sytems.com or through the WAPOR Secretariat at WAPOROffice@gmail.com. University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Department of Political Science, 931 Oldfather Hall, Lincoln, NE 68588-0367, United States
###
Media contact: Gabriela Küsters, ESOMAR, gabriela.kusters@esomar.org
Gabriela Kusters
ESOMAR
email us here