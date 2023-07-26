The Diamond Oak Now Offers Nearly 100 Designs of Necklaces

Dazzling and exquisite necklaces are much in-demand and offer exceptional value.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to the discriminating and sophisticated world of fine jewelry, dazzling and exquisite are important considerations.

The Diamond Oak continues to build on its respected, international reputation for meeting the fine jewelry wants and needs of sophisticated fine jewelry clientele.

The Diamond Oak specialty is pre-owned, hard-to-find antique and vintage jewelry selections, and high-end custom pieces from iconic brands like Tiffany, Cartier, Bulgari, Harry Winston, and others.

Dazzling and exquisite necklaces are much in-demand. And now, The Diamond Oak's offers nearly 100 designs of breathtaking necklaces.

“It’s Tiffany & Co., Bulgari, David Yurman, and others,” says Alon Mor, the renown fine jewelry expert and Owner and Founder of The Diamond Oak, the world-famous fine jewelry source in New York’s Diamond District. “And the necklaces are spectacular and special!”

Whether it is the Tiffany & Co. sixteen stone pendant from the Jean Schlumberger collection, finely crafted in platinum and 18 karat yellow gold featuring 16 round brilliant cut diamonds and weighing 0.57 carats.

The classic Bulgari Tubogas, 18K yellow gold choker (https://thediamondoak.com/products/vintage-bvlgari-tubogas-18k-yellow-gold-citrine-and-diamond-choker-necklace), featuring a beautiful citrine weighing 5 carats. Or the signature David Yurman link chain sterling silver featuring 8 strands of sterling, accented by 5 pave bead set diamond ball floating stations, weighing 0.80 carats.

The Tiffany & Co. Diamond Solitaire pendant finely crafted in platinum (https://thediamondoak.com/products/tiffany-co-platinum-round-diamond-solitaire-pendant-necklace-2-12-ct-fvs1-gia) with a round brilliant cut diamond center weighing 2.12 carats or the Tiffany & Co. necklace designed by Paloma Picasso finely crafted in 18 karat yellow gold featuring 25 pearls.

“And the 100 other stunning and gorgeous, pre-owned pieces in our Diamond Oak necklace collection,” Mor emphasizes with enthusiasm. “It is consistent with our commitment to bring the most value to The Diamond Oak customer.”

The Diamond Oak selection of uniquely special and beautiful necklaces also celebrates life’s profound moments and milestones, because they are not only beautiful but they are precious and forever gifts.

For more information, please visit https://thediamondoak.com/pages/sell-your-jewelry and https://thediamondoak.com/collections/all

###

About The Diamond Oak

Diamonds and Jewelry are about connection and devotion. Loved one to loved one, of course, but also buyer to seller. My intention behind The Diamond Oak is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts, to be cherished for a lifetime, and to continue as a legacy for future generations. It is one of the reasons why I chose THE DIAMOND OAK as a name. In many cultures, it symbolizes strength, connection, and community...and "Oak" is the literal translation of "Alon" אלון from Hebrew.

Contact Details:

62 West47th Street #803

New York, NY 10036

United States