Former Atlanta Police Chief Sworn in as 46th National President of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives

New President Begins His Term with Focus on Crime Reduction and Leadership Development

Alexandria, Va, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the final night of its 47th Annual Training Conference and Exhibition, NOBLE installed former Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant as its 46th national president. Judge Michael Nelson administered the oath of office during the Annual Awards Banquet.

In alignment with the tenets of 21st Century Policing, which assert that good training and sensitivity to the needs of the community they serve are critical to fostering effective law enforcement agencies, Bryant supports training that is tailored for each agency. He also is committed to bold leadership with respect to reducing gun violence, addressing the issue of missing and murdered women and children of color, and law enforcement recruitment with an eye toward mentoring for leadership.

“I’ve been a member of NOBLE for more than 15 years, and I believe in what the organization stands for,” says Bryant. “It is my honor to serve its members as president while we work in our local communities, advocate for legislation that keeps all of us safe, partner with like-minded organizations to address issues related to solving crime, and groom a diverse workforce to lead the next cohort of law enforcement agencies that build strong relationships with the people they protect and serve.”

During Bryant’s 34-year career in Atlanta, he worked his way up the ranks, serving as a patrol officer, senior police, sergeant, lieutenant, assistant commander and major. Highlights of his career include leading the command of Super Bowl LIII in 2019 and the College Football Playoff Championship in 2018. He retired in 2022 as the 25th chief of the department.

Bryant earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Georgia State University and a master’s degree in administration at Central Michigan University. He is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Executive Institute and is an active member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police; the Major Cities Chief Association; the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police; Atlanta Metropol, Inc.; and the Atlanta Urban Area Security Initiative.

In addition to serving NOBLE as its first vice president and second vice president, Bryant has been sergeant-at-arms at both the national level and in the Georgia Chapter. He was the planning committee chair for the 2017 Annual Exhibit Training and Conference in Atlanta.

NOBLE also congratulates the following members on their election to the 2023-2024 executive board:

National First Vice President: Jeffrey D. Glover, Colonel, Arizona Department of Public Safety

National Second Vice President: Reneé Hall, Chief of Police (Retired), Dallas Police Department

Immediate Past President: Brenda Goss Andrews, Deputy Chief of Police, (Retired) Detroit Police Department

Treasurer: Wayne P. Harris, Deputy Chief (Retired), Rochester Police Department

Financial Secretary: Tina P. Laguna, Assistant Chief of Police, Manassas City Police Department

Recording Secretary: Judith Harrison, Assistant Chief, New York City Police Department

Parliamentarian: Dr. Booker Hodges, PhD, Chief of Police, City of Bloomington Police Department

Sergeant-At-Arms: James Jefferson, III, Lieutenant Louisiana State Police

Associate Member Representative: Dr. Kenneth Terrell, PhD, Senior Sergeant, Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Federal Assistant to the President: William "Bill" Borden, Assistant Inspector, General for Investigations, Defense Intelligence Agency

Special Assistant to the President: Dr. RaShall M. Brackney, PhD, Chief of Police (Retired), Charlottesville Police Department

Special Assistant to the President: Shawn L. Jones, Assistant Chief, Memphis Police Department

Special Assistant to the President for International Affairs: Trebor Randle, Special Agent in Charge, Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Region One Vice President: Quovella Maeweather, Director of Public Safety, Franklin Township

Region Two Vice President: Estella J. Thomas, Supervisor (Retired), Transportation Security Administration

Region Three Vice President: Robert Ford, Assistant Chief, Sylvester Police Department

Region Four Vice President: Tiffany Inskeep, Chief of Police, Hocking College Police Department

Region Five Vice President: Dr. E. Jacob Rieux, PhD, Special Agent/ASSA, LADPS&C Division of Probation and Parole

Region Six Vice President: Jacob Green, Deputy Assistant Director, Investigative Operations Division, United States Marshals Service

National Chaplain: Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, Interim Chief of Police, Louisville Metro Police Department

General Counsel to the National President: Michael R.D. Adams, Esq., Partner, DeCuir Clark & Adams, LLC

