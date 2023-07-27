Town of Merrimack, NH, Boosts Internal Efficiency and Community Engagement with OpenGov Permitting & Licensing

Staff at the Town of Merrimack, NH were challenged by an outdated manual system for permitting and licensing. OpenGov was the answer.

Faced with slow approvals, poor reporting, and a disconnect from the community due to its legacy software system, the Town of Merrimack, New Hampshire, sought a new solution to revolutionize its permitting and licensing processes. After an extensive search, the Town selected OpenGov , the leading software provider know for its commitment to power more effective and accountable government.Located one hour from Boston, the Town of Merrimack strives for the best customer service for its residents and businesses. However, its previous software system hindered efficiency, making it challenging for the health, code, and building departments to process workflows effectively. In the pursuit of a new solution, the Town prioritized faster approvals, deep reporting capabilities, and dynamic collaboration both internally and externally. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing perfectly aligned with these essential features and offered a user-friendly experience that set it apart from other options in the market.By adopting OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the Town of Merrimack anticipates a positive transformation in its operations. The software will enable streamlined online payments, reducing paperwork and administrative burden. Additionally, the Town foresees significant time savings in processing workflows, leading to faster approvals and improved services for its constituents. With dynamic reporting and collaboration tools at their disposal, Town officials can make data-driven decisions and engage with the community more effectively, fostering a stronger relationship and building trust with residents and businesses alike. The investment in OpenGov's software suite is expected to propel the Town of Merrimack into a more efficient, modern, and community-oriented future.The Town of Merrimack joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.