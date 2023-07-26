Millennium Challenge Corporation Selects Vistant as a Blanket Purchase Agreement Holder

Vistant Will Support Efforts To Reduce Poverty in Developing Nations Through Economic Growth

TOWSON, Md., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistant, a Maryland-based firm that delivers international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services to government clients, today announced that the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) selected it as one of three recipients of an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity blanket purchase agreement (BPA).



As a BPA holder, Vistant will support staff development for MCC’s efforts to create jobs, enhance regional trade, support entrepreneurs, and build stronger economies in countries across Africa, Asia, and the South Pacific.

“There are so many untapped opportunities for economic growth in developing countries, and we are honored to be able to work with MCC on their efforts to address global poverty,” said Jim Lutzweiler, Vistant’s senior vice president of international development. “We look forward to using our expertise in establishing and managing in-country operations to advance MCC’s mission.”

MCC is an independent U.S. government agency that provides time-limited grants and assistance to countries that meet rigorous standards for good governance, fighting corruption, and respecting democratic rights.

Within each country, MCC establishes an organization responsible for managing the grant funding. As a BPA manager, Vistant will largely be responsible for launching those organizations on behalf of MCC, including recruiting, hiring and developing staff to manage the organizations, as well as observing, monitoring, and reporting on progress.

“Vistant is committed to strengthening peace and stability in partnership with local communities and leaders,” said Walter Barnes III, Vistant president. “We look forward to supporting MCC in its missions to help people and invest in future generations.”

About Vistant

Vistant is a Maryland-based firm that specializes in international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services. Visit Vistant at www.VistantCo.com .

Vistant contracting vehicles: OASIS SB/8a Pool 1 (47QRAD20D1060/47QRAD20D8121); GSA 8a STARS III (47QTCB22D0222); and GSA MAS (GS-00F-166GA). Online at VistantCo.com.



Contact:

James Gallagher

Spire Communications for Vistant

jgallagher@spirecomm.com

919-308-0738





