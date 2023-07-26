Kelly Zucker, DO, Gastroenterology of the Rockies

Gastroenterology of the Rockies appoints new physician to the group

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce a well-respected and talented physician has joined our team at Gastroenterology of the Rockies.

Introducing Kelly Zucker, DO, gastroenterologist and certified internist. Dr. Zucker will be treating patients in our offices located in Boulder, Northglenn and Lakewood. She is now accepting appointments and will start seeing patients August 16, 2023.

“We are truly grateful to have a physician of this caliber join our practice. I am confident Dr. Zucker will bring warmth, compassion and care in ways sure to win the hearts of her patients,” said Daus Mahnke, MD, Board President with Gastroenterology of the Rockies.

Dr. Zucker attended Grinnell College in Iowa where she received her Bachelor of Arts in biological chemistry—and participated as a collegiate athlete on the women’s basketball team and women’s track & field team. She attended medical school at Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine, in Oregon—and completed her medical residency at University of Arizona Medical School.

Dr. Zucker brings a wide range of expertise in gastroenterology and digestive health. She provides colon cancer screenings and treats patients who experience swallowing difficulty, constipation, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), liver disease, and heartburn or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Her scope of practice includes procedures like colonoscopy, upper endoscopy, video capsule endoscopy, pH testing/manometry, and hemorrhoid banding. Plus, she has worked with patients undergoing liver transplant while she worked with renowned specialists in hepatology, during her fellowship training.

“I really like having a dual role treating patients in clinic and working with my hands during procedures. GI is perfect for both because it’s hands-on and allows me to spend quality time with patients while building a relationship with them over time,” Dr. Zucker said.

The community will be in good hands with the addition of Dr. Zucker. Specialists of all kinds are in short supply, and it’s no different in the field of digestive health.

“We highly anticipate female patients booking appointments with Dr. Zucker since it’s rare to even have a female gastroenterologist on staff,” said Lara Kelly, CEO with Gastroenterology of the Rockies. Nearly 20 percent of gastroenterologists are women, she added. [Source: Beckers]

Dr. Zucker holds medical staff privileges at Boulder Community Health and three SCL Health locations: Good Samaritan Medical Center, in Lafayette, Lutheran Medical Center, in Wheat Ridge, and St. Joseph’s Hospital, in Northglenn.

Want to schedule an interview with Dr. Zucker or request additional info? Please reach out to Lead PR Rep Kelli Zimmerman, 303.604.5000 extension 1005.

Gastroenterology of the Rockies, a leader in diagnosing, treating and preventing digestive disease in adults, offers services at seven locations throughout the Front Range. Our healthcare team consists of 27 providers who specialize in digestive health.

